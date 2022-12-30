ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Person shot in south Toledo Sunday, expected to recover

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man sustained a gunshot wound at a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to calls regarding multiple shots fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Fries Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 1:25 a.m. While enroute to the location, they received a second call regarding a person shot.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two people hospitalized after south Toledo crash Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Western Avenue and Champion Street in south Toledo Monday night. The conditions of the injured male and female, who were in the same vehicle, are currently unknown, Toledo police said. According to TPD, the victims, in a Jeep,...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TFRD responds to west Toledo housefire Tuesday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to a west Toledo residence after it went up in flames Tuesday morning. According the fire battalion chief on the scene, the fire broke out just before 6:15 a.m. at a residence in the 3900 block of Vermaas Avenue. Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Stebbins St. building to be demolished after Monday morning fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant building on Stebbins Street is going to be demolished after it was damaged by a fire Monday morning. The call for the fire came in around 9 a.m. on Jan. 2. Officials say flames were still visible after fire crews spent two hours fighting the fire, which also caused slight damage to a neighboring house.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police arrest Toledo man for domestic violence

Bowling Green Police arrested a Toledo man in the early hours of the new year after two residents reported a man standing over a woman lying on the sidewalk. Lonnie Murray Jr., 29, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to Wood County Jail. Police were called Sunday around 3:12...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Auto shop destroyed by fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
PETTISVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Suspect robs Dollar General in west Toledo, flees on foot

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a west Toledo Dollar General Thursday evening. Crews were dispatched to the location on the corner of Jackman Road and W. Sylvania Avenue at approximately 5:16 p.m. Thursday in regards to a robbery in progress. A store...
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Female Dollar Tree employee found deceased…suspect in custody

UPPER SANDUSKY—On January 01, 2023, at 4:25 p.m., the Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree for a man waving a weapon around inside the store. Before police arrived, the man left the store. Officers arrived and found a female employee deceased. A short time later, an officer located a suspect, and he was taken into custody.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG man charged after reportedly discharging firearm in city

A Bowling Green man was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle on Friday around 11:40 p.m. Police first received a noise complaint about arguing people in the 800 block of Fourth Street. While enroute, dispatch advised of reported gunshots near the 600 block of Fourth Street.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy