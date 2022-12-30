Everyone has an idea of foods that satisfy inner feelings. Some cultivate fulfillment; others promote happiness. Take coffee, for instance. I look forward to my morning cuppa joe. Coffee does make me happy. I begin every day with a cold double espresso, slightly sweetened and creamy followed by a flavorful espresso shot. Then I’m done. Don’t ask me to give up my Nespresso machine because that’s not going to happen. When my husband and I lived in a hotel for nine months while our new home was being built, the Nespresso machine was my daily companion. Sure, the hotel offered a complimentary breakfast, but come on……don’t ask me to give up my soulful morning espresso. Would you? This round of recipes might give you ways to substitute foods and ingredients that appeal to your soulful lifestyle and palate. It’s all about the possibilities, ideas, and balance. I encourage you to make substitutions in the recipes I offer without sacrificing taste. I do it all the time; you can, too.

1 DAY AGO