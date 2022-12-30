Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Poland's conservative premier in favor of death penalty
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has surprisingly spoken in favor of the death penalty and admitted he doesn't share the view of the Roman Catholic Church on the matter. It seemed to be an isolated view among leaders within the 27-member European Union, which doesn't...
Citrus County Chronicle
65,000 view Benedict XVI's body lying in state at Vatican
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter's Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago. On...
Citrus County Chronicle
German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions
BERLIN (AP) — A German doctor was sentenced late Monday to two years and nine months in prison for illegally issuing more than 4,000 people with exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic. A regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim confirmed Tuesday that the doctor was...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mexican journalist unhurt in first 2023 attack on media
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A journalist in northern Mexico escaped unharmed after a gunman attacked his family’s vehicle in the border state of Sonora in the first reported attempt on a reporter's life in the country in the new year. Sunday's attack, on the first day of 2023,...
Citrus County Chronicle
No cash, no bank heists in Denmark; criminals now go online
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — For the first time in years, Denmark hasn't recorded a single bank robbery. There wouldn't have been much point. Cash transactions in the Nordic country have become virtually obsolete, with Danes increasingly opting to use cards and smart phones for payments.
Comments / 0