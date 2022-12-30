Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
National Weather Service says greater chance of severe weather in deep Southern Illinois
The National Weather Service says the threat of severe thunderstorms is increasing, but the greatest threat is from the tip of Southern Illinois into the bootheel of Missouri and nearby parts of northern Arkansas and Tennessee. That area is in the moderate area for strong and severe thunderstorms with the...
KTTS
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight
(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
krcgtv.com
Monday's Strong Storm Potential
On Monday, January the 2nd, strong storms will be possible for Mid-Missouri on the edge of a strong storm system to our southwest that is pushing through Missouri to the Great Lakes region, according to National Weather Service (NWS) reports:. Not time to ring the alarm bells just yet though,...
abc17news.com
Weather Alert Day: Strong storms possible Monday evening
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Monday evening ahead of the threat for isolated severe thunderstorms across Mid-Missouri. Isolated large hail up to quarter size, 50-60 mph winds, and a low threat of a weak tornado are the main concerns. Flooding impacts will be higher across far southern Missouri.
abc17news.com
Tracking a beautiful start to the New Year and chances for storms
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping down into the upper 40's by midnight. If you're going out to any New Year's Eve parties, make sure to grab a light jacket just in case. TOMORROW: We're starting off the New Year with temperatures possibly reaching the 60's in the afternoon....
KFVS12
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
abc17news.com
Tracking mild weather and possibilities for stormy weather
TODAY: Temperatures moving into the high 40's, and partly cloudy, clearing skies. TOMORROW: It's New Year's Eve, and it's looking less likely for any rain to be observed in the area. Temperatures are trending to be warmer tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies. As the New Year's Eve night moves on, temperatures do start to move back down into the low 40's.
abc17news.com
Tracking a mild New Year’s Day before a stormy start to the week
TODAY: The new year almost feels like a new season as temperatures creep near 60 today. Isolated light drizzle is possible with a front stalling across the area. TOMORROW: The warm front lifts north early Monday, triggering potential scattered showers before the afternoon. Stronger storms are still possible late in the day as temperatures warm. We likely reach the 60s midafternoon, with more unstable air entering southern Missouri. This will lead to a marginal threat of severe storms from the Lake across to Gasconade County and areas southward from 3 p.m. to midnight. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and small hail are possible from the strongest storms. Overall the threat is still low for Mid-Missouri with heavy rainfall affecting most.
kmaland.com
Paddlefish licenses on sale for season starting in February
(KMAland) -- Licenses for a chance to snag one of the state’s most unique fish are now on sale. The DNR’s Missouri River fisheries supervisor, Chris Larson, says paddlefish licenses are on sale through January 7th. “It’s one fish per license that you can purchase two licenses of...
Amusement Park Could Bring 500,000 Visitors to Missouri in 2024
It's still just a vision, but it is a vision with specific plans and if they become reality, it could be an amusement park that brings a half million new visitors to Missouri as early as 2024. In case you missed the original announcement a few months ago, the project...
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri
While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
KFVS12
M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day. According to the USGS, it happened around 9:31 p.m. It was recorded 3.8 miles south of Holland, Mo. and 5.6 miles north-northeast of Blytheville, Ark.
KYTV
Pre-filed bills in Missouri could give free food to students
Downtown Springfield leaders hope to find new movie theater company to replace Hollywood Theaters. After morning fog, some breaks in the clouds are expected with temperatures nearing 70°. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon.
Hidden Treasures In Missouri? You Should Check Out These 10
The new year is officially here. 2023. If you were to make any resolutions, it may not be a bad idea to try and make some time to check out some of the hidden treasures that the Show Me State has to offer. They will be lost no more! If you find them.
This Strange 1977 NE Missouri Tornado Threw Trailers in the River
It wasn't the largest and didn't do the most damage, but there was a northeast Missouri tornado in 1977 that could easily qualify as one of the strangest the area has ever seen. The National Weather Service documents this odd EF2 twister that first touched down around 5:30 pm on...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Is a front license plate required in Missouri?
As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see some vehicles without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused as to whether that Is that allowed in Missouri and Illinois?
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
Comments / 0