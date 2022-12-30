Looking for New Year's Eve celebrations? Here are some around West Michigan

If you're still looking for ways to ring in the New Year, there are many events around West Michigan for you to celebrate.

There's no need for you to head to the Big Apple to watch the ball drop when there are plenty of local ones.

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in Ludington



9 p.m. to midnight

Taking place at Legacy Plaza

Free family-friendly event

Includes a fireworks show following the ball drop

Click here for more information

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in downtown Grand Haven



11:30 p.m. to midnight

Washington Avenue & First Street

Free family-friendly event

Includes a fireworks showing following the ball drop

Click here for more information

NYE Beach Ball Drop & Fireworks Show in South Haven



6 p.m. to midnight

Center Street & Phoenix Street

Free family-friendly event

Additional activities like ice skating will also be happening

Click here for more information

South Haven Visitors Bureau

There are also fireworks, hockey games and downtown celebrations to help ring in the new year.

Griffins New Year’s Eve Celebration in Grand Rapids



6:00 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.)

Van Andel Arena

Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Chicago Wolves

Post-game fireworks and open skate

Tickets are required

Click here for more information

FOX 17

Kalamazoo New Year’s Fest



6 p.m. to midnight

Bronson Park

Free family-friendly event

Live music, performers and entertainment

Click here for more information

City plans for New Year's celebration

NYE!23 New Year’s Eve Celebration in Allegan



8 p.m. to midnight

Downtown Allegan

Free family-friendly event

Photo booth, silent disco, live music, food trucks, large firepits

Fireworks display to follow ball drop at midnight

Click here for more information

FOX 17

If you're heading out to these celebrations and are planning on drinking, it's important to plan for a ride back home. There are many things you can do in advance or on New Year's Eve to ensure your safety and the safety of others on the roads.

Use the 'Tow to Go' Program by AAA



Free to AAA members and non-members

Tow truck transports person and vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance

Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Click here for more information

Rideshare or Taxi Service



Download the app to your phone for easy use

i.e. Uber, Lyft

Schedule a taxi

Use a rideshare code to get a discount or free ride

Assign a designated driver



Arrange for a ride before and/or after your celebrations

Make sure you or someone in your party stays sober

Obtain a free ride from a local company



Do research to see if businesses in your area are offering free rides

Looking for New Year's Eve celebrations? Here are some happening around West Michigan