Escape Hatch: 10 times the White House cited this law to avoid questions in 2022

Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
Washington Examiner
Five Biden administration investigations House Republicans plot to launch in 2023
As Republicans prepare to take control of the House for the first time in four years, party leaders are already teeing up a number of investigations into several Biden administration officials regarding their conduct. Soon after the GOP won the House majority, top Republicans such as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy...
Washington Examiner
Trump, bogged down by legal woes, demands Justice Department investigate Biden
Former President Donald Trump called for a new Justice Department investigation into President Joe Biden, even as he himself is staring down multiple federal investigations to start the new year. Trump cited a Freedom of Information Act complaint lawsuit filed by Colorado attorney Kevin Evans against the DOJ in March....
Washington Examiner
Three watchdogs with different politics explain what they want House GOP to investigate
EXCLUSIVE — Three watchdogs that are conservative, left-wing, and nonpartisan, respectively, explained to the Washington Examiner what they would like House Republicans to investigate in the next Congress. The House GOP has been transparent about its upcoming investigative priorities, which will purportedly include hearings in connection to COVID-19 origins,...
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Washington Examiner
Former teenage boyfriend of George Santos says incoming congressman lied to him, stole his phone
Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos of Long Island, New York, faces new criticism from a former romantic partner over lying about who he was during the couple’s relationship. Santos’s ex-boyfriend, Pedro Vilarva, spoke out this weekend about dating and living with the incoming congressman nearly a decade ago following a story in the North Shore Leader newspaper that first called his claims into question.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Washington Examiner
Five things to watch for as McCarthy scrambles to secure House speaker bid
The House is poised to hold its leadership elections shortly after the new Congress is sworn in on Tuesday, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is scrambling to find enough votes to secure his bid for House speaker with just hours before lawmakers are set to vote. To secure the gavel,...
Bills share update on Hamlin's scary collapse, Idaho suspect's lawyer drops bombshell and more top headlines
Washington Examiner
The coming immigration argument between Biden and the GOP
As President Joe Biden enters year three of his administration alongside a Republican-controlled House, expect a renewed argument over immigration. Congressional Republicans will say Biden should sack his secretary of homeland security (if they don’t impeach him first) and head to the border for a much-delayed visit. Biden and...
Washington Examiner
How McCarthy speakership vote could spark a floor fight not seen in 100 years
As House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s speakership bid remains uncertain, lawmakers are preparing for a possibly lengthy process to elect their next speaker, a procedure that hasn’t been in play in almost a century. To secure the gavel, McCarthy needs a majority of voting members, in this case,...
Washington Examiner
Trump blames GOP midterm losses on 'abortion issue' and Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump blamed Republicans' disappointing midterm performance on abortion and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Following the lack of a "red wave" in November, some Republican figures laid the blame at the feet of Trump, claiming it was his presence that turned away voters. Trump has rebutted the accusations since November but gave his most straightforward answer regarding where the blame lay in a Truth Social post on Sunday. The former president claimed that some Republican candidates "poorly handled" the "abortion issue" and that McConnell's wasteful spending were the two key factors that led to the lackluster midterm elections.
Washington Examiner
We’re doomed: 12 of 13 outlooks are negative, Gallup poll finds
It’s only Jan. 3, and people across America are already pulling the covers over their heads. In one of the gloomiest forecasts Secrets has seen, the nation has an almost universal feeling of doom heading into 2023. In the latest Gallup survey, views in 12 of 13 key areas...
Washington Examiner
Freedom Caucus chairman Scott Perry blasts McCarthy hours before House speaker vote
The chairman of the House Freedom Caucus blasted Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) hours before lawmakers vote on whether to elect the minority leader as speaker of the House. McCarthy made a number of concessions to the caucus in a GOP rules package released late on Monday, but Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), the leader of a group of conservatives largely opposed to McCarthy's speakership, has said his overtures have fallen short.
Washington Examiner
Why 2024 could be most expensive election ever
As politicians prepare for the 2024 election season to start next year, campaign vendors and consultants are likely bracing for what could be their most lucrative cycle ever. That’s because elections have become longer and more expensive affairs over the past several decades. The cost of the 2022 midterm...
Washington Examiner
Ex-police chief warns Capitol is not secure nearly two years after Jan. 6 riot
Many of the Capitol building’s weaknesses that made it vulnerable during the Jan. 6 riot remain unfixed nearly two years after the violent attack, according to a warning from the former Capitol Police chief. Steven Sund, who resigned shortly after the Jan. 6 riot, offered a grave warning that...
Washington Examiner
Why socialism sickens and capitalism cures
A 2022 Pew Research Center survey found that an alarming number of people still believe that socialism “gives all people an equal opportunity to be successful,” with 52% agreeing this statement is at least somewhat true for socialism. Fortunately, 64% agreed that statement is at least somewhat true for capitalism.
Washington Examiner
Lula inaugurated as president of Brazil after chaotic transition period
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was inaugurated as the 39th president of Brazil, as fears of a violent uprising from supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro fizzled out. The inauguration follows one of the most chaotic transition periods in the country's history, characterized by violence and calls for a military coup, primarily from Bolsonaro's supporters. The former president flew to Florida on Friday, spending his last full day in office and the inauguration of his rival abroad. He may remain there in exile in order to avoid being charged in Brazil. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Lula's supporters, guarded by 8,000 police officers, celebrated at the new president's inauguration, where he gave a speech contrasting himself with Bolsonaro's right-wing government, the New York Times reported.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard says value of public service is missed on many in Congress today
Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said too many of those entering public service, particularly government, are in it for the wrong reasons. “We have too many who are focused on serving themselves, serving their own selfish ambitions, and abusing those positions of power and responsibility,” Gabbard told Fox News’s Trey Gowdy.
