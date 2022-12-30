ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Resident jumped out of window during Canon Circle fire in Springfield

By Kayleigh Thomas, Jillian Andrews
WWLP
WWLP
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters worked to put out a fire at a home on Canon Circle Friday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Department Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in for a fire in the vicinity of 222 Canon Circle in Springfield around 4:20 a.m. Friday morning. The fire was confined to one unit.

The Springfield Fire Department has confirmed with 22News that a resident jumped out of an upper-level window to escape the fire. Six people in all are without a home, including the individual that jumped out of that window, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors from surrounding units were woken up by the situation and were standing outside, expressing concern over how it started.

Crews are still coming in and out of the building trying to determine exactly what happened. 22News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

