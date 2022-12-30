Good Morning CaneSport 12.30.22

Good Morning CaneSport! (photo by Gary Ferman)

Well, we continue to update our portal tracker daily as the Miami Hurricanes continue to look to upgrade their roster not just through recruiting but also by adding transfers.

There also was, of course, our story off Cormani McClain’s press appearance at the Under Armour game yesterday. So how did that go for the Miami Hurricanes commit who didn’t sign early? We also caught up with 5-star Nyckoles Harbor, who Mario Cristobal is personally recruiting and looking to sway.

This morning we also have a great new look at Miami’s punter signee, Dylan Joyce. We catch up with him for insight on how it came about that he was a surprise addition on signing day and get more on his background.

There’s also our top 5 Miami Hurricanes Stories of the Year, so don’t miss that. And we have an update on top 2024 NY prospect Josiah Brown, who has picked up a Miami offer and updates where things stand with him.

TODAY’S MIAMI HURRICANES TOP HEADLINES

Miami offers top N.Y. prospect in 2024 cycle: “I was just like, wow”

MESSAGE BOARD POST OF THE DAY

Something needs to be cleared up … Posted by Nickk10

You don’t win ANYTHING from just the portal alone. It has been and will always be from recruiting. The portal is a way to help out on what you missed out on, on the high school trail, players declaring early, bad player evaluations, etc.. Much like the NFL, you win through the draft, not Free Agency.

We have the number four class in the nation right now. If McClain decommits, we only fall to number 6. That’s a homerun for a program that has been as mediocre to bad as us for the past 20 years.

And I have to sit here and read some of you guys bitching because FSU has had a good start to the portal after having the 19th best high school class? Are you guys kidding me?

Do you guys even know we have a higher average transfer grade than them? (91.25 to 90.86)

Do you know they’ll be a second wave of transfers (just like last year) once bowl season is offfically over?

Do you know with only 4 transfers, we have a higher transfer ranked class than we did last year when we had 11 transfers?

Do you know that the next highest ranked transfer class that has only 4 commits is ranked 19th compared to us at 11th?

Do you know we have the highest average transfer grade outside of UGA?

Some of you are either trolls or misinformed. I’m going to go with both though.

I will gladly be here watching us stack elite high school classes and picking and choosing what Portal players to get.

You guys can have fun watching FSU have classes in the low teens, early 20s and have to use the portal every year cause they can’t hang with us on the recruiting trail.

MIAMI HURRICANES QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’m glad it all worked out. I definitely made the right decision.” P Dylan Joyce, who was a surprise addition to the signing class out of Australia

