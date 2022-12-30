Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Some Good News, for Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York CityWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Encore: New wave icons The B-52s are on the road for their last tour
THE B-52'S: (Singing) If you see a faded sign at the side of the road that says 15 miles to the love shack... SELYUKH: "Love Shack" by the B-52's - that's Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson and Keith Strickland. The new wave band from Athens, Ga., has been rolling nonstop since 1977 through the good, the bad, the funky and the weird. But the B-52's are putting on the brakes. A couple of months ago, Fred, Kate and Cindy spoke with Scott Simon about being on the road for their farewell tour.
Madi Diaz talks 'Same History, New Feelings'
MADI DIAZ: (Singing) I only hear your voice when I know that you're not here with me. And I know love's not a lie, but I have a hard time believing. I'm still living in the history of a feeling. NADWORNY: Diaz's honest storytelling about her emotions and own missteps...
Weekend 'All Things Considered' staff revisit favorite stories of 2022
And finally today, 2022 was filled with big headlines. And Michel Martin and the team here at ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, they've covered it all. Before we say goodbye, we wanted to introduce you to the people who make it happen. Here they are with the stories they'll remember from 2022.
All Things Considered reflects on its favorite stories and voices of 2022
As the year comes to a close, we want to take a moment to recognize the many people who get this show to you every day. That is right. So we asked some of the staff of ALL THINGS CONSIDERED to tell you about the stories that they will most remember from 2022.
Band auctioning BMW to raise funds for London trip
The Sounds of Success Community Marching said they only community marching band that has been invited to London Band Week in June.
Frank Galati Dies: Broadway’s ‘Ragtime’, ‘Grapes Of Wrath’ Director Was 79
Frank Galati, the Tony Award-winning director of Broadway’s The Grapes of Wrath and nominee for Ragtime, died Monday night. He was 79. A cause of death was not immediately available. Galati, who was an associate director at Chicago’s famed Goodman Theatre from 1986 to 2008 and a member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company since 1985, was Oscar-nominated, along with co-writer Lawrence Kasdan, for their 1988 screenplay adaptation of Anne Tyler’s novel The Accidental Tourist. Galati’s 1990 stage adaptation of John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath won the Tony Award for Best Play; Galati also won the award that year for Best Direction. The...
This 13-year-old border collie is saving the environment, one bottle at a time
Those who think people aren't doing enough for the environment can take heart that they're receiving help. (SOUNDBITE OF DOG BARKING) This 13-year-old border collie is doing his part. Scruff is his name, and Scruff has collected more than 1,000 bottles over the past year for recycling in his town of Nuneaton in central England.
Singer-songwriter Judith Owen on her new album of jazz classics
JUDITH OWEN: (Singing) Put on your bright-red tie. Slick back your hair. Then knock on my door, and we'll go from there. SELYUKH: That's Welsh singer-songwriter Judith Owen, honoring a generation of female jazz musicians on her new album, "Come On & Get It" (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "COME ON AND...
Why one NPR correspondent finally ditched DVDs for streaming
Tonight, lots of people will skip the parties and instead curl up with a good movie on any one of a number of streaming services, maybe even falling asleep before the credits roll and long before the countdown to 2023. Scott Horsley may be among them because this year he finally joined the streaming revolution after dropping his old-fashioned DVD by mail service. We thought this was a good chance to check in on the streaming landscape. Scott is, of course, NPR's chief economics correspondent, who joins us now. Hi, Scott.
Encore: Perceiving without seeing: How light resets your internal clock
We mark our days by sunlight. Humans naturally wake up in the morning and fall asleep at night because our eyes use light to help tune our bodies and our clocks. Next in our science series Finding Time, Ari Daniel talks to a man who stays in sync with the sun even though he has been blind for years.
Need a new mystery or sci-fi book for the new year? Try one of these reads
As 2022 slides into 2023, we've got some reading recommendations from NPR's Books We Love. Today, several of our co-workers have reviews for fantasy, mystery and sci-fi. HAFSA FATHIMA, BYLINE: Hi, I'm Hafsa Fathima. I'm a producer at Pop Culture Happy Hour, and I enjoy losing my mind over great science fiction. "Nona The Ninth" by Tamsyn Muir is a great example of this. It's the third book in "The Locked Tomb" series and focuses on Nona. She has no idea who she is, can't recall her past, and she lives in a galaxy basically in the middle of a civil war. Her caregivers, Camilla and Pyrrha, seem to know more than she does, but they just won't tell her what's going on. The book picks up after the events of "Harrow The Ninth," answers some pretty important plot questions, but then it goes on to create some more new chaos. I can't say too much without spoiling it, but you can expect some necromancy, bad jokes and plot twists. And I cannot recommend it enough.
Books We Love: Memoir recommendations from 2022
A lot of us take stock of our lives on New Year's Day. And a lot of us are like, nah, I'm good. I want to hear about someone else's life. Well, NPR's Books We Love has reviews from our staff for biographies and memoirs released last year. Here are just a few.
Man breaks record for eating at the most Michelin star restaurants in one day
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Eric Finkelstein. The New York man is described as a foodie, which is true of many people. But Mr. Finkelstein set a world record by eating at 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours. The dining spree took him around New York, starting with French cuisine and ending with sushi. He said it took months to plan. But it was worth the 5,000 calories and maybe a little bit of antacid. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
This artist stayed figurative when art went abstract — he's finally recognized, at 99
In the 1950s, Jonah Kinigstein was on the verge of making it big in New York's art world. He won a Fulbright to Rome. His paintings got into the Whitney Museum's annual show of contemporary art (the precursor to the Whitney Biennial). And he was taken in by one of the biggest gallerists in the city, Edith Halpert, who had represented legends such as Jacob Lawrence, Georgia O'Keeffe and Ben Shahn.
