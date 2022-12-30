40 people killed, dozens injured in bus crash in Senegal. DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal's president says two buses have collided head-on in the center of the country and that at least 40 people were killed and dozens of others were injured. President Macky Sall tweeted that the buses collided in Gniby village in the Kaffrine region. The president declared three days of mourning starting Monday and will hold an inter-ministerial council to discuss road safety measures. The crash happened at 3:30am Sunday on the National Road No. 1 when a public bus punctured a tire and veered across the road. It collided with another bus coming from the opposite direction. At least 78 people are injured including some serious cases.

15 HOURS AGO