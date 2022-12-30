ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Algerian journalist jailed and his media offices shut down

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago

ALGIERS, Algeria — (AP) — A prominent Algerian journalist is behind bars and the offices of his website and radio station were shut down based on accusations that they threaten state security, according to a defense lawyer.

Ihsane El-Kadi was detained Dec. 23 at his home and held in a police facility until Thursday, when he appeared in an Algiers court. An investigating judge ordered him kept in custody, according to Zoubida Assoul, a lawyer who is part of a collective that is defending the journalist.

El-Kadi, who was active in Algeria's Hirak pro-democracy protest movement in 2019, appears to be the latest target of an encroaching crackdown on dissenting voices in the North African country.

The case against him is linked to the crowdfunding used to finance his media outlets, Maghreb Emergent and Webradio, Assoul said. The website and radio station operated in Algeria for years but did not have government recognition as official media organizations.

El-Kadi is accused of violating an article in the criminal code targeting anyone who receives funds aimed at “inciting acts susceptible to threaten state security,” stability or Algeria’s fundamental interests, the lawyer said. If convicted, he could face five to seven years in prison.

His supporters view El-Kadi's arrest as punishment for articles that angered Algerian authorities.

His outlets were seen by many as outposts of free debate in Algerian media that provided journalists and opposition politicians a platform to point out contradictions or shortfalls in the government's policies.

Police questioned El-Kadi in the past then released him. the past then released. His family and friends expected that to happen again Thursday, but instead were disappointed and indignant at the decision to hold him.

“Algeria is sliding dangerously into an Orwellian universe,” Madjid Madhi, who is also a journalist, said.

Algerians expressed dismay online, including some who said they disagreed with El-Kadi's views.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russians Rage at Commanders After Missile Massacre

Russian lawmakers and commentators have expressed outrage at Kremlin commanders after scores of troops were killed in a devastating missile strike in Ukraine. A temporary barracks holding Russian soldiers was reduced to rubble on New Year’s Eve in Makiivka, eastern Ukraine, when it was hit by four rockets fired from U.S.-made HIMARS launchers, the Russian defense ministry said, adding that 63 of its troops were killed in the attack. The operation—one of the deadliest single strikes since the start of the conflict—has sparked outrage among Russian nationalists who have called for military officials to be punished. “What happened in Makiivka is horrible,” wrote Archangel Spetznaz Z, a Russian military blogger, adding: “Who came up with the idea to place personnel in large numbers in one building, where even a fool understands that even if they hit with artillery, there will be many wounded or dead?” Sergei Mironov, a Russian lawmaker and former chairman of the Federation Council, also called for criminal consequences for officials who “allowed the concentration of military personnel in an unprotected building” and “all the higher authorities who did not provide the proper level of security.”Read it at Reuters
WSB Radio

Tens of thousands view Benedict XVI's body at Vatican

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body, his head resting on a pair of crimson pillows, lay in state in St. Peter's Basilica on Monday as tens of thousands queued to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago.
WSB Radio

Burkina Faso rights group alleges 28 dead in ethnic killings

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Volunteer militia groups supporting Burkina Faso's army have killed dozens of civilians of the ethnic Fulani group, including children, in the troubled country's west, a local rights group charged on Tuesday. The military supporters killed nearly 30 civilians last week in Nouna...
WSB Radio

Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Emergency crews on Tuesday sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers barracked there, in the latest blow to the Kremlin's war strategy as Ukraine says Moscow's tactics could be shifting. An Associated Press...
WSB Radio

German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions

BERLIN — (AP) — A German doctor was sentenced late Monday to two years and nine months in prison for illegally issuing more than 4,000 people with exemptions from wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic. A regional court in the southwestern town of Weinheim confirmed Tuesday that the...
AFP

Illegal migration to Spain drops in 2022

The number of migrants arriving illegally in Spain dropped by more than a quarter in 2022 over the previous year, mainly due to a fall in sea crossings, the interior ministry said Tuesday. The number of migrants who arrived by sea in the archipelago fell to 15,682 in 2022 from 22,316 in the previous year, about 30 percent less.
WSB Radio

Libya: Mass grave with 18 bodies found in ex-IS stronghold

CAIRO — (AP) — Libyan authorities on Sunday said they have found 18 bodies buried in a mass grave in a former stronghold of the Islamic State group along the conflict-stricken North African nation's coast. The Missing Persons Authority said in a statement the bodies were unearthed in...
WSB Radio

Bulgaria signs deal to use Turkey's gas terminals

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Bulgaria on Tuesday gained access to Turkey’s terminals and gas transmission network under a long-term deal that will help the country replace supplies once provided by Russia. Bulgaria’s state gas company Bulgargaz and the Turkish gas transmission company Botas signed a 13-year...
WSB Radio

Ukraine says Russia plans tactical shift using more drones

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia is preparing to step up its attacks on Ukraine using Iranian-made exploding drones, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as Moscow looks for ways to keep up the pressure on Kyiv after months of battlefield setbacks for the Kremlin's war strategy. “We...
WSB Radio

India's top court upholds legality of 2016 currency ban

NEW DELHI — (AP) — India’s top court said Monday that the government’s surprise decision in 2016 to demonetize high-value bills was legal and taken after consultation with India's central bank. The five-judge constitution bench was hearing petitions challenging the currency ban that rendered 86% of...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
114K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy