ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Vivienne Westwood wore no knickers when meeting the Queen and did an accidental flash

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Dame Vivienne Westwood has passed away aged 81, and people are recalling the moment the iconic fashion designer met the Queen with no knickers on and accidentally flashed at Buckingham Palace .

Amid the sad announcement of Westwood's death by her family, fans of the late world-renowned designer have been reflecting on the impact she has had on fashion and culture as well as some of her memorable moments.

One of those occurred back in 1992 when Westwood was awarded an OBE from the Queen and went knickerless when she turned up to the Buckingham Palace ceremony.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Westwood, who brought back punk into mainstream fashion, sported a grey skirt suit with black platform heels and decided to do a celebratory twirl in front of the press - but didn't realise how low they were positioned and revealed more than she bargained for.

"I wished to show off my outfit by twirling the skirt. It did not occur to me that, as the photographers were practically on their knees, the result would be more glamorous than I expected," Dame Westwood later said about the moment.

Though the designer added how she apparently heard the Queen found the photo pretty amusing: "I heard that the picture amused the Queen."

In 2006, Westwood received a Damehood for her services to fashion and wore a black polka dot draped dress with a cape and beret (and didn't have a similar flashing moment like her previous time at the palace).

News broke of Westwood's death yesterday (December 29) after her family released a statement.

"29th December 2022. Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London.

"The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better."

Alongside this, the post also included a famous quote from Westwood:

"Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life.

"It gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you're living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth".

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Vivienne Westwood dead at 81: Here are 10 of her most iconic outfits

British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood died on Thursday, 29 December at 81 years old. In a statement posted to Twitter, Westwood's fashion house announced she died "peacefully" and was "surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London." Largely responsible for bringing modern punk and new-wave fashion into the mainstream world, Westwood's impact on fashion will live on forever through her designs. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter As tributes to Westwood and condolences to her family poured in on social media, many remembered some of her incredible designs and iconic outfits. Fans shared their favorite designs on social media. ...
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Indy100

Could King Charles' coronation be 'invalid' because of something he did 27 years ago?

A royal author floated a fascinating theory that King Charles' coronation could spark a constitutional crisis because of something he did almost three decades ago.The claim was made by Anthony Holden - an author who has written a biography of the King - in a letter sent to The Guardian.He argued that any coronation would be invalid because King Charles is a confessed adulterer and divorcee. He officially ended his marriage with Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1996.Holden wrote: "The Church of England has never crowned a divorced man as King, let alone one who has publicly confessed to adultery...
Indy100

‘Hilarious’ video imagines guy behind the camera in infamous Andrew Tate pizza clip

It’s been quite a difficult few days for self-proclaimed “misogynist” and influencer Andrew Tate, who not long after getting into a Twitter spat with 19-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, found himself arrested in Romania on charges of rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group.On Tuesday, Tate bragged about owning “33 cars” and asked Thunberg for her email address so he could “send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions”.The Swedish campaigner responded by telling the commentator to email her at “SmallD***Energy@GetALife.com”, in a tweet which now has more than 3.7 million likes and...
Indy100

Everyone's joking that Phil and Holly will skip line to see Pope Benedict

Thousands of people lined up on Tuesday to pay their respects to the late Pope Benedict XVI during his lying in state, sparking some old jokes about the This Morning hosts. When Queen Elizabeth II died in September, media personnel, celebrities, and everyday people waited in a nearly 10-mile-long queue to view the Queen's coffin and pay their respects. But This Morning co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were accused of queue-jumping sparking controversy and hundreds of jokes online. Now that there's another lying-in-state to attend, the jokes have restarted.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterPope Benedict XVI died...
Indy100

A year of Andrew Tate: From obscurity to arrest and two Greta roastings

If there’s one person who has dominated social media news this year, it’s Andrew Tate. Tate, 36, stepped into the spotlight earlier this year on TikTok and Instagram when clips of him speaking about his personal wealth, outlook on women and relationship, and masculinity went viral. The social media personality had an online course called “Hustler’s University” that taught men how to be successful, like him. Tate previously had some notoriety as a former professional kickboxer and former cast member on the 2016 season of Big Brother.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut this year was a busy one...
Indy100

