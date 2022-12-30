Read full article on original website
Enid
4d ago
In 2022 A College Education, does not have the same clout as it did years ago...I worked really to get my degree, I feel that the degrees are just cranked out/mass produced, without Alot of empathesis put on actual learning........‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️
Reply
2
Guest
3d ago
Who's paying for this. Oh yes the taxpayers of NY. How about making people get and earn what they want.
Reply(1)
3
New York State civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service has released its January application schedule for upcoming exams. The computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. There are four examinations opened for January for the following positions: Institution safety officer, security officer, security officer...
Legally Take More Paid Time Off To Help Sick Family In New York State
A new law passed in 2022 has gone into effect, giving New Yorkers more paid time off. Governor Hochul signed bill S.2928-A/A.06098-A into law. It expands on the state's Paid Family Leave law. New York residents can now legally take paid time off to care for a sick sibling. Gov....
norwoodnews.org
Bronx Woman Quits Smoking after 40 Years with Support from the New York State Smokers’ Quitline
Quitting smoking or vaping is challenging. According to the New York State Smokers’ Quitline (Quitline), Amit C., pictured, age 53, first tried cigarettes at age 12 because her older friends smoked. Before she knew it, she was hooked. Throughout her life, Amit tried on many occasions to become tobacco-free. However, she had trouble succeeding.
Credit Cards Companies Must End Corrupt Practices in New York
New York officials are making major changes to credit cards and gift cards to "protect" Empire State residents. Just before Christmas, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation that officials believe will "protect" New Yorkers from "exploitative credit and gift card practices in New York." New York State Cracks...
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
New York Becomes The First State To Pass The Digital Fair Repair Act
The Digital Fair Repair Act was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul at the end of the year, making New York the first state in the US to guarantee the right to repair and defend consumers from anticompetitive attempts to restrict the repair of electronic devices.
New laws go into effect across New York state
New York state is ringing in the new year with some new laws that are now in effect.
stupiddope.com
How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in New York State: A Step-by-Step Guide
The state of New York has recently legalized recreational cannabis, and as a result, many people are interested in opening a cannabis dispensary. If you’re one of them, you’ll need to obtain a cannabis dispensary license in order to operate legally. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get a cannabis dispensary license in New York state.
5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State
Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
wnynewsnow.com
New York Excelsior Scholarship Application Open
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) — The application for the Excelsior Scholarship for new applicants for the Spring 2023 term is now open. The Excelsior Scholarship allows eligible full-time students to attend a SUNY or CUNY two-year or four-year college tuition-free. The governor’s office says that students from households with gross incomes up to $125,000 are eligible for the Spring Excelsior Scholarship award.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Some Lawmakers Are Unhappy With Hochul’s Plan to Raise the Minimum Wage to $15.00, and They Want to Raise It to $21.00.
Kathy Hochul, the governor, is making some important announcements that will help many people. Million-dollar funding proposals to address water pollution have been discussed on occasion. Not only that, but new opportunities for participation in various programs occasionally arise. Household Energy Services in New York State is one such program....
Human Composting Of Dead People Is Now Legal In New York State
New York State residents can now choose the option of having a green burial, allowing their bodies to be turned into human compost.
NY lawmakers get $32,000 pay hike after Hochul signs bill
Members of the New York Assembly debate legislation to approve a legislative pay raise during a special legislative session in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Just in time for Christmas, New York legislators are set to give themselves a holiday gift: a pay raise that would make them the nation's best-paid state lawmakers The Democratic governor signed the legislative pay-raise bill into law just before the calendar flipped to 2023. [ more › ]
New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1
New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
WNYT
Gov. Hochul announces supportive housing grants
Governor Hochul announced Friday, that 125 awards were given out, for annual funding that’ll go to boost supportive housing, to help New Yorkers find a safe, and affordable place to call home. Recipients help serve a number of vulnerable New Yorkers including older adults, survivors of domestic and gender-based...
New York OKs human composting, becomes 6th state in US to do so
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow that method of burial.
Are You Driving Too Slow In New York State?
Driving in New York State? There are some speed and traffic laws to be aware of.
Year In Review: #8 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our eighth most-read story of 2022. 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State. Note: This article was published in January of 2022. Some of the children were found and reunited with their family members. However, others remain missing. Hudson Valley Post will have an updated post about missing children from across New York State in early 2023.
Gas tax holiday for New York state, Nassau County ends today
The tax break was originally put in place in June when prices skyrocketed over $5 a gallon.
Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss
Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
