California State

Digital Trends

Perseverance rover experiment produces record amount of oxygen on Mars

Inside the belly of the Perseverance rover, currently exploring Mars’s Jezero Crater, is a small box with a big job. The Mars Oxygen In Situ Resource Utilization Experiment or MOXIE aims to produce oxygen from Mars’s abundant carbon dioxide, paving the way for providing resources for future crewed missions to the Red Planet.
CBS Philly

Comet to make first, likely only appearance in recorded history

The new year has just began, but the cosmos are already set to make history in 2023. A comet discovered less than a year ago has traveled billions of miles from its believed origins at the edge of our solar system and will be visible in just a few weeks during what will likely be its only recorded appearance. The comet, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was first seen in March 2022 as it made its way through Jupiter's orbit. According to NASA, it's a long-period comet believed to come from the Oort Cloud, the most distant region of Earth's solar system that's...
The Atlantic

The Military Is About to Launch a Constellation

This article was originally published by Undark Magazine. Sometime this coming March, a network of 10 small satellites winged with solar panels is scheduled to launch into Earth’s low orbit. Though likely invisible to the naked eye, the satellites will be part of a future herd of hundreds that, according to the Space Development Agency, or SDA, will bolster the United States’ defense capabilities.
Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar

If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
teslarati.com

Tesla’s 2023 Schedule & Expectations

Tesla already has a full plate for 2023. Even without the Q4 2022 delivery numbers, the company aims to grow another 50% this year. Below are just a few of Tesla’s biggest goals in 2023. Tesla Cybertruck Production. Tesla also aims to start the Cybertruck’s initial production at Giga...
torquenews.com

Tesla's $30,000 Car Will Instead Be $20,000

We have a video showing how Tesla's compact vehicle will not be $30,000 or even $25,000. It will be $20,000. There is a Tesla compact vehicle that Elon Musk has talked about many times. Many Tesla analysts like Ross Gerber and Gary Black are saying that this compact car is essential for Tesla.
insideevs.com

Tesla May Reveal $25,000 EV In 2024

According to Tesla stock analysts at Loup Ventures, a firm that's been following and reporting on Tesla for years, the US EV maker will unveil its upcoming "Model 2" in 2024. As we understand, there's not officially a "Model 2" on Tesla's list of future vehicles, but the automaker has mentioned on several occasions that a smaller, cheaper model is coming.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sets The Record Straight About World's Most Powerful Club

In a few days the powerful of the planet will meet as almost every year in Switzerland. They will debate the state of the world and the transformations necessary to solve urgent problems on the economic, societal, environmental and technological levels. Almost everyone who matters will be present: business leaders,...
CBS News

Tesla posts record sales but falls short of goals

Tesla said Monday that it sold a record 1.3 million vehicles last year, but the number fell short of CEO Elon Musk's pledge to grow the company's sales by 50% nearly every year. The 2022 figure topped the prior record of 936,000 vehicles delivered in 2021, but it was shy...
CBS News

CBS News

