Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Dating This Famous Nepo Baby Now–What Happened To Gigi Hadid?!

By Georgia Dodd
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
As the great singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift said, “I get older but your lovers stay my age.” Similarly, Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, may grow old, but his girlfriends won’t get older than 25–that is until Gigi Hadid, 27, came along.

DiCaprio was pictured with Hadid in September by Daily Mail. It marked the first time in years he had publicly dated someone over 25 and the first time he dated a mother. He split from actress Camila Morrone, 25, in August after a four-year romance. Despite recent dates with Hadid, DiCaprio was seen with aspiring actress (and nepo baby!), Victoria Lamas, 23, in Hollywood on Dec. 20.

Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted On Date In Hollywood With 23-Year-Old Victoria Lamas

DiCaprio enjoyed a cozy date with Lamas at The Birds Street Club, a private members-only club on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. Lamas flashed her abs in a black crop top paired with matching flare pants and a padded black jacket. Her ombre locks were styled in soft beach waves and she sported smoky eye makeup and taupe lipstick while DiCaprio dressed casually in a black tee paired with stonewash jeans, a black jacket, and his trademark baseball cap. The Oscar-winner left the club separately from Lamas before climbing into a car together, where DiCaprio was seen laughing and joking.

But who is DiCaprio’s new lover? Lamas is an aspiring actress, model, artist, and the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas, famous for the show Renegade. She was born two years after DiCaprio’s iconic 1997 film Titanic was released. Yikes!

What Happened To Gigi Hadid?

DiCaprio and Hadid had reportedly been dating for a couple of months before he was spotted with Lamas. They were first photographed together in September and were last seen on a date on Nov. 20!

An anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight that Hadid didn’t want to be disrespectful to Zayn Malik with her new relationship with DiCaprio. Malik and Hadid dated on and off from 2015 to 2021 and share a daughter together. Hadid was “trying to keep things low-key” with DiCaprio but now “doesn’t have the energy to keep up” with his lifestyle. It seems DiCaprio has moved on from Hadid with Lamas!

Recapped: Leonard DiCaprio’s Questionable Dating History

A graph charting DiCaprio’s dating history went viral on Reddit drawn up by user TrustLittleBrother. It traces the actor’s age versus the age of his girlfriends. The graph was made in 2019 so it’s not as updated. The only outlier is Hadid, who was 27 when they got into a “situation-ship.” Unfortunately, this isn’t new. Lots of men in Hollywood, like Brad Pitt, date much younger. We don’t know how long Lamas and DiCaprio will date but we do know that he probably won’t date her after she turns 25. And if the graph is right, DiCaprio will soon start dating women born in the 2000s. Ew!

