20th Century Studios has unveiled first-look photos from its true-crime thriller Boston Strangler — also unveiling a premiere date for the film starring two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley (The Imitation Game). Pic will bow on March 17 exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Also newly announced is a three-part companion podcast — from ABC News division, ABC Audio — to be released for free on all major podcast platforms ahead of the film’s debut. The Boston Strangler film from writer-director Matt Ruskin follows Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), a reporter for...

17 MINUTES AGO