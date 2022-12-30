ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Looking back at the Gazette's favorite sports stories from 2022

By Jack Gleckler, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3SNp_0jyVSlFU00

The final weeks of the year is often a time for reflection. As snow covers the ground and the holiday season rings in, it's commonplace to look back on fond memories from the previous months and reminisce.

As the year comes to a close, the Gazette did some reflection of its own. We looked back at our favorite stories during the past calendar year, ranging from football to golf and everything in between. There have been plenty of stories that have been a pleasure to cover, but it'd be impossible to fit them all into one place. So, in no particular order, here are the Gazette's favorite sports stories from 2022:

Looking at Chillicothe through the eyes of Black athletes

This piece, published toward the end of Black History Month, delved into a topic often overlooked when looking at Chillicothe as a whole. While not known for its diversity, Chillicothe has sported numerous prominent Black men and women who have made names for themselves in sports.

Raven Moore sat down with athletes former Chillicothe-area players like Anthony Hitchens and Garin Veris to discuss their experiences, both good and bad, as athletes in Chillicothe, and how that shaped them as people. Some experienced hardship, but all of them expressed a desire to win when they stepped onto their respective playing fields.

Tayvion Galloway navigates through a busy, yet rewarding recruiting journey

Before Galloway officially committed to LSU in late July, the Gazette spoke with him about his busy, albeit fruitful time on the recruiting trail. Galloway is one of the highest-rated tight end recruits for the Class of 2024, and his goal is to eventually reach the NFL Draft and inspire other Chillicothe-area athletes to do the same.

The Gazette spoke with Galloway, as well as Darren Gammel, who helped the tight end connect with multiple Division I programs during his recruitment process. The two provided better insight into how and why Galloway has made such a splash in the recruiting world, and his ultimate goals as a player from a town that is often overlooked on a national football scale.

After overcoming the odds, Brooke Hopkins now sets her eyes on making track history

Brooke Hopkins is a fighter. She's fought through CIDP and a four-wheeling accident and rose to become a member of Huntington's track and field team to compete in the seated shot put. Though she has had to deal with adversity along her journey, Hopkins never gave up. The Gazette spoke with Hopkins and her family to detail her journey through recovery and how she has persevered through hardship.

Hopkins has made the most of her time with the Huntsmen, and she's flourished in the seated shot put. Though she's had to work through adversity, her can-do attitude has helped her to persevere.

Scioto Valley Showdown: Zane Trace and Unioto clash to keep respective win streaks alive

Zane Trace and Unioto emerged as the two top football teams in the Scioto Valley Conference from the get-go. Both sported efficient offenses the could run up the score, all the while stifling their opponents on defense. From Week One, the two teams seemed as if they were poised to make a run for the conference championship.

So when their inevitable clash came in Week Seven, the stakes for the Shermans and Pioneers were higher than normal. Both teams had won their first six games and either side had the opportunity to take the win over the other. This article dove into the recent history of both teams, what made them so efficient on either side of the ball and how that might've affected their chances.

How Sydney Ater, Adena's lone female golfer, is striving for greatness

Sydney Ater may be the lone member of Adena's girls golf team, but that didn't stop her from churning out performances that outclassed her competition against both boys and girls teams this season. She even made program history after being the first female golfer for Adena to take home a match medal after shooting a 38 during a conference match in late August.

The Gazette got the opportunity to sit down with both Ater and Adena golf coach Jason Depugh to figure out what makes her tick. We delved into her practice routine − six nights a week, more often than not − and her ultimate goals as her senior season approaches. Ater wants to reach the state tournament, and she has the resources and the support network to get there.

Jacey Harding wants more for Chillicothe after scoring 1,000th career point

The newest member of Chillicothe's 1,000-point club, Jacey Harding, has her eyes set on more than just one milestone. Harding has two more goals in mind during her senior season − break the all-time scoring record and bring home a Frontier Athletic Conference championship.

With Harding, as well as a 5-0 start to begin the season, the Cavaliers might have that final goal under wraps. The Cavaliers have a slew of talent ready to take the conference by storm, and Harding wants to help them get there.

