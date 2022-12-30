ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Thursday, December 29

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48AyIe_0jyVShia00

BOYS BASKETBALL

AREA SCORES

(Dover Holiday Shootout)

Indian Valley 41, Benedictine 36

Dover 55, Olentangy 53 (4 OT)

(Hiland First Federal Holiday Showcase)

Hiland 43, Zanesville 42

(Others)

Bellaire 75, Harrison Central 74

SUMMARIES

DOVER 55, OLENTANGY 53 (4 OT)

OLENTANGY (5-4): Grover 2 2-2 6, Thrapp 0 0-1 0, Huskey 6 2-2 19, Wiley 1 1-1 3, Grunkmeyer 2 0-0 5, Ronnebaum 4 0-0 9, Apke 3 5-5 11. Totals 18 10-10 53.

DOVER (8-1): Grove 1 4-6 7, Gilyard 3 2-2 9, Stevenson 3 4-4 10, Hamm 6 5-9 17, DeVault 2 4-8 8, Ridgeway 0 1-2 1, Hanner 1 0-0 2, Lurie 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 21-33 55.

3-Point Goals: Huskey 5, Grunkmmeyer, Ronnebaum, Grove, Gilyard. Total fouls: Olentangy 23-14. Fouled out: Grover, Apke.

HILAND 43, ZANESVILLE 42

ZANESVILLE: Hampton 2 0-0 4, Rhey 7 0-0 20, Guest 2 0-0 6, Johnson 1 1-2 4, Hayes 0 1-2 1, Doyle 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 3-6 42.

HILAND: Killy 1 0-0 2, Detweiler 6 2-2 15, Miller 2 0-0 6, Habeger 2 0-3 5, Wigton 4 0-0 9, Beachy 1 0-0 2, Yoder 2 0-1 4. Totals 18 2-6 43.

Zanesville-20-7-11-4 – 42

Hiland-13-4-15-11 – 43

3-Point Goals: Rhey 6, Guest 2, Miller 2, Johnson, Detweiler, Habeger, Wigton.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AREA SCORES

Dover 38, Linsly (W. Va.) 35

Mansfield Senior 63, New Philadelphia 43

Central Catholic 58, Malvern 49

Ridgewood 39, Indian Valley 33

Harrison Central 56, Buckeye Trail 45

SUMMARIES

TUSKY CENTRAL CATHOLIC 58, MALVERN 49

MALVERN (7-3, 4-2): Boni 3 3-7 9, M.Smith 1 0-0 3, Powers 11 5-6 33, Debo 1 1-2 4, Kuba 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-40 9-15 49.

TUSCARAWAS CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Dillon 0 2-2 2, Triplett 9 3-5 23, Peltz 1 0-0 2, Green 2 0-0 4, O’Donnell 2 0-0 6, Ferrell 9 1-2 21. Totals: 23 6-9 58.

Malvern - 7 -11 - 20 - 11 — 49

TCC - 12 - 11 - 14 - 21 — 58

3-Point Goals: Powers 6, Triplett 2, Ferrell 2, O’Donnell 2, Debo, M.Smith. Fouls: TCC, 11-10. Rebounds: Mal., 21 (Powers 6); TCC, 25.

HARRISON CENTRAL 56, BUCKEYE TRAIL 45

HARRISON CENTRAL (8-4): Rensi 2 3-4 7, Fischer 6 0-0 13, Butler 6 3-7 16, Ferri 3 0-0 8, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Harbold 2 2-2 8, Ledger 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-13 56.

BUCKEYE TRAIL: Frederick 2 0-0 5, Starr 0 8-12 8, Creighton 9 1-4 19, Smith 1 4-8 6, Lowry 1 0-0 2, Barnhart 1 2-2 5. Totals 14 15-26 45.

Harrison Cent.-5-15-20-16 – 56

Buckeye Trail-11-3-10-21 - 45

3-Point Goals: Ferri 2, Harbold 2, Fischer, Butler, Frederick, Barnhart.

WRESTLING

BRECKSVILLE INVITATIONAL

Team scores (45 teams): 1. Perrysburg 142, 2. Dundee (Mich.) 125.5, 3. Detroit CC 122, 4. Brecksville 116, 5. Brownsburg (Ind.) 112.5, 6. Lowell (Mich.) 107, 7. Perry 100.5, 8. Dublin Coffman 90, 9. Cols. DeSales 89, 10. Olentangy Liberty 85 … 41. Dover 17.5

Dover results: Blake Lanzer (126) 1-2, Christian Gomez-Sanchez (138) 1-2, Egidio DiFazio (144) 2-1, Joe Tristano (285) 0-2.

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

Boys Basketball

Wooster at New Philadelphia, 7:30

Garaway at Claymont, 7:30

Malvern at Newcomerstown, 7:30

East Canton at Fairless, 7

Girls Basketball

Hiland at Lake, 2

Wrestling

Dover at Brecksville Invite

Harrison Central at St. Clairsville ABVI Invitational, 10 am

SATURDAY

Boys Basketball

