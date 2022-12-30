ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Burger King Menu Adding 3 New Sandwiches Nationwide

Fast food makes you feel good. You may regret eating it later, but a visit to McDonald’s, Restaurant Brands International’s Burger King, Yum Brands’ Taco Bell, KFC, or Pizza Hut gives most people a warm feeling of comfort and nostalgia. That’s why fast-food chains lean on the...
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Dishing Out Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks

Individuals who spend a lot of time cashing in deals at the drive thru are probably sick of McDonald's. Not in general, but just because there have been so many deals at the Golden Arches this month. Popeyes is presenting an enticing alternative. The chain known for its chicken sandwiches...
Distractify

TikTok: Restaurant Manager Says Man Orders "Extra Well Done" Filet, Then Complains It's Overcooked

There are so many videos on TikTok of servers sharing stories about some of their worst customers, and I just have one question for you difficult diners: Who raised you?. Yes, sometimes a restaurant will mess up your order or your food will be delayed and you'll have to call your server over. But sometimes, everything is perfect, yet you still make it your mission to be a nuisance.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Tries Two New Takes on Mexican Pizza

If ever there was an example of a viral Taco Bell item, it's the Mexican Pizza -- after the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain removed it from the menu during the pandemic, a Change.org petition with over 175,000 signatures demanded its return. People commented online about the "travesty" and "outrage" of snatching away something that has been around in different forms since 1985.
Thrillist

Burger King Is Releasing an All-New Version of Its Chicken Sandwich

While I will personally never forgive Burger King for removing its Ch'King Sandwich from menus, the fast food joint has been working double time to make up for that loss. Last month, the chain introduced an Italian iteration of its sandwich tossed with marinara sauce and melty mozzarella cheese. Now...
Allrecipes.com

Jollibee: The Filipino Fried Chicken Chain That's (Sorry) Better Than KFC

Remember the chicken sandwich wars a few years ago between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A? It was a sight for hungry eyes as people across the country flocked (pun intended) to Popeye's to try its new crispy chicken sandwich and compare it to the once-lone wolf in the chicken sandwich category. Well there might be a new contender for the best fast food fried chicken, and this contestant hails from the Philippines.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Grubhub reveals the most-ordered foods of the year, and the winner is …

When delivery soared during the pandemic, so did orders of comfort food favorites. Two-plus years later, they still top the list of Grubhub’s most-ordered dishes. Drumroll, please: Coming in at No. 1 is the burrito, jumping from the No. 8 spot in last year’s ranking. “Diners stuck to the comfort that layered gooey goodness brought directly to hearts, bellies and doorsteps,” Grubhub exclaimed poetically in its 2022 Delivered Report.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

The Cheesecake Factory Dishes That Top 100,000 Orders Per Month

So, you're going out to dinner with a couple of friends. One pal wants a burger — a burger topped with fried mac and cheese, to be exact. Another friend is all about spaghetti and meatballs tonight, while you're craving pepperoni pizza. Sounds like it will be impossible to please everyone, right? Not if you head to The Cheesecake Factory, which has all these items, plus about 250 more, listed among its menu selections (via The Cheesecake Factory). Of course, given the restaurant's namesake, there are also dozens of cheesecakes and other decadent desserts to choose from for dessert, including pineapple upside-down cheesecake, coconut cream cheesecake, and a Reese's peanut butter chocolate cake cheesecake, which an employee of the chain specifically recommended to Insider. It's no wonder the restaurant came in first in a Nation's Restaurant News survey when it came to the most menu variety at a chain eatery.
Simplemost

How To Air Fry Frozen Shrimp For A Quick And Easy Protein

The air fryer continues to earn its reputation as a must-have kitchen appliance: Did you know you can just toss frozen shrimp in the fryer basket and they’ll be ready to eat in just a few minutes?. Yup. According to Lifehacker, it only takes the press of a few...
thecountrycook.net

Air Fryer Bacon Wrapped Lit'l Smokies

These Air Fryer Bacon Wrapped Lit'l Smokies are an absolutely scrumptious appetizer or snack! They take minutes to make with only 4 ingredients!. If you are looking for a super simple appetizer or snack recipe that is packed full of flavor, then you must make these Air Fryer Bacon Wrapped Lit'l Smokies! They could not be easier to make and I promise you will end up making more than one batch because people absolutely go crazy for these. You don't even need to turn your oven on!
The Associated Press

Popeyes® Ghost Pepper Wings Return to Menus Nationwide

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Popeyes ® is kicking off the new year with flavor, bringing Ghost Pepper Wings back to menus nationwide, available starting today for a limited time only. To celebrate the return of the fan-favorite menu item after three years, the brand is launching an incredible value offer you won’t want to miss: 6 Ghost Pepper Wings for $5 for a limited time only at participating US restaurants nationwide. Also available starting today, Popeyes is bringing the Blueberry Lemon Pie and a Strawberry Cheesecake cup back for those who crave a little sweetness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005204/en/ Popeyes® Ghost Pepper Wings Return to Menus Nationwide (Graphic: Business Wire)
LOUISIANA STATE
The Guardian

‘They begged me to keep it secret’ – Grace Dent’s favourite restaurants of 2022

If we’re doing 2022’s highs and lows, let’s begin by staring bravely at the negative. “Terrible food, and such small portions” is the bane of the current restaurant scene. Never has so little been arranged so flamboyantly to fool the eye. Once upon a time, the word “anchovy”, “crumpet” or “prawn” on a menu meant that said ingredient was served in the plural. Now, however, you can expect a solitary anchovy draped across a slice of bread for £9, or a single prawn cut into three. See also pasta in 100g portions and “skewers”, which these days translates as a small piece of protein on a stick for £11. I smiled empathetically throughout 2022’s price hikes and portion shrinkages, until the other week at a gastropub in Lakeland, when my chicken parfait turned up with one Lilliputian crumpet not much wider than a £2 coin, for which they charged me nearly £15. At this point, I began to give off sparks.
nationaltoday.com

The Best Cheap Mini Fridge for 2022

A mini fridge is a great addition to your home, especially if you’re constantly running out of space in your full-size refrigerator or you live in a small apartment and don’t have room for a full-sized fridge. Not only are mini fridges more compact and easier to fit into small spaces, but they are also incredibly convenient.