Here's why Kim Kardashian is in trouble with Peta

PETA has spoken out after Kim Kardashian fans expressed their dismay over her dog's alleged living conditions. In a since-deleted TikTok clip earlier this month, her two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, were seen in the garage. The TikTok account @needthedeets reposted the video, which can be seen below. "This video was deleted from North's account. Is it because Kim Kardashian doesn't want people to think they keep their dogs in the garage? I wonder why they deleted it…" their onscreen caption reads.The clip stirred up a mixed response, with some jumping to the reality star's defence by saying there could...
Indy100

Greta Thunberg just owned Andrew Tate again: "Ever see a grown man get murdered twice"

The former kickboxer and controversial influencer Andrew Tate was arrested in Romania on Thursday as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation just days after he got into a viral spat with climate activist Greta Thunberg.Earlier this week Thunberg delivered a brutal clap back to Tate after he tried to provoke by bragging about how many cars he owns. The 19-year-old Swede told her to 'enlighten' her on her email address: 'smalldickenergy@getalife.'Tate took 10 hours to respond to Thunberg and chose to do so in a two-minute video which bizarrely featured him getting two pizza's from a Romanian takeaway...
Indy100

Fans are upset about the living conditions of Kim Kardashian's pets

Kim Kardashian's fans are not pleased with the mogul, due to her dogs' apparent living conditions.The reality TV star and SKIMS founder reportedly posted and deleted a TikTok video that appeared to show her two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, who live in her garage.Seemingly wanting to show off the pooches' festive holiday setup, which had a mini Christmas tree with lights, stockings, stuffed elves , and more.But as the dogs were walking around their large pen dressed in jackets, wee-wee mats could also be seen.The video received backlash from people, which increased after The Kardashians star removed the video from...
Indy100

20 of the best back to work memes for grumpy employees

It is January and you know what that means - going back to the daily grind.As 2022's festive period has come to an end, including the additional bank holiday which sweetened the deal, the UK's workforce woke up this morning knowing they'd be returning to their offices or work from home setups and let's just say not everyone was thrilled about the prospect trading Netflix and chocolate for emails and smart clothes.If we were bitter, we'd point out that us journalists have worked throughout the period, Christmas or no Christmas. But we're not. Not at all...Anyway, if you are on...
Indy100

Who is Keenan Cahill? Legendary YouTube star dead at 27

Keenan Cahill, a YouTube star known for lip-syncing to songs, died on Thursday at the age of 27. A spokesperson for Cahill’s family confirmed the news to WGN9. Cahill found fame in 2010 after posting a YouTube video lip-syncing to Katy Perry’s song Teenage Dream. Although it was only a simple video of a 15-year-old, Cahill racked up 58+ million views in just one video. Cahill went on to make other videos, lip-syncing to Only Girl in the World, Thriller, Party Rock Anthem, and more. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHis expressive face, energetic dance moves, and passion...
Indy100

Why does 'trillionaire' Andrew Tate live in £600k warehouse near airport?

Some people online are baffled after finding out that controversial social media star Andrew Tate lives in a rather run-down looking compound on the outskirts of the Romanian capital - despite boasting of incredible wealth.According to the Daily Mail, the self-proclaimed "trillionaire," his brother Tristan, and two others were arrested at the warehouse close to an industrial estate. It was just yards away from Aurel Vlaicu International Airport.They were arrested on Thursday (29 December) for alleged human trafficking, rape, and forming an organised crime group after a pizza delivery box in a video baiting climate activist Greta Thunberg following their...
Indy100

The 12 grapes New Years Eve ritual explained

As the New Year approaches, different cultural traditions to bring good luck for the year ahead have been going viral on TikTok - and one of them includes eating grapes.The term "12 grapes at midnight" has become a popular search term on the platform as people are keen to hear where this tradition originates from and what it's all about.Latina content creator, Cassie (@smallbizcassie) went viral with a whopping 7m views for her explanation of the New Year grape tradition.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Eating 12 grapes at midnight is said to bring good luck for the New...
Indy100

All the best New Years Resolutions memes as people look forward to 2023

It’s that time again, and everyone is busy making New Year’s resolutions – or already deciding to pack them in completely. Whether it’s a fitness kick, a new hobby or a lifestyle change, millions choose the start of the year to turn over a new leaf and make a change. They can be fantastic things, as people look to better themselves at the beginning of a fresh 12 months where anything seems possible. Only, plenty of them fall by the way-side by the time January 2 comes round. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter Social media has been humming with...
Indy100

Indy100

191K+
Followers
18K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy