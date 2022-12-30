Miami offers top N.Y. prospect in 2024 cycle: "I was just like, wow"

Duke is coming off a 2022 class that had them ranked No. 1 in the On3 Team Rankings and a 2023 class that is currently ranked No. 2. On the recruiting trail, the Jon Scheyer era of Duke basketball is off to a hot start. Coming off a visit to the Final Four in Coach K’s final season, on the court, the Blue Devils are off to an 11-3 start, good for No. 16 in the current AP Top 25.

