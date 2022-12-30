ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Air Products (APD) Up 24% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?

APD - Free Report) shares have shot up 24.3% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 10.1% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 7.4% rise over the same period. Let’s take a look into...
Zacks.com

Pre-Markets Start 2023 in the Green

Happy New Year! Don’t look now, but we still have two trading days left of our “Santa Claus Rally”! In this initial pre-market session of 2023, the Dow is +110 points at this hour, the S&P 500 is +15 and the Nasdaq is +60 points. This is down notably from the +230 on the Dow, etc. we were seeing in the very early hours, but starting off the new year with a bang!

Comments / 0

Community Policy