Escape Hatch: 10 times the White House cited this law to avoid questions in 2022

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was inaugurated as the 39th president of Brazil, as fears of a violent uprising from supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro fizzled out. The inauguration follows one of the most chaotic transition periods in the country's history, characterized by violence and calls for a military coup, primarily from Bolsonaro's supporters. The former president flew to Florida on Friday, spending his last full day in office and the inauguration of his rival abroad. He may remain there in exile in order to avoid being charged in Brazil. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Lula's supporters, guarded by 8,000 police officers, celebrated at the new president's inauguration, where he gave a speech contrasting himself with Bolsonaro's right-wing government, the New York Times reported.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO