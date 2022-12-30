ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KTTS

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight

(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
KANSAS STATE
krcgtv.com

Monday's Strong Storm Potential

On Monday, January the 2nd, strong storms will be possible for Mid-Missouri on the edge of a strong storm system to our southwest that is pushing through Missouri to the Great Lakes region, according to National Weather Service (NWS) reports:. Not time to ring the alarm bells just yet though,...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Weather Alert Day: Strong storms possible Monday evening

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Monday evening ahead of the threat for isolated severe thunderstorms across Mid-Missouri. Isolated large hail up to quarter size, 50-60 mph winds, and a low threat of a weak tornado are the main concerns. Flooding impacts will be higher across far southern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking a beautiful start to the New Year and chances for storms

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping down into the upper 40's by midnight. If you're going out to any New Year's Eve parties, make sure to grab a light jacket just in case. TOMORROW: We're starting off the New Year with temperatures possibly reaching the 60's in the afternoon....
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Flooded roads reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking mild weather and possibilities for stormy weather

TODAY: Temperatures moving into the high 40's, and partly cloudy, clearing skies. TOMORROW: It's New Year's Eve, and it's looking less likely for any rain to be observed in the area. Temperatures are trending to be warmer tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. As the New Year's Eve night moves on, temperatures do start to move back down into the low 40's.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking a mild New Year’s Day before a stormy start to the week

TODAY: The new year almost feels like a new season as temperatures creep near 60 today. Isolated light drizzle is possible with a front stalling across the area. TOMORROW: The warm front lifts north early Monday, triggering potential scattered showers before the afternoon. Stronger storms are still possible late in the day as temperatures warm. We likely reach the 60s midafternoon, with more unstable air entering southern Missouri. This will lead to a marginal threat of severe storms from the Lake across to Gasconade County and areas southward from 3 p.m. to midnight. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and small hail are possible from the strongest storms. Overall the threat is still low for Mid-Missouri with heavy rainfall affecting most.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Paddlefish licenses on sale for season starting in February

(KMAland) -- Licenses for a chance to snag one of the state’s most unique fish are now on sale. The DNR’s Missouri River fisheries supervisor, Chris Larson, says paddlefish licenses are on sale through January 7th. “It’s one fish per license that you can purchase two licenses of...
MISSOURI STATE
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri

While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day. According to the USGS, it happened around 9:31 p.m. It was recorded 3.8 miles south of Holland, Mo. and 5.6 miles north-northeast of Blytheville, Ark.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities

KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.  And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
straightarrownews.com

New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake

A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
TENNESSEE STATE

