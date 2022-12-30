So, you're going out to dinner with a couple of friends. One pal wants a burger — a burger topped with fried mac and cheese, to be exact. Another friend is all about spaghetti and meatballs tonight, while you're craving pepperoni pizza. Sounds like it will be impossible to please everyone, right? Not if you head to The Cheesecake Factory, which has all these items, plus about 250 more, listed among its menu selections (via The Cheesecake Factory). Of course, given the restaurant's namesake, there are also dozens of cheesecakes and other decadent desserts to choose from for dessert, including pineapple upside-down cheesecake, coconut cream cheesecake, and a Reese's peanut butter chocolate cake cheesecake, which an employee of the chain specifically recommended to Insider. It's no wonder the restaurant came in first in a Nation's Restaurant News survey when it came to the most menu variety at a chain eatery.

