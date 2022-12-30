Read full article on original website
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
First Alert Forecast
More than 1,800 Hawkeye fans jammed into the Sky Deck in downtown Nashville for the Hawkeye huddle. Local recycling centers work to manage Iowa's carbon footprint after holidays. Updated: 13 hours ago. From decorations to wrapping paper, trash piles up after the holidays. Photos of missing Iowans still missing from...
Freezing Rain and Accumulating Ice Possible Through Central Iowa Monday Into Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI 8 Monday AM Forecast. The next 48 hours could be rather difficult for some of us weatherwise. A system will be moving in from the southwest that will bring chances for rain snow and ice accumulation along with it. Because of this an ice storm warning has been issued and will go into effect later tonight and continue into Tuesday for northwestern portions in northern portions of the state. Ice amounts could reach over 2/10 of an inch and with the wind that we could see especially early Wednesday that could lead to some tree limbs downed and some power outages. The metro will likely mainly see rain with some light snow on the backside of the system. We may even see some thunderstorms. I'm not expecting ice accumulation in the metro. temperatures may be quick to warm above freezing to the north and that may be a limiting factor as to how much ice accrued and how long the ice lingers. On the backside of the system it looks colder with accumulations of snow possible in far Northwestern portions of the state and far northern portions of the state along the Minnesota border. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the low to mid 40s with temperatures backing down in the low 30s by Thursday. The rest of the forecast is looking quieter with highs in the middle 30s on Friday through Sunday.
Ice likely in northwestern Iowa; power outages possible
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One quarter to a half inch of ice is forecast for sections of northwestern Iowa today and tomorrow. Winds could also pick to gusts of more than 20 mph along with several inches of snow. As of 5 p.m. today, there were no outages...
Areas of showers and fog continue Tuesday, slick roads possible north
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This system continues to affect the area Tuesday, with slick roads being found over the far north Tuesday morning. Additional showers are likely, along with the potential for a few thunderstorms. In addition, areas of fog may occur as temperatures jump well into the 40s from Cedar Rapids and points south.
The Iowa DOT talks their strategy for the big winter storm and what changes are to come
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa DOT snowplow drivers are enjoying some much-deserved downtime after last week's snowstorm was all hands on deck. High winds and blowing snow created dangerous conditions on the road and the organization says they were prepared. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to the Iowa DOT to...
Iowa native leads Marine Corps Band in Rose Parade
Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Some areas in Iowa are seeing population growth, and that means more calls for service to fire departments. United Auto Workers union to vote on contract deal after months on strike. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Snow emergencies declared in Siouxland
With snow expected to hit the Siouxland area this week a number of cities have declared snow emergencies
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones, here's a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely give them a try.
Freezing Rain is possible in Northern Iowa Monday night and Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Overall the first storm of 2023 will be a rain event for most of Eastern Iowa as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. Expect rainfall totals to exceed half an inch on Monday night. Rain showers are possible on Tuesday, with some snow showers Wednesday.
KLEM News for Monday, January 2, 2023
The National Weather Service says northwest Iowa is under an Ice Storm Warning, from noon today to 6 pm Tuesday. Precipitation will begin to fall as snow later this afternoon, then turn to snow, freezing rain and sleet overnight into Tuesday. Snowfall is expected to total 2 to 6 inches, and between one quarter to one half of an inch of ice is forecast. Winds overnight will gust as high as 35 miles per hour. This will result in power outages and tree damage. Travel could be nearly impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Be prepared for possible power outages.
⚠🧊❄Significant ice accumulations followed by snow⚠🧊❄
…Significant Ice Storm Potential Over Northern Iowa Tonight into Tuesday…. A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from later today into Tuesday. A mix of freezing rain and snow is anticipated in parts of northwest and north central Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by sunrise Tuesday.
Report: Drug Overdoses More Deadly in Iowa, Nationwide
(KMAland) -- More Iowa communities are struggling with fatal drug overdoses, according to the latest America's Health Rankings report. State data show Iowa's overdose deaths have risen by more than a third in the last two years. Some 432 people died of drug overdoses in Iowa last year, and since 2019 Iowa's public health department shows those deaths are up by 34%, even higher than the national average.
Photos of missing Iowans still missing from database despite new law
How to make your heart healthier in the new year
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Improving your heart health can make a big impact on your overall well-being, and it can start with something as simple as easy exercises throughout the day. That could be going for a walk or even around your house, anything that gets your heart rate...
Freezing rain threat north Monday into Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to the central United States on Monday into Tuesday, with freezing rain likely on the edge between colder and warmer air. A few winter weather alerts are in effect for parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area for...
⚠❄🧊 Winter Storm Watch from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon ⚠❄🧊
…Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday…. A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing rain is anticipated in parts of northern and northwestern Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by Monday night and light snow lingering on Tuesday. Travel impacts are likely across the region during this time frame.
Mayo Doctor Takes Control Of All Kwik Trips in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. He knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
travelawaits.com
Everything You Need To Know About RAGBRAI, The Midwest’s Most Epic Cycling Event
On paper, RAGBRAI looks like a simple bike ride across the state of Iowa. In reality, it is much more. RAGBRAI is an 8-day ride across the state, but it’s also music, food, and camaraderie. Its reputation has grown over the years into what organizers have labeled the oldest, largest, and longest multi-day bicycle touring event in the world.
Pheasant season winds down in Iowa
(Area) Iowa’s pheasant hunting season will come to a close January 10th. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis says it’s been a good year for harvesting birds. “All in all it has been a good season. Talking to people that have been doing some pheasant hunting, overall they are finding some success and the month of December was just good.”
Dog abandoned at Iowa airport.
State health officials are urging people to understand the signs of a rare but life-threatening disease that was recently detected in Iowa. Circulating viruses increasing wait times for urgent care clinics. Updated: 3 hours ago. Leaders at Unity Point Health Hospitals and Clinics say high case numbers of Flu, RSV,...
