Forecast: Above average temperatures to wrap up 2022

Temperatures are running well above average this morning in the mid to upper 60s. Get ready for another beautiful but warm afternoon as highs soar to the low 80s. We’ll see partly cloudy conditions and only stray showers in the forecast. A few showers are likely to develop inland this afternoon and track west toward the coast. Tonight, lows will only fall into the upper 60s again.

Weather looks very favorable for New Year’s Eve, with only a stray shower or two in the forecast and lows running much warmer than usual. There is no need for the jacket as temperatures will sit around 70 degrees near midnight. For New Year’s Day, make plans to get outside, as temperatures will stay toasty! Highs will bounce right back to the mid 80s to kick off the new year. If you have Monday off as well, conditions look wonderful for golf or the pool. Highs will stay in the 80s with mostly dry weather in place.