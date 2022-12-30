Looking for New Year's Eve celebrations? Here are some around West Michigan
If you're still looking for ways to ring in the New Year, there are many events around West Michigan for you to celebrate.
There's no need for you to head to the Big Apple to watch the ball drop when there are plenty of local ones.
New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in Ludington
- 9 p.m. to midnight
- Taking place at Legacy Plaza
- Free family-friendly event
- Includes a fireworks show following the ball drop
- Click here for more information
New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in downtown Grand Haven
- 11:30 p.m. to midnight
- Washington Avenue & First Street
- Free family-friendly event
- Includes a fireworks showing following the ball drop
- Click here for more information
NYE Beach Ball Drop & Fireworks Show in South Haven
- 6 p.m. to midnight
- Center Street & Phoenix Street
- Free family-friendly event
- Additional activities like ice skating will also be happening
- Click here for more information
There are also fireworks, hockey games and downtown celebrations to help ring in the new year.
Griffins New Year’s Eve Celebration in Grand Rapids
- 6:00 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)
- Van Andel Arena
- Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Chicago Wolves
- Post-game fireworks and open skate
- Tickets are required
- Click here for more information
Kalamazoo New Year’s Fest
- 6 p.m. to midnight
- Bronson Park
- Free family-friendly event
- Live music, performers and entertainment
- Click here for more information
NYE!23 New Year’s Eve Celebration in Allegan
- 8 p.m. to midnight
- Downtown Allegan
- Free family-friendly event
- Photo booth, silent disco, live music, food trucks, large firepits
- Fireworks display to follow ball drop at midnight
- Click here for more information
If you're heading out to these celebrations and are planning on drinking, it's important to plan for a ride back home. There are many things you can do in advance or on New Year's Eve to ensure your safety and the safety of others on the roads.
Use the 'Tow to Go' Program by AAA
- Free to AAA members and non-members
- Tow truck transports person and vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles
- Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance
- Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246
- Click here for more information
Rideshare or Taxi Service
- Download the app to your phone for easy use
- i.e. Uber, Lyft
- Schedule a taxi
- Use a rideshare code to get a discount or free ride
Assign a designated driver
- Arrange for a ride before and/or after your celebrations
- Make sure you or someone in your party stays sober
Obtain a free ride from a local company
- Do research to see if businesses in your area are offering free rides
