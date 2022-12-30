ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Reporter Shelby Reeves shares favorite stories from 2022

 4 days ago

CHILLICOTHE— With the new year coming up now is the perfect time to look back at 2022 and remember the fun that was had. Starting at the Gazette earlier this year I have had the opportunity to cover anything and everything across Ross County so here is a look at my top five favorite stories I've written this year in no particular order.

Can you have fun at a Paint's game knowing nothing about baseball?

For this story, I went to a Chillicothe Paint's game despite knowing little to nothing about baseball. The paints played against the West Virginia Miners in a doubleheader but I only stayed for one game. During which I learned a lot about the basics of baseball and had fun in-between innings watching the small events they did to keep people interested.

This is one of the first stories I did that was more fun and less news. Being able to go to the Paint's game was a blast even though I knew nothing going into it. The game was something many people told me I needed to do when I moved to Chillicothe so it was fun being able to cross something off the Chillicothe bucket list. I also had fun spending time with the former sports reporter, who helped me understand the game, because I have fun every time I get to do a story with another member of the Gazette team.

Ross County inmates raise money for MS research

Going inside prison is something I have wanted to do for years. I wanted to know what they looked like, what they felt like and if movies got anything right about the cells so when RCI and CCI reached out about this event I jumped at the opportunity. It was a fun experience getting to go in the gates and see the inside recreation areas and the cells.

Not only did I have fun just walking around and learning I found the cause really meaningful, for a former warden to ask inmates for help he must have a true passion for helping find a cure for MS. The inmates I talked to were also super nice and you could tell that many of them had the same passion and wanted to help others any way they could.

A day in the life of a Chillicothe Fire Captain

During the "Day in the Life of" series I follow people with interesting and unique jobs here in Ross County. Everything from the boring morning meetings to the fire calls I am trailing behind trying to get an accurate look at what they do. During my time with the fire captain, I also spent time with the firefighters around the firehouse as they waited for calls and did daily chores.

Whether it be the fire captain, a natural resource officer or an Adena Mansion docent I always enjoy following people around for the day. The series came about from my general curiosity about what others do. It has been super fun getting a glimpse into other jobs in the area and seeing how much thought and effort go into things I had not previously thought of, like rolling up hoses after they dry.

Family-run haunted house prepares to scare for Halloween

For this story I went to a haunted house as they were getting ready to open to see the behind-the-scenes stuff and learn about the imagination and engineering that went into all the props. This haunted house also gives back to the community through donations to local charities.

I am a chicken so it is a good thing it was daylight when I went through the haunted house because between the chainsaws, clowns and mazes I would have been shaking in my boots if I went through when they were open. It was honestly really cool to see what this family had built over the years and how much thought had gone into each room.

Chillicothe gets filled with joy as citizens celebrate Yellow Day

This story took place in Downtown Chillicothe as businesses and school children celebrated Yellow Day, something I had never heard of but now love. The idea is to spread kindness to others in any way you can which is such a great message for those of all ages.

Going to Downtown events is so much fun and I enjoy any event in front of the courthouse just because it makes it feel so communal. Yellow Day in particular brought a smile to my face as the kids paraded downtown in yellow with bright balloons and flowers.

Pro-wrestlers come to Chillicothe for The Great Fall Bash

I know I said in the introduction that this list would only be my top five stories but this isn't a story, it's a photo gallery, so I am going to use it as an honorable mention. For this gallery, I went to a meet and greet full of wrestling stars before a show at OUC.

I would love to tell you that only the kid in me was excited about this assignment but if we are being honest the adult in me was more than excited too. Anyone who has talked to me for more than 10 minutes knows that pro wrestling is my favorite thing in the entire world. It is my favorite thing to watch, talk about and now take pictures of. Being able to go to this meet and greet was absolutely amazing and I had such a fun time meeting all the legends. Most of them were more than happy to pose for me as well which was fun and definitely something I will remember forever.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

