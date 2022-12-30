ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

South Brunswick: 23-year-old man dies in three-vehicle crash on New Year's Eve

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A 23-year-old Mercer County man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Route 1 early New Year's Eve morning. A preliminary investigation revealed that around 12:21 a.m. on Route 1 near Greenview Ave a Toyota Camry, driven by the victim, was headed south on Route 1 when he made a lane change and sideswiped another Toyota Camry, lost control and struck a Honda Pilot, went off-road and hit a utility pole, police said.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Fugitive sought: Man fails to appear for court appearance

Jan. 1—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to show for a required court appearance last year. Detectives said Kenneth Kryworuka has been declared an absconder for violating the conditions...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

