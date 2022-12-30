Vivienne Westwood wore no knickers when meeting the Queen and did an accidental flash

Dame Vivienne Westwood has passed away aged 81, and people are recalling the moment the iconic fashion designer met the Queen with no knickers on and accidentally flashed at Buckingham Palace .

Amid the sad announcement of Westwood's death by her family, fans of the late world-renowned designer have been reflecting on the impact she has had on fashion and culture as well as some of her memorable moments.

One of those occurred back in 1992 when Westwood was awarded an OBE from the Queen and went knickerless when she turned up to the Buckingham Palace ceremony.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Westwood, who brought back punk into mainstream fashion, sported a grey skirt suit with black platform heels and decided to do a celebratory twirl in front of the press - but didn't realise how low they were positioned and revealed more than she bargained for.

"I wished to show off my outfit by twirling the skirt. It did not occur to me that, as the photographers were practically on their knees, the result would be more glamorous than I expected," Dame Westwood later said about the moment.

Though the designer added how she apparently heard the Queen found the photo pretty amusing: "I heard that the picture amused the Queen."

In 2006, Westwood received a Damehood for her services to fashion and wore a black polka dot draped dress with a cape and beret (and didn't have a similar flashing moment like her previous time at the palace).

News broke of Westwood's death yesterday (December 29) after her family released a statement.

"29th December 2022. Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London.

"The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better."



Alongside this, the post also included a famous quote from Westwood:

"Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life.

"It gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you're living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth".

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.