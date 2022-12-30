ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Miami offers top N.Y. prospect in 2024 cycle: "I was just like, wow"

By Izubee Charles
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYqnR_0jyVUBsi00
(photo via Josiah Brown)

This recruit is the No. 1 prospect in New York in the 2024 cycle, and the Miami Hurricanes are on his trail.

Comments / 0

Related
The Gainesville Sun

World Boxing Council knocks some sense into trans debate

Welcome to another year of sports quirkiness. I’d like to start it with a sports decision that’s far too enlightened for these crazy times. Men won’t be allowed to hit women. That’s the old-fashioned and impolitic way of saying people “assigned male at birth” will not be allowed to fight against people “assigned female...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

4-star IOL Donovan Harbour names top seven schools

Waukesha (Wisc.) Catholic Memorial four-star interior offensive lineman Donovan Harbour has named Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and Wisconsin as his top seven schools. Harbour is the No. 78 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average...
WISCONSIN STATE
On3.com

A look at how Duke's 2024 class could play out

Duke is coming off a 2022 class that had them ranked No. 1 in the On3 Team Rankings and a 2023 class that is currently ranked No. 2. On the recruiting trail, the Jon Scheyer era of Duke basketball is off to a hot start. Coming off a visit to the Final Four in Coach K’s final season, on the court, the Blue Devils are off to an 11-3 start, good for No. 16 in the current AP Top 25.
DUKE, OK
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
81K+
Followers
94K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy