Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Here’s your chance to hear Broadway hits live in Flint this month
FLINT, MI - Music from shows such as Wicked, Frozen, Into The Woods, Little Shop, The Sound of Music and more are coming to Flint soon for a Broadway musical. The program “Broadway Staples - A Cabaret!” is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 711 S. Saginaw St. in downtown Flint.
WILX-TV
Lansing woman remembers friend, music producer Kaz Drumatik
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I would say dream. I would say music. And I would say creativity.” Three words Yanice Jackson, publisher of The Chronicle News, said comes to mind when thinking of Kaz Drumatik -- a 40 year old music producer shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.
Popular Broadcaster Leslie Toldo Bids Final Farewell to Mid-Michigan TV Viewers
After more than three decades as a broadcaster, Leslie Toldo is leaving Mid-Michigan TV and has offered a heartfelt goodbye to viewers. The popular broadcaster, who has more than 16,000 followers on social media made the announcement last week on Facebook that today (Jan 2) would be her last day on the air at WEYI-TV (NBC-25) and WSMH-TV (Fox 66).
NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
Flint’s Genesee Valley Center Welcomes Shoppers Back to Some Mall Areas
In an update to a story, we brought you just after Christmas, Flint Township's Genesee Valley Center has reopened to shoppers... kind of. After a waterman break closed the mall the day after Christmas with reports of severe damage to many areas of the building, officials announced Friday, December 30th, that they would be reopening the mall to shoppers, but only certain areas.
These Jackson County businesses closed their doors in 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – From abrupt closings to owner retirements, here are what Jackson County businesses closed in 2022. Spring Arbor lost a long-time favorite restaurant, but a new eatery took its place. The Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road, closed at the end of 2021, after serving...
Greater Lansing Food Bank shares mobile distribution schedule
If you are someone you know is in need of food this month, the Greater Lansing Food Bank is here to help.
Ask Ellen: How does blizzard of 2022 compare to blizzard of 1978?
So much has changed since 1978. The technology, the lead time, the way line and road crews are able to prepare and respond during a storm.
These Jackson County businesses opened in 2022
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – An estimated 18 businesses opened their doors in Jackson County in 2022. From restaurants, boutiques and bakeries, here is what opened. Hobby Lobby has officially opened its doors to the Jackson community. The national craft and décor store opened at the end of May in...
Jackson park monument vandalized with spray paint
A monument at Ella Sharp Park has been defaced with red spray paint.
WILX-TV
Heavy fog leads to rain, and a jackpot grows
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk as 2023 kicks off with heavy fog that makes way for rain. Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the morning including the first baby born at Sparrow in the new year and we get way too excited and say it’s 2024 already.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: J&S Scotti’s Coney Island under new management, focus on turnaround
BURTON, MI - Sharon Legrow and Jennifer Campbell are a pair of women who love to cook and put a smile on people’s faces. It’s why they bought J&S Scotti’s Coney Island in late February, with the focus of turning around a once-proud local restaurant back into the hearts of the Burton community.
tiremeetsroad.com
Camaro driver on low profile summer tires spotted in Delta Township taking 3 minutes to merge onto snowy W Saginaw Highway
Snowy roads were not stopping this Camaro owner from stunting on Lansing drivers with his 26″ wheels. Lansing resident and Redditor /u/UncleBumbleF**k shared a video he took from his workplace showing a guy in a RWD Chevrolet Camaro on large, 26-inch wheels wrapped in summer tires, literally take three minutes to merge onto West Saginaw Highway from an intersecting road.
WILX-TV
Three kids rescued from frozen Lansing pond
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three kids are in the hospital after being rescued from a pond Saturday afternoon. The incident took place near Aurelius and Cavanaugh Roads. According to Lansing Firefighters, the kids were playing on the ice when two fell off around 3:30 p.m. One of the kids was under the ice and another was hanging on when rescue arrived.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lansing
Lancing might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lancing.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries in January
FLINT, MI - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout January. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. December’s mobile...
thumbwind.com
Michigan Walleye Season Change On Saginaw River & Saginaw Bay Starts Today
Effective January 1, 2023, the Michigan walleye season will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. Table of Contents. Walleye Season Changes on Lower Saginaw River. Walleye Season...
Genesee Valley opens 2 wings of mall as water cleanup continues
FLINT TWP, MI —Part of the Genesee Valley Center will reopen on Friday, Dec. 30, four days after a broken water line caused damage to the shopping mall. Officials for the center have not commented on the extent of the damage but said in a Facebook post on Friday that stores in Macy’s and JCPenney wings of the mall would reopen at 11 a.m.
Historic Jackson home trashed by renters
"As we cleaned up the trash we realized underneath the trash were broken I think two couches, two ottomans, a bench, we had gouge marks on the floor. They were flipping keys off the piano."
Comments / 0