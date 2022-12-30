ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

q973radio.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
WWL-TV

Causeway down to one lane as fog returns Sunday night

NEW ORLEANS — Dense fog has returned to the metro area Sunday night and is expected into Monday morning. At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Causeway was down to a single lane of traffic in each direction and speed was limited to 35 mph. That was after a dense fog...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase that ended with death of two innocent teens

A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
ADDIS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a December 31 burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary in...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade

The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
wtva.com

Threat for severe weather leading us into the first full week of the new year

The first week of 2023 will have a warm start with wake up temperatures in the low 60s, and a high of 71 degrees. We could see some patchy fog and light scattered showers Monday morning as we have warm air advection occurring. The scattered showers become more widespread by the early afternoon before we begin to track out some thunderstorm activity by early Monday evening.
