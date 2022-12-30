ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool report: Reds to rival Juventus and Borussia Dortmund for World Cup star

By Greg Lea
 4 days ago

Liverpool are one of four clubs credited with an interest by Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, according to a report in the Italian media.

Mac Allister had been enjoying an excellent season in the Premier League even before his starring role for Argentina at World Cup 2022.

The midfielder was one of his country's best players as they triumphed in Qatar earlier this month.

And the former Argentinos Juniors star, who is valued at £37.1m by Transfermarkt , could be on the move in the January transfer window, with Liverpool among his suitors.

According to Italian outlet La Repubblica , the Reds are competing with Juventus , Benfica and Borussia Dortmund for the signature of the 24-year-old, who could return to Premier League action when Brighton do battle with Arsenal this weekend.

The report states that Mac Allister could be available for as little as £31m, although Brighton might prefer to sell him next summer rather than in the winter window.

The Seagulls are challenging for European qualification this season and Roberto De Zerbi will want to keep his squad intact until the end of the campaign.

"I think he will come back when he feels he can stay without football because after they [Argentina] won the World Cup the motivation is high, with the right mentality," De Zerbi told Amazon Prime earlier this week.

"But I know him. He's a very serious player. I want the possibility to make mistakes. But it will be a problem [choosing a] first XI. When you are a coach, you know you can make mistakes for sure."

