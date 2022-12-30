Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 3rd
LPG - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (. LPG - Free Report) through its LPG tankers worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
5 Stocks in S&P 500 ETF With 40% Gains in 2022
The S&P 500 wrapped up its worst year since 2008, tumbling 20%. Persistently high inflation, a hawkish Fed, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The combination has sparked fears of a recession anytime soon. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust...
Zacks.com
4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks to Strengthen Portfolio in 2023
Building a portfolio with stocks that have robust liquidity levels will likely work in favor of investors seeking healthy returns, especially in the current volatile market scenario. Liquidity measures a company’s capability to meet its short-term debt obligations. Stocks with high liquidity levels have always been in demand, owing to...
Zacks.com
DKS vs. FIVE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
DKS - Free Report) or Five Below (. FIVE - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Zacks.com
Here's How 4 Dow Finance Stocks Performed in 2022
Among the major stock exchanges in the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index fared the best in 2022, declining just 8.8%. On the other hand, the S&P 500 Index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 19.4% and 33.1%, respectively. The Dow Jones, the 30-stock blue-chip index, had...
Zacks.com
Is Dreyfus Small Cap Stock Index Investor (DISSX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
DISSX - Free Report) . The fund does not have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, though we have been able to explore other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost. BNY Mellon is based in New York, NY, and is the manager of DISSX. Dreyfus Small Cap Stock Index Investor made its debut in June of 1997, and since then, DISSX has accumulated about $1.14 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock FreeportMcMoRan Inc. (FCX) a Buy Now?
FCX - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this mining company have returned +12.8% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Industrias Bachoco (IBA) This Year?
IBA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Industrias Bachoco is one of 200 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
Zacks.com
ARHS or TSCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
ARHS - Free Report) and Tractor Supply (. TSCO - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Oils and Energy Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be...
Zacks.com
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock is Up 13% in the Past Six Months
BAH - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock has gained 12.6% compared with the 12.4% rise of the industry it belongs to and 0.5% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Reasons for the Upside. Booz Allen has developed its solutions business...
Zacks.com
Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) Loses -9.04% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
MPB - Free Report) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 9% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
Zacks.com
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETF Areas of Last Week
Wall Street recorded a moderate performance last week. The S&P 500 (down 0.14%), the Dow Jones (down 0.2%), the Nasdaq Composite (down 0.3%) and the Russell 2000 (up 0.02%) – all delivered more-or-less flat returns. 2022 overall turned out to be the worst year since 2008 for the S&P 500. But the final week of the year was not extremely downbeat. This was probably because of the Santa Clause rally.
Zacks.com
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) This Year?
ASR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is one of 138...
Zacks.com
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Aaron's (AAN) Stock?
AAN - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2022 $30.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing Ingredion (INGR) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
Zacks.com
Are Investors Undervaluing MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging Bunge Limited (BG) This Year?
BG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Bunge is one of 241 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
Zacks.com
Key Reasons to Hold Parker-Hannifin (PH) Stock Right Now
PH - Free Report) is backed by multiple tailwinds despite the high cost of sales and operating expenses. The company’s Diversified Industrial segment is benefitting from strength across its North American and International segments. The robust order level is supporting growth for the Aerospace Systems segment. PH is also likely to gain from its unique Win Strategy (version 3.0 launched in fiscal 2020) in the quarters ahead. The Win Strategy focuses on innovation, strategic positioning, distribution growth and incentive plan changes to drive organic growth. Accretive pricing and supply-chain management actions are also providing significant relief to the company.
Zacks.com
Air Products (APD) Up 24% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?
APD - Free Report) shares have shot up 24.3% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 10.1% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 7.4% rise over the same period. Let’s take a look into...
Comments / 0