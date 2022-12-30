Conservation Corner: Winter wildlife spotlight - Northern Cardinal

Wildlife watching during the winter months comes with a number of challenges but can be a rewarding experience if you know where to look and what to look for.

One of the first things you’ll likely notice is the dramatic decline in options to choose from compared to the biologically productive seasons of spring, summer, and fall. Gone are the abundant populations of insects, herbaceous plants, and neotropical migrant songbirds. Those that stick around are often tucked away, out of sight, utilizing one of the dormancy strategies that I have discussed in previous columns. However, the species that do stay active this time of year tend to be more easily observed due to the reduction of deciduous vegetation and other visual barriers.

Perhaps the most conspicuous of our year-round residents is also one of the most recognizable. The northern cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis) is a medium-sized songbird that can be found across the entirety of Ohio and through the United States east of the Rocky Mountains along with most of Mexico. This widespread bird not only bucks the migration trend, but also goes against the grain of many songbird species by maintaining their vividly colored plumage outside of the breeding and nesting seasons.

The bold crimson feathers of male cardinals stand apart from winter’s background scenery, whether it’s the monotone browns and grays of a barren landscape or the bright white canvas of a freshly fallen snow, and offer a stark contrast to the muted shades of most other winter avian residents. Add in the matching red bill outlined by a dark black “mask” and it’s easy to see why this stately specimen was chosen by Ohio and six other states as their representative for official state bird.

Because cardinals are adaptable to both rural and urban habitats, and will readily devour sunflower and other seeds included in most commercial bird feed mixes, they are often among the first birds to arrive at bird feeding stations set up in residential yards or parks. While they are known to aggressively defend their territories against rival males (and sometimes their own reflection on a house window, car mirror, or chromed bumper), they seem to play nicely during the winter where it’s not unusual to see a dozen or more males and females scattered among the branches of a nearby bush waiting their turn to gorge on a meal of black oil sunflower seeds.

Another thing that sets cardinals apart from other feathered wildlife during the winter is that they will continue to sing melodious songs even when the wind chills dip into the single digits. Their whistling notes can add a wistful background soundtrack during those peaceful winter walks around the neighborhood, park, or woodland wilderness.

Tommy Springer is the wildlife and education specialist for the Fairfield Soil and Water Conservation District. He can be reached at 740-653-8154 or at Tommy.Springer@fairfieldswcd.org