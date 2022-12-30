Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Perseverance rover experiment produces record amount of oxygen on Mars
Inside the belly of the Perseverance rover, currently exploring Mars’s Jezero Crater, is a small box with a big job. The Mars Oxygen In Situ Resource Utilization Experiment or MOXIE aims to produce oxygen from Mars’s abundant carbon dioxide, paving the way for providing resources for future crewed missions to the Red Planet.
Comet to make first, likely only appearance in recorded history
The new year has just began, but the cosmos are already set to make history in 2023. A comet discovered less than a year ago has traveled billions of miles from its believed origins at the edge of our solar system and will be visible in just a few weeks during what will likely be its only recorded appearance. The comet, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was first seen in March 2022 as it made its way through Jupiter's orbit. According to NASA, it's a long-period comet believed to come from the Oort Cloud, the most distant region of Earth's solar system that's...
Earth looks stunning in this 1st full view from the NOAA-21 satellite (photos)
The Earth looks amazing in this first global view from NOAA's new NOAA-21 imaging satellite, which launched in November 2022.
The Military Is About to Launch a Constellation
This article was originally published by Undark Magazine. Sometime this coming March, a network of 10 small satellites winged with solar panels is scheduled to launch into Earth’s low orbit. Though likely invisible to the naked eye, the satellites will be part of a future herd of hundreds that, according to the Space Development Agency, or SDA, will bolster the United States’ defense capabilities.
CNBC
SpaceX raising $750 million at a $137 billion valuation, investors include Andreessen-Horowitz
SpaceX is raising $750 million in a new round of funding that values the company at $137 billion, according to correspondence viewed by CNBC. Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, is said to be a lead investor in the new funding round. Early SpaceX investors included Founders Fund, Sequoia, Gigafund...
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Elon Musk Becomes First Person In History To Lose $200 Billion: Report
He's still worth a not-too-shabby $137 billion, according to Bloomberg.
10 stunning shots of Earth from space in 2022
A number of amazing shots of Earth were captured from space in 2022. Here are some of our favorites.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s 2023 Schedule & Expectations
Tesla already has a full plate for 2023. Even without the Q4 2022 delivery numbers, the company aims to grow another 50% this year. Below are just a few of Tesla’s biggest goals in 2023. Tesla Cybertruck Production. Tesla also aims to start the Cybertruck’s initial production at Giga...
torquenews.com
Tesla's $30,000 Car Will Instead Be $20,000
We have a video showing how Tesla's compact vehicle will not be $30,000 or even $25,000. It will be $20,000. There is a Tesla compact vehicle that Elon Musk has talked about many times. Many Tesla analysts like Ross Gerber and Gary Black are saying that this compact car is essential for Tesla.
Video Shows U.S. Plane Avoid Colliding With Chinese War Jet
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the Chinese jet came within 20 feet of the U.S. aircraft's nose, forcing it to "take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."
insideevs.com
Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024
According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
Elon Musk Sets The Record Straight About World's Most Powerful Club
In a few days the powerful of the planet will meet as almost every year in Switzerland. They will debate the state of the world and the transformations necessary to solve urgent problems on the economic, societal, environmental and technological levels. Almost everyone who matters will be present: business leaders,...
Tesla's China head Tom Zhu takes over sales in North America- Electrek
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) head of China, Tom Zhu, has taken over responsibilities for sales, service and deliveries in North America, Electrek website reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Is there life on Mars? A NASA scientist explains in new video
NASA astrobiologist Heather Graham answers pressing questions about life on Mars.
U.S. Building Advanced Over-The-Horizon Radar On Palau
Photo by Benjamin Lowy/Getty ImagesThe long-range radar could be critical for keeping an eye on Chinese activities and is another sign of growing U.S. vigilance in the Pacific.
Earth currently experiencing a sixth mass extinction, according to scientists | 60 Minutes
Leading biologist tells Scott Pelley humans would need “five more Earths” to maintain our current way of life.
8 mind-boggling travel photos from 2022 that will make you look twice
The oddest Reuters travel photos of the year include images that play with scale, perfectly-timed shots, and unexpected sightings.
Tesla posts record sales but falls short of goals
Tesla said Monday that it sold a record 1.3 million vehicles last year, but the number fell short of CEO Elon Musk's pledge to grow the company's sales by 50% nearly every year. The 2022 figure topped the prior record of 936,000 vehicles delivered in 2021, but it was shy...
National park in Florida Keys closed after 300 migrants make landings over weekend
A U.S. national park comprising a cluster of uninhabited islands in the Florida Keys was closed Monday after 300 migrants made 10 landings there over the weekend, officials said. Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles west of Key West, was closed so law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate...
CBS News
