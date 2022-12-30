Read full article on original website
Person shot in south Toledo Sunday, expected to recover
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man sustained a gunshot wound at a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to calls regarding multiple shots fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Fries Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 1:25 a.m. While enroute to the location, they received a second call regarding a person shot.
Two people hospitalized after south Toledo crash Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Western Avenue and Champion Street in south Toledo Monday night. The conditions of the injured male and female, who were in the same vehicle, are currently unknown, Toledo police said. According to TPD, the victims, in a Jeep,...
TFRD responds to west Toledo housefire Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to a west Toledo residence after it went up in flames Tuesday morning. According the fire battalion chief on the scene, the fire broke out just before 6:15 a.m. at a residence in the 3900 block of Vermaas Avenue. Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.
13abc.com
The family of Alfonso Carpenter Jr, Toledo’s last homicide victim of 2022, want answers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of Toledo’s last homicide victim is demanding justice. Alfonso Carpenter Jr., was shot and killed on Berdan and Watson on Dec. 30. He was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he later died. Carpenter’s family said they want answers for the senseless...
WTOL-TV
Police identify man killed in Friday's west Toledo shooting
Police have identified the victim of a Dec. 30 fatal shooting. 25-year-old Alfonzo Carpenter Jr. died in west Toledo.
Bowling Green woman recovering after Jan. 1 apartment fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green woman is recovering after an intense fire that completely destroyed her apartment forced her to jump from a second-story window. The single mother lost everything, except for her two children who were not home at the time of the fire. "There's nothing....
Dearborn officer escapes injury after man fires rifle into car
A police officer conducting surveillance escaped injury Monday after a man armed with a rifle fired into an unmarked police car, authorities said.
Upper Sandusky man charged with killing Dollar Tree store cashier Sunday
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect information from a GoFundMe started by Riebel's husband's family. Police have charged a 27-year-old Upper Sandusky man with murder after they say he killed a female employee at a Dollar Tree store Sunday afternoon with a machete.
East Toledoan plans to move away after celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve
TOLEDO, Ohio — A TikTok video of gunfire in east Toledo on New Year's Eve has gone viral with over 500,000 views. The Toledoan who posted the video, Heladio Contreras, said it happens every year, but this year was the worst. In the video, the shots go off for nearly a minute.
13abc.com
Stebbins St. building to be demolished after Monday morning fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant building on Stebbins Street is going to be demolished after it was damaged by a fire Monday morning. The call for the fire came in around 9 a.m. on Jan. 2. Officials say flames were still visible after fire crews spent two hours fighting the fire, which also caused slight damage to a neighboring house.
nbc24.com
Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
13abc.com
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio store on New Year’s Day, the city’s police chief told 13abc. Officers received a call around 4:25 p.m. Sunday for a man waving a weapon...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police arrest Toledo man for domestic violence
Bowling Green Police arrested a Toledo man in the early hours of the new year after two residents reported a man standing over a woman lying on the sidewalk. Lonnie Murray Jr., 29, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to Wood County Jail. Police were called Sunday around 3:12...
13abc.com
Auto shop destroyed by fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
13abc.com
Neighbors say area is “going down-hill” after a Toledo shooting kills one man
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Friday morning at the corner of Berdan and Watson. The Toledo Police Department said they are still trying to figure out who was involved, and why. Neighbors told 13abc that the violence only continues to get worse.
TPD: Suspect robs Dollar General in west Toledo, flees on foot
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a west Toledo Dollar General Thursday evening. Crews were dispatched to the location on the corner of Jackman Road and W. Sylvania Avenue at approximately 5:16 p.m. Thursday in regards to a robbery in progress. A store...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother still missing 37 years after toddler found unharmed, abandoned in Detroit alley
DETROIT – This month marks 37 years since a 22-year-old woman vanished and her son was found abandoned in an alley. The last reported sighting of Lisa Walton was in January 1986. Her toddler son was found abandoned, but unharmed, in an alley in Detroit on Jan. 21, 1986.
crawfordcountynow.com
Female Dollar Tree employee found deceased…suspect in custody
UPPER SANDUSKY—On January 01, 2023, at 4:25 p.m., the Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree for a man waving a weapon around inside the store. Before police arrived, the man left the store. Officers arrived and found a female employee deceased. A short time later, an officer located a suspect, and he was taken into custody.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG man charged after reportedly discharging firearm in city
A Bowling Green man was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle on Friday around 11:40 p.m. Police first received a noise complaint about arguing people in the 800 block of Fourth Street. While enroute, dispatch advised of reported gunshots near the 600 block of Fourth Street.
WTOL-TV
One person dead after west Toledo shooting early Friday
One person was shot and killed in west Toledo early Friday. Police have not yet located the suspect.
