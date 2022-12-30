ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
Connecticut Public

Encore: New wave icons The B-52s are on the road for their last tour

THE B-52'S: (Singing) If you see a faded sign at the side of the road that says 15 miles to the love shack... SELYUKH: "Love Shack" by the B-52's - that's Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson and Keith Strickland. The new wave band from Athens, Ga., has been rolling nonstop since 1977 through the good, the bad, the funky and the weird. But the B-52's are putting on the brakes. A couple of months ago, Fred, Kate and Cindy spoke with Scott Simon about being on the road for their farewell tour.
Connecticut Public

Madi Diaz talks 'Same History, New Feelings'

MADI DIAZ: (Singing) I only hear your voice when I know that you're not here with me. And I know love's not a lie, but I have a hard time believing. I'm still living in the history of a feeling. NADWORNY: Diaz's honest storytelling about her emotions and own missteps...
MAINE STATE
Deadline

Frank Galati Dies: Broadway’s ‘Ragtime’, ‘Grapes Of Wrath’ Director Was 79

Frank Galati, the Tony Award-winning director of Broadway’s The Grapes of Wrath and nominee for Ragtime, died Monday night. He was 79. A cause of death was not immediately available. Galati, who was an associate director at Chicago’s famed Goodman Theatre from 1986 to 2008 and a member of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company since 1985, was Oscar-nominated, along with co-writer Lawrence Kasdan, for their 1988 screenplay adaptation of Anne Tyler’s novel The Accidental Tourist. Galati’s 1990 stage adaptation of John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath won the Tony Award for Best Play; Galati also won the award that year for Best Direction. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

Why one NPR correspondent finally ditched DVDs for streaming

Tonight, lots of people will skip the parties and instead curl up with a good movie on any one of a number of streaming services, maybe even falling asleep before the credits roll and long before the countdown to 2023. Scott Horsley may be among them because this year he finally joined the streaming revolution after dropping his old-fashioned DVD by mail service. We thought this was a good chance to check in on the streaming landscape. Scott is, of course, NPR's chief economics correspondent, who joins us now. Hi, Scott.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Need a new mystery or sci-fi book for the new year? Try one of these reads

As 2022 slides into 2023, we've got some reading recommendations from NPR's Books We Love. Today, several of our co-workers have reviews for fantasy, mystery and sci-fi. HAFSA FATHIMA, BYLINE: Hi, I'm Hafsa Fathima. I'm a producer at Pop Culture Happy Hour, and I enjoy losing my mind over great science fiction. "Nona The Ninth" by Tamsyn Muir is a great example of this. It's the third book in "The Locked Tomb" series and focuses on Nona. She has no idea who she is, can't recall her past, and she lives in a galaxy basically in the middle of a civil war. Her caregivers, Camilla and Pyrrha, seem to know more than she does, but they just won't tell her what's going on. The book picks up after the events of "Harrow The Ninth," answers some pretty important plot questions, but then it goes on to create some more new chaos. I can't say too much without spoiling it, but you can expect some necromancy, bad jokes and plot twists. And I cannot recommend it enough.
MAINE STATE
Connecticut Public

Books We Love: Memoir recommendations from 2022

A lot of us take stock of our lives on New Year's Day. And a lot of us are like, nah, I'm good. I want to hear about someone else's life. Well, NPR's Books We Love has reviews from our staff for biographies and memoirs released last year. Here are just a few.
Connecticut Public

Man breaks record for eating at the most Michelin star restaurants in one day

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with congratulations to Eric Finkelstein. The New York man is described as a foodie, which is true of many people. But Mr. Finkelstein set a world record by eating at 18 Michelin-starred restaurants in 24 hours. The dining spree took him around New York, starting with French cuisine and ending with sushi. He said it took months to plan. But it was worth the 5,000 calories and maybe a little bit of antacid. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
NEW YORK STATE
Connecticut Public

This artist stayed figurative when art went abstract — he's finally recognized, at 99

In the 1950s, Jonah Kinigstein was on the verge of making it big in New York's art world. He won a Fulbright to Rome. His paintings got into the Whitney Museum's annual show of contemporary art (the precursor to the Whitney Biennial). And he was taken in by one of the biggest gallerists in the city, Edith Halpert, who had represented legends such as Jacob Lawrence, Georgia O'Keeffe and Ben Shahn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy