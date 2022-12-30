Read full article on original website
Man Annoyed After $16 Chicken Tender Order from Popeyes had ‘No Chicken’ Sparking Debate on Fast Food Prices
Justin Chopelas was just trying to order some chicken tenders from Popeyes, but instead he got something that looked more like a 'skin tender'—and cost him $16. Tiktok user who goes by @justinchopelas on the platform, uploaded a video to review his recent order of 5-piece box of chicken tenders from Popeyes.
McDonald’s selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday, when you order food through the fast-food chain’s app. The burgers, which usually cost $2.89, will be 50 cents when you use the chain’s app and pick the order up. The offer is for a limited time at participating locations and is in effect as long as supplies last.
Burger King Menu Adding 3 New Sandwiches Nationwide
Fast food makes you feel good. You may regret eating it later, but a visit to McDonald’s, Restaurant Brands International’s Burger King, Yum Brands’ Taco Bell, KFC, or Pizza Hut gives most people a warm feeling of comfort and nostalgia. That’s why fast-food chains lean on the...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Arizona, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Arizona featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
Popeyes Is Dishing Out Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks
Individuals who spend a lot of time cashing in deals at the drive thru are probably sick of McDonald's. Not in general, but just because there have been so many deals at the Golden Arches this month. Popeyes is presenting an enticing alternative. The chain known for its chicken sandwiches...
TikTok: Restaurant Manager Says Man Orders "Extra Well Done" Filet, Then Complains It's Overcooked
There are so many videos on TikTok of servers sharing stories about some of their worst customers, and I just have one question for you difficult diners: Who raised you?. Yes, sometimes a restaurant will mess up your order or your food will be delayed and you'll have to call your server over. But sometimes, everything is perfect, yet you still make it your mission to be a nuisance.
Taco Bell Menu Tries Two New Takes on Mexican Pizza
If ever there was an example of a viral Taco Bell item, it's the Mexican Pizza -- after the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain removed it from the menu during the pandemic, a Change.org petition with over 175,000 signatures demanded its return. People commented online about the "travesty" and "outrage" of snatching away something that has been around in different forms since 1985.
The Best Wisconsin Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
Burger King Is Releasing an All-New Version of Its Chicken Sandwich
While I will personally never forgive Burger King for removing its Ch'King Sandwich from menus, the fast food joint has been working double time to make up for that loss. Last month, the chain introduced an Italian iteration of its sandwich tossed with marinara sauce and melty mozzarella cheese. Now...
Jollibee: The Filipino Fried Chicken Chain That's (Sorry) Better Than KFC
Remember the chicken sandwich wars a few years ago between Popeye's and Chick-fil-A? It was a sight for hungry eyes as people across the country flocked (pun intended) to Popeye's to try its new crispy chicken sandwich and compare it to the once-lone wolf in the chicken sandwich category. Well there might be a new contender for the best fast food fried chicken, and this contestant hails from the Philippines.
Grubhub reveals the most-ordered foods of the year, and the winner is …
When delivery soared during the pandemic, so did orders of comfort food favorites. Two-plus years later, they still top the list of Grubhub’s most-ordered dishes. Drumroll, please: Coming in at No. 1 is the burrito, jumping from the No. 8 spot in last year’s ranking. “Diners stuck to the comfort that layered gooey goodness brought directly to hearts, bellies and doorsteps,” Grubhub exclaimed poetically in its 2022 Delivered Report.
The Cheesecake Factory Dishes That Top 100,000 Orders Per Month
So, you're going out to dinner with a couple of friends. One pal wants a burger — a burger topped with fried mac and cheese, to be exact. Another friend is all about spaghetti and meatballs tonight, while you're craving pepperoni pizza. Sounds like it will be impossible to please everyone, right? Not if you head to The Cheesecake Factory, which has all these items, plus about 250 more, listed among its menu selections (via The Cheesecake Factory). Of course, given the restaurant's namesake, there are also dozens of cheesecakes and other decadent desserts to choose from for dessert, including pineapple upside-down cheesecake, coconut cream cheesecake, and a Reese's peanut butter chocolate cake cheesecake, which an employee of the chain specifically recommended to Insider. It's no wonder the restaurant came in first in a Nation's Restaurant News survey when it came to the most menu variety at a chain eatery.
