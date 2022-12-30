The Kansas City Chiefs have made a pair of roster moves on the practice squad for Week 18, both involving the wide receiver position. The Chiefs have placed WR Cornell Powell on the practice squad injured list. The 2021 fifth-round draft pick, Powell, has been elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster three times this season (Week 11 through Week 13) when the team was dealing with injuries at the receiver position. He no longer had any standard elevations left for the regular season, but those reset during postseason play.

