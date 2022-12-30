Read full article on original website
Encore: Do China's COVID vaccines do the job?
China is in the midst of a huge COVID surge. The country rolled back COVID restrictions last month. Now scientists estimate China could be facing more than 10 million new cases each day. Several hundred thousand people could die over the next few months. But the size of the death toll and the impact of the surge largely depends on one key factor - how well the Chinese-manufactured vaccines work. NPR's Michaeleen Doucleff reports.
In Taiwan, an activist's release from prison has sparked debate on how to deter China
I recently made a reporting trip to Taiwan, where I was struck by how attitudes there are hardening towards the island's much larger neighbor, China. That's led to a public debate over some basic assumptions underpinning Taiwan's relationship with China and the U.S. I tried to understand this shift and its potentially life-or-death implications. One of the people I spoke to about this was Taiwanese activist and social worker Li Ming-che. He survived five years in a Chinese prison, he says through resistance by rallying support from the outside and from his wife.
How one Japanese restaurateur turned the humble rice ball into a must-eat dish
Japanese cooking ranges from meals of Zen-like simplicity to more elaborate cuisine. From Tokyo, NPR's Anthony Kuhn has the story of a restaurateur who has turned one of Japan's most humble homestyle foods into a big attraction. (SOUNDBITE OF STREETCAR) ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: Next to some streetcar tracks, you can...
Some Uzbeks are speaking out about Russia's war in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine could hardly matter more to the nations of Central Asia. Like Ukraine, they're also former Soviet republics and they, too, are in what Russia regards as its sphere of influence. So you might think the conflict was something everyone there would want to talk about, but it's a little more complicated than that, as NPR's Philip Reeves discovered during a visit to the capital of Uzbekistan.
What's ahead for the war in Ukraine in 2023
It's been quite a year in Ukraine, and the worst of winter is still ahead. To talk more about what could come next and the challenges that 2023 could bring, we turn to Melinda Haring, the outgoing deputy director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, who's helped guide my reporting in Ukraine. Melinda Haring, thanks for being with us.
Morning news brief
In the year just ended, Ukraine's government issued nearly 15,000 air raid warnings. That's one measure of how often Russia has targeted Ukrainian cities. And the New Year has begun about the same way, with people taking shelter. INSKEEP: NPR's Julian Hayda joins us now from Kyiv. Hey there. JULIAN...
Could a bill passed by the previous Congress make it easier to save for retirement?
The spending bill President Biden signed into law includes provisions meant to help workers save more for retirement. A look at how retirement plans are changing and who stands to benefit the most. Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a...
This activist fights for migrants' lives in murky international waters
Many African migrants enter Europe through Spain, either by sea or through its border with Morocco. And in 2022, that migration was down, due in part to cooperation between the two countries. Their governments may see that as a success, but 2022 will also be remembered as the year when 23 migrants died trying to cross into the Spanish territory of Melilla from Morocco back on June 24. For pro-immigration activists like Helena Maleno, what happened that day represents just one more injustice in a battle she has been fighting for decades. NPR's Miguel Macias had the chance to talk with her, and he brings us this story.
Countries across the world ring in the new year
The year 2022 turned to 2023 in time zones across the world, starting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Some of the first people who celebrated 2023 live in Kiribati, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, with a population of less than 122,000 people. Australia, which is one...
10 months of war in Ukraine
As we look forward to the new year, we also wanted to take a look back on one of the biggest stories of 2022. For the last 10 months, Ukraine has been under near-constant bombardment from its Russian neighbor. Just today, several explosions hit the capital, Kyiv, leaving one dead and wounding 20 others. And this is just a couple of days after Russia carried out one of its largest airstrikes since the start of the war.
