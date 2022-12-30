ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Looking for New Year's Eve celebrations? Here are some around West Michigan

By Lauren Kummer
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VsCP0_0jyVaoG100

If you're still looking for ways to ring in the New Year, there are many events around West Michigan for you to celebrate.

There's no need for you to head to the Big Apple to watch the ball drop when there are plenty of local ones.

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in Ludington

  • 9 p.m. to midnight
  • Taking place at Legacy Plaza
  • Free family-friendly event
  • Includes a fireworks show following the ball drop
  • Click here for more information

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in downtown Grand Haven

  • 11:30 p.m. to midnight
  • Washington Avenue & First Street
  • Free family-friendly event
  • Includes a fireworks showing following the ball drop
  • Click here for more information

NYE Beach Ball Drop & Fireworks Show in South Haven

  • 6 p.m. to midnight
  • Center Street & Phoenix Street
  • Free family-friendly event
  • Additional activities like ice skating will also be happening
  • Click here for more information
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yF6tl_0jyVaoG100 South Haven Visitors Bureau

There are also fireworks, hockey games and downtown celebrations to help ring in the new year.

Griffins New Year’s Eve Celebration in Grand Rapids

  • 6:00 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
  • Van Andel Arena
  • Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Chicago Wolves
  • Post-game fireworks and open skate
  • Tickets are required
  • Click here for more information
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIkOr_0jyVaoG100 FOX 17

Kalamazoo New Year’s Fest

  • 6 p.m. to midnight
  • Bronson Park
  • Free family-friendly event
  • Live music, performers and entertainment
  • Click here for more information
City plans for New Year's celebration

NYE!23 New Year’s Eve Celebration in Allegan

  • 8 p.m. to midnight
  • Downtown Allegan
  • Free family-friendly event
  • Photo booth, silent disco, live music, food trucks, large firepits
  • Fireworks display to follow ball drop at midnight
  • Click here for more information
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FsL3_0jyVaoG100 FOX 17

If you're heading out to these celebrations and are planning on drinking, it's important to plan for a ride back home. There are many things you can do in advance or on New Year's Eve to ensure your safety and the safety of others on the roads.

Use the 'Tow to Go' Program by AAA

  • Free to AAA members and non-members
  • Tow truck transports person and vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles
  • Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance
  • Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246
  • Click here for more information

Rideshare or Taxi Service

  • Download the app to your phone for easy use
  • i.e. Uber, Lyft
  • Schedule a taxi
  • Use a rideshare code to get a discount or free ride

Assign a designated driver

  • Arrange for a ride before and/or after your celebrations
  • Make sure you or someone in your party stays sober

Obtain a free ride from a local company

  • Do research to see if businesses in your area are offering free rides
Looking for New Year's Eve celebrations? Here are some happening around West Michigan

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan

Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
BROHMAN, MI
WWMTCw

Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 010123

Overcast skies continue. Some fog development will be possible towards early Monday. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s with a light southwest breeze at 5-10 mph. Overcast skies continue. Some fog development will be possible towards early Monday. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s with a light southwest breeze at 5-10 mph.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy