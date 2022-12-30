ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Daily News

Man, 63, stabbed to death on Bronx street in NYC’s first homicide of 2023, woman wounded

A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death and a woman wounded in a Bronx street fight early Sunday in the city’s first recorded homicide of the new year, cops said. The duo were knifed during a fight with the killer in front of an apartment building on College Ave. near E. 170th St. in Claremont about 3:50 a.m., police said. The mortally wounded man, stabbed in the chest, and the surviving ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Fight over parking spot leaves man dead in NYC’s first homicide of 2023

The new year got off to a bloody start Sunday after a man was stabbed to death during a fight over a parking spot in the Bronx — marking the first homicide of 2023, according to police. The victim was identified by sources as Sergio Garcia, 63. He was stabbed along with a 38-year-old woman in front of a building on College Avenue near East 170th Street in Claremont Village shortly before 4 a.m., cops said. “They were involved in an altercation with an unknown group over parking,” a law enforcement source told The Post. “This guy got killed over a parking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

College professor accuses stabbed officers of 'murdering' knife-wielding attacker

A professor at Stony Brook University in New York is under fire for accusing police officers of murder after they killed a knife-wielding man who stabbed them. The incident occurred on Dec. 28 when Suffolk County officers responded to a report that the suspect was armed with a fire extinguisher and threatening his roommate, according to a report.
STONY BROOK, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, David Lindsay, 38, Arrested

On Saturday, December 31, 20222, at 0123 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. David Lindsay. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. driving while ability impaired by alcohol;. stopping / parking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

A look at NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell’s first year: crime, morale and visibility

Just three weeks into her tenure as the first woman to helm the New York City Police Department, Commissioner Keechant Sewell faced an immense tragedy in her new force — the fatal shooting of two police officers in a Harlem ambush. Her first year on the job was book-ended by attacks on cops when an alleged Islamic extremist came at officers with a machete just blocks from Times Square on New Year’s Eve, leaving three injured. “As evidenced last night, there are significant dangers in this profession,” Sewell said in a message to the city’s Finest on New Year’s Day. “Be it...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman, 19, repeatedly stabbed, beaten with bat in Queens: police

NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 19-year-old woman was repeatedly stabbed and beaten with a baseball bat in Queens on Monday evening, police said. She was rushed from 108th Street near Roosevelt Avenue to the hospital around 6:20 p.m., officials said. Police said early Tuesday that she was in critical but stable condition. Police took […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
BROOKLYN, NY

