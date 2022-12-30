Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Thursday, December 29
BOYS BASKETBALL
AREA SCORES
(Dover Holiday Shootout)
Indian Valley 41, Benedictine 36
Dover 55, Olentangy 53 (4 OT)
(Hiland First Federal Holiday Showcase)
Hiland 43, Zanesville 42
(Others)
Bellaire 75, Harrison Central 74
SUMMARIES
DOVER 55, OLENTANGY 53 (4 OT)
OLENTANGY (5-4): Grover 2 2-2 6, Thrapp 0 0-1 0, Huskey 6 2-2 19, Wiley 1 1-1 3, Grunkmeyer 2 0-0 5, Ronnebaum 4 0-0 9, Apke 3 5-5 11. Totals 18 10-10 53.
DOVER (8-1): Grove 1 4-6 7, Gilyard 3 2-2 9, Stevenson 3 4-4 10, Hamm 6 5-9 17, DeVault 2 4-8 8, Ridgeway 0 1-2 1, Hanner 1 0-0 2, Lurie 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 21-33 55.
3-Point Goals: Huskey 5, Grunkmmeyer, Ronnebaum, Grove, Gilyard. Total fouls: Olentangy 23-14. Fouled out: Grover, Apke.
HILAND 43, ZANESVILLE 42
ZANESVILLE: Hampton 2 0-0 4, Rhey 7 0-0 20, Guest 2 0-0 6, Johnson 1 1-2 4, Hayes 0 1-2 1, Doyle 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 3-6 42.
HILAND: Killy 1 0-0 2, Detweiler 6 2-2 15, Miller 2 0-0 6, Habeger 2 0-3 5, Wigton 4 0-0 9, Beachy 1 0-0 2, Yoder 2 0-1 4. Totals 18 2-6 43.
Zanesville-20-7-11-4 – 42
Hiland-13-4-15-11 – 43
3-Point Goals: Rhey 6, Guest 2, Miller 2, Johnson, Detweiler, Habeger, Wigton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
AREA SCORES
Dover 38, Linsly (W. Va.) 35
Mansfield Senior 63, New Philadelphia 43
Central Catholic 58, Malvern 49
Ridgewood 39, Indian Valley 33
Harrison Central 56, Buckeye Trail 45
SUMMARIES
TUSKY CENTRAL CATHOLIC 58, MALVERN 49
MALVERN (7-3, 4-2): Boni 3 3-7 9, M.Smith 1 0-0 3, Powers 11 5-6 33, Debo 1 1-2 4, Kuba 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-40 9-15 49.
TUSCARAWAS CENTRAL CATHOLIC: Dillon 0 2-2 2, Triplett 9 3-5 23, Peltz 1 0-0 2, Green 2 0-0 4, O’Donnell 2 0-0 6, Ferrell 9 1-2 21. Totals: 23 6-9 58.
Malvern - 7 -11 - 20 - 11 — 49
TCC - 12 - 11 - 14 - 21 — 58
3-Point Goals: Powers 6, Triplett 2, Ferrell 2, O’Donnell 2, Debo, M.Smith. Fouls: TCC, 11-10. Rebounds: Mal., 21 (Powers 6); TCC, 25.
HARRISON CENTRAL 56, BUCKEYE TRAIL 45
HARRISON CENTRAL (8-4): Rensi 2 3-4 7, Fischer 6 0-0 13, Butler 6 3-7 16, Ferri 3 0-0 8, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Harbold 2 2-2 8, Ledger 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-13 56.
BUCKEYE TRAIL: Frederick 2 0-0 5, Starr 0 8-12 8, Creighton 9 1-4 19, Smith 1 4-8 6, Lowry 1 0-0 2, Barnhart 1 2-2 5. Totals 14 15-26 45.
Harrison Cent.-5-15-20-16 – 56
Buckeye Trail-11-3-10-21 - 45
3-Point Goals: Ferri 2, Harbold 2, Fischer, Butler, Frederick, Barnhart.
WRESTLING
BRECKSVILLE INVITATIONAL
Team scores (45 teams): 1. Perrysburg 142, 2. Dundee (Mich.) 125.5, 3. Detroit CC 122, 4. Brecksville 116, 5. Brownsburg (Ind.) 112.5, 6. Lowell (Mich.) 107, 7. Perry 100.5, 8. Dublin Coffman 90, 9. Cols. DeSales 89, 10. Olentangy Liberty 85 … 41. Dover 17.5
Dover results: Blake Lanzer (126) 1-2, Christian Gomez-Sanchez (138) 1-2, Egidio DiFazio (144) 2-1, Joe Tristano (285) 0-2.
SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
Boys Basketball
Wooster at New Philadelphia, 7:30
Garaway at Claymont, 7:30
Malvern at Newcomerstown, 7:30
East Canton at Fairless, 7
Girls Basketball
Hiland at Lake, 2
Wrestling
Dover at Brecksville Invite
Harrison Central at St. Clairsville ABVI Invitational, 10 am
SATURDAY
Boys Basketball
