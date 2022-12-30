Read full article on original website
Local Sports Schedule For Monday January 2nd
FIFTH PLACE: THIRD PLACE POOL A VS. THRID PLACE POOL B. THIRD PLACE: SECOND PLACE POOL A VS. SECOND PLACE POOL B. CHAMPIONSHIP: FIRST PLACE POOL A VS. FIRST PLACE POOL B.
Bradley D. “Brad” Harvey, 70
Bradley D. “Brad” Harvey, 70, of Herrin, IL, formerly of Effingham, IL, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Montrose Cemetery in Montrose, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Larissa Elizabeth (Brasel) Smith, 58
Larissa Elizabeth (Brasel) Smith, age 58, of Willow Hill, Illinois, passed away at 2:45 AM – Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her home. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 PM – Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2304 South Veterans Drive Effingham, Illinois 62401. In loving memory of Larissa, memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital. The obituary can be viewed, and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
Janet Yvonne Heslep, 76
Janet Yvonne Heslep, age 76, of Effingham, Illinois passed away at 8:14 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Effingham. There will be no services. Memorials may go to the family or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com. Janet was...
Robert Lance “Bob” Coad, 99
Robert Lance “Bob” Coad, age 99, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 11:10 PM – Saturday, December 31, 2022, at HSHS St Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Bob’s life will be held at 11:30 AM – Monday, January 16, 2023, at the...
Wilma E. Kingery, 96
Wilma E. Kingery, 96, of Shelbyville, Illinois, formerly of Neoga, Illinois, passed away at 9:19 AM Saturday December 31, 2022 in the Shelbyville Manor in Shelbyville, Illinois. She was born December 6, 1926 in Clark County, Illinois the daughter of Rondell O. And Lucy (Pendleton) Bartlett. She married Richard H. L. Kingery November 17, 1945 in Lerna, Illinois, Mr. Kingery passed away November 25, 2003. Wilma was a retired seamstress at Kern Manufacturing in Neoga, Illinois. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Neoga, Illinois, a member of a Quilting club and a Knitting Club. Wilma also was a very good cook and especially will be remembered for her excellent noodles. Mrs. Kingery leaves her daughters, Janet Landrus (Ralph) of Mattoon, Illinois, Charlotte Wasson of Effingham, Illinois and Joann Hood of Mattoon, Illinois; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren as well as many loved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by, her parents; husband, Richard H. L. Kingery; three brothers and four sisters, several nieces and nephews.
William W. “Bill” Ferguson, 84
William W. “Bill” Ferguson, 84, of Strasburg, IL, passed away at 6:40 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022 in his residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Shelbyville with Father Pawel Augustyniak as celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the church. Burial will be later in Richland Cemetery, Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be given to the Salvation Army. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Shelbyville, IL.
Monday Police Blotter
34 year old, Christine E Duckwitz, of Toledo was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on an Effingham County failure to appear warrant for retail theft/disp merch/ <$300. Duckwitz posted $225 and was released. 25 year old, Drew C Hester, of Mattoon was arrested by the Effingham County...
saturdaytradition.com
Daniel Edwards, former Illinois WR, announces transfer destination
Former Illinois wide receiver Daniel Edwards announced Monday evening that he would be transferring to Western Kentucky University. Edwards announced that he would be entering the portal on Nov. 29. He will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining for the Hilltoppers. Edwards is a former 3-star prospect in the Class...
Carle Health Finalizes Agreement with Aetna
Carle Health and Aetna have finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, as planned, effective January 1, 2023, which includes Carle hospitals and provider offices in Champaign, Urbana, Hoopeston, Danville, Mattoon, Charleston, Olney and surrounding communities. This agreement enables the continuity of care for many long-time Carle patients and area...
One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
Champaign gym preparing for New Year’s rush of people
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Crunch Fitness in Champaign is preparing to see more people heading into the new year. It’s pretty common to hear people talking about their New Year’s resolutions at the end of December, and oftentimes, those resolutions revolve around health. Josh Noel, the general manager at Crunch, said the gym quiets down […]
Battery charging system causes Champaign fire on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire on Friday. Crews extinguished the fire quickly on the 600 block of S. Victor St. around 5 p.m. The fire department said the cause of this fire is accidental and was attributed to a battery charging system. No injuries were reported.
New Year’s Baby of 2023 Born at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital proudly welcomed Noah Michael Holt as the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 to Sharon Holt of Louisville, Illinois. He was born at 3:38 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at St. Anthony’s, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19½ inches long.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
Sam L. Bidrawn, 72
Sam L. Bidrawn, 72, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 prior to the service at the funeral home.
Thursday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 32 year old Kendall H. Wilford of Mattoon for a Coles County FTA warrant for possession of meth. Kendall posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41 year old Misty L. Koonce of Wheeler for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Misty was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Sunday, January 1st, 2023
Centralia Police arrested a 38-year-old Centralia man for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic instrument, and criminal trespass to land. Jeremy Clark of North Elm was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested 41-year-old Jason White of South...
Shots fired in Champaign on New Year’s Day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning. Champaign Lt. Ben Newell said officers arrived on the scene at the 1400 block of Holly Hill Dr. where they located evidence of gunfire, including multiple shell casings in the street. Officers then examined the scene for […]
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to absolutely brutal bowl game bad beat
It was a special day for Mississippi State on Monday as they took the field in the ReliaQuest Bowl without head coach Mike Leach, who passed away last month. The team decided to play the game to honor him and they certainly did that in many ways, including a wild final play that ruined the day of many gamblers.
Comments / 0