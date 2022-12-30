Wilma E. Kingery, 96, of Shelbyville, Illinois, formerly of Neoga, Illinois, passed away at 9:19 AM Saturday December 31, 2022 in the Shelbyville Manor in Shelbyville, Illinois. She was born December 6, 1926 in Clark County, Illinois the daughter of Rondell O. And Lucy (Pendleton) Bartlett. She married Richard H. L. Kingery November 17, 1945 in Lerna, Illinois, Mr. Kingery passed away November 25, 2003. Wilma was a retired seamstress at Kern Manufacturing in Neoga, Illinois. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Neoga, Illinois, a member of a Quilting club and a Knitting Club. Wilma also was a very good cook and especially will be remembered for her excellent noodles. Mrs. Kingery leaves her daughters, Janet Landrus (Ralph) of Mattoon, Illinois, Charlotte Wasson of Effingham, Illinois and Joann Hood of Mattoon, Illinois; eight grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren as well as many loved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by, her parents; husband, Richard H. L. Kingery; three brothers and four sisters, several nieces and nephews.

SHELBYVILLE, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO