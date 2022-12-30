Read full article on original website
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a pair of roster moves on the practice squad for Week 18, both involving the wide receiver position. The Chiefs have placed WR Cornell Powell on the practice squad injured list. The 2021 fifth-round draft pick, Powell, has been elevated from the practice squad to the 53-man roster three times this season (Week 11 through Week 13) when the team was dealing with injuries at the receiver position. He no longer had any standard elevations left for the regular season, but those reset during postseason play.
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Update: Hamlin's agent Ira Turner has also released a statement. "Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers," it reads. Earlier: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at...
The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
