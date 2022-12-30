ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

MLive

Here’s your chance to hear Broadway hits live in Flint this month

FLINT, MI - Music from shows such as Wicked, Frozen, Into The Woods, Little Shop, The Sound of Music and more are coming to Flint soon for a Broadway musical. The program “Broadway Staples - A Cabaret!” is set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 711 S. Saginaw St. in downtown Flint.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing woman remembers friend, music producer Kaz Drumatik

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I would say dream. I would say music. And I would say creativity.” Three words Yanice Jackson, publisher of The Chronicle News, said comes to mind when thinking of Kaz Drumatik -- a 40 year old music producer shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.
LANSING, MI
WOOD TV8

NBC broadcast cuts away from Rockford’s Rose Parade performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Scores of family members and well-wishers were upset Monday while waiting for the Rockford High School Marching Band’s performance during the 134th Rose Parade. As the Rockford band was first shown on the parade route, the NBC broadcast cut to a commercial break. When they returned, the broadcast had moved […]
ROCKFORD, MI
Cars 108

Flint’s Genesee Valley Center Welcomes Shoppers Back to Some Mall Areas

In an update to a story, we brought you just after Christmas, Flint Township's Genesee Valley Center has reopened to shoppers... kind of. After a waterman break closed the mall the day after Christmas with reports of severe damage to many areas of the building, officials announced Friday, December 30th, that they would be reopening the mall to shoppers, but only certain areas.
FLINT, MI
MLive

These Jackson County businesses opened in 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – An estimated 18 businesses opened their doors in Jackson County in 2022. From restaurants, boutiques and bakeries, here is what opened. Hobby Lobby has officially opened its doors to the Jackson community. The national craft and décor store opened at the end of May in...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Heavy fog leads to rain, and a jackpot grows

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk as 2023 kicks off with heavy fog that makes way for rain. Maureen Halliday joins to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the morning including the first baby born at Sparrow in the new year and we get way too excited and say it’s 2024 already.
LANSING, MI
tiremeetsroad.com

Camaro driver on low profile summer tires spotted in Delta Township taking 3 minutes to merge onto snowy W Saginaw Highway

Snowy roads were not stopping this Camaro owner from stunting on Lansing drivers with his 26″ wheels. Lansing resident and Redditor /u/UncleBumbleF**k shared a video he took from his workplace showing a guy in a RWD Chevrolet Camaro on large, 26-inch wheels wrapped in summer tires, literally take three minutes to merge onto West Saginaw Highway from an intersecting road.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Three kids rescued from frozen Lansing pond

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three kids are in the hospital after being rescued from a pond Saturday afternoon. The incident took place near Aurelius and Cavanaugh Roads. According to Lansing Firefighters, the kids were playing on the ice when two fell off around 3:30 p.m. One of the kids was under the ice and another was hanging on when rescue arrived.
LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries in January

FLINT, MI - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout January. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. December’s mobile...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Genesee Valley opens 2 wings of mall as water cleanup continues

FLINT TWP, MI —Part of the Genesee Valley Center will reopen on Friday, Dec. 30, four days after a broken water line caused damage to the shopping mall. Officials for the center have not commented on the extent of the damage but said in a Facebook post on Friday that stores in Macy’s and JCPenney wings of the mall would reopen at 11 a.m.
FLINT, MI