‘World’s Best Potatoes’ Recipe Offers Crispy, Buttery, Parmesan-Crusted Goodness
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Roasted potatoes are a classic side dish that complements almost every recipe. There are...
KFC lowers price on chicken pot pies to help your post-holiday budget blues
The 2022 holidays are over. If you feel “like you’ve been run over by Santa’s sleigh,” KFC is offering a deal that will sooth your soul and be easy on your budget. KFC’s chicken pot pies are just $5 each starting today, Jan. 3, 2023.
How To Air Fry Frozen Shrimp For A Quick And Easy Protein
The air fryer continues to earn its reputation as a must-have kitchen appliance: Did you know you can just toss frozen shrimp in the fryer basket and they’ll be ready to eat in just a few minutes?. Yup. According to Lifehacker, it only takes the press of a few...
Air Fryer Bacon Wrapped Lit'l Smokies
These Air Fryer Bacon Wrapped Lit'l Smokies are an absolutely scrumptious appetizer or snack! They take minutes to make with only 4 ingredients!. If you are looking for a super simple appetizer or snack recipe that is packed full of flavor, then you must make these Air Fryer Bacon Wrapped Lit'l Smokies! They could not be easier to make and I promise you will end up making more than one batch because people absolutely go crazy for these. You don't even need to turn your oven on!
Popeyes® Ghost Pepper Wings Return to Menus Nationwide
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Popeyes ® is kicking off the new year with flavor, bringing Ghost Pepper Wings back to menus nationwide, available starting today for a limited time only. To celebrate the return of the fan-favorite menu item after three years, the brand is launching an incredible value offer you won’t want to miss: 6 Ghost Pepper Wings for $5 for a limited time only at participating US restaurants nationwide. Also available starting today, Popeyes is bringing the Blueberry Lemon Pie and a Strawberry Cheesecake cup back for those who crave a little sweetness. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005204/en/ Popeyes® Ghost Pepper Wings Return to Menus Nationwide (Graphic: Business Wire)
Inside the huge three-storey McDonald’s with games arcade, soft play area and off-menu items
MCDONALD'S fans in America get far more for their Happy Meal than a free toy. In the US, many McDonald's have a PlayPlace which includes rides and entertainment for kids. The largest by far can be found in Florida, not far from Universal Orlando Resort, where the three-storey restaurant has an entire arcade floor inside.
‘They begged me to keep it secret’ – Grace Dent’s favourite restaurants of 2022
If we’re doing 2022’s highs and lows, let’s begin by staring bravely at the negative. “Terrible food, and such small portions” is the bane of the current restaurant scene. Never has so little been arranged so flamboyantly to fool the eye. Once upon a time, the word “anchovy”, “crumpet” or “prawn” on a menu meant that said ingredient was served in the plural. Now, however, you can expect a solitary anchovy draped across a slice of bread for £9, or a single prawn cut into three. See also pasta in 100g portions and “skewers”, which these days translates as a small piece of protein on a stick for £11. I smiled empathetically throughout 2022’s price hikes and portion shrinkages, until the other week at a gastropub in Lakeland, when my chicken parfait turned up with one Lilliputian crumpet not much wider than a £2 coin, for which they charged me nearly £15. At this point, I began to give off sparks.
The Best Cheap Mini Fridge for 2022
A mini fridge is a great addition to your home, especially if you’re constantly running out of space in your full-size refrigerator or you live in a small apartment and don’t have room for a full-sized fridge. Not only are mini fridges more compact and easier to fit into small spaces, but they are also incredibly convenient.
