ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Poland's conservative premier in favor of death penalty

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has surprisingly spoken in favor of the death penalty and admitted he doesn't share the view of the Roman Catholic Church on the matter. It seemed to be an isolated view among leaders within the 27-member European Union, which doesn't...
Citrus County Chronicle

65,000 view Benedict XVI's body lying in state at Vatican

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter's Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago. On...
Citrus County Chronicle

German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions

BERLIN (AP) — A German doctor was sentenced late Monday to two years and nine months in prison for illegally issuing more than 4,000 people with exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic. A regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim confirmed Tuesday that the doctor was...
Citrus County Chronicle

Mexican journalist unhurt in first 2023 attack on media

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist in northern Mexico escaped unharmed after a gunman attacked his family’s vehicle in the border state of Sonora in the first reported attempt on a reporter's life in the country in the new year. Sunday's attack, on the first day of 2023,...
Citrus County Chronicle

No cash, no bank heists in Denmark; criminals now go online

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — For the first time in years, Denmark hasn't recorded a single bank robbery. There wouldn't have been much point. Cash transactions in the Nordic country have become virtually obsolete, with Danes increasingly opting to use cards and smart phones for payments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy