Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash After Failing to Navigate a Curve and Being Thrown from the Bike
Louisiana Motorcyclist Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash After Failing to Navigate a Curve and Being Thrown from the Bike. St. Martin Parish – A 35-year-old Louisiana man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on LA 3039 after reportedly failing to navigate a curve. Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers...
Work on traffic choke point in Covington will soon become more visible
It may not look like it to passersby, but work is indeed underway on a long-awaited remedy to one of St. Tammany Parish’s most notorious traffic choke points: the two-lane bridge on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington. A state project valued at about $30 million...
Causeway down to one lane as fog returns Sunday night
NEW ORLEANS — Dense fog has returned to the metro area Sunday night and is expected into Monday morning. At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Causeway was down to a single lane of traffic in each direction and speed was limited to 35 mph. That was after a dense fog...
First Alert Forecast: Strong storms likely over northern Louisiana, lower chance for SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A few strong to severe thunderstorms could develop over SWLA this morning (Tuesday). For this reason areas north of I-10 are included in a low risk of severe weather. Rainfall could be locally heavy with this line, especially if it slow-moving; this could cause localized street flooding and flooding of low-lying areas.
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Early Morning Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer. Jackson, Louisiana – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana when the driver of an SUV collided with the rear side of an 18-wheeler trailer. Louisiana State Police reported that...
Woman dies in St. Tammany fire on New Year's Day
The coroner has identified the woman who died in a fire early this morning. “A St. Tammany woman perished in an early-morning fire on New Year’s Day,” Spokesman James Hartman said in a news release. “Stacey Glass, 51, died at the scene.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
Louisiana residents want justice for pet deer that was shot, killed
"It's heartbreaking knowing that she ain't here no more," cried Patt LeBlanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe's shooting with his children.
2 Louisiana Teens Killed After Police Run Red Light During Chase
2 Louisiana teens were killed on Saturday after a police officer allegedly ran a red light during a high-speed chase and crashed into their vehicle. The two girls, aged 17 and 16, were not involved in the chase. According to WBRZ, the officer was involved in a high-speed chase of...
BRPD: Armed robbers pull over drivers by flashing headlights, possibly using blue light
South Louisiana is mourning the loss of an American hero, as World War II veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, his family said. In Louisiana, the weather is always challenging for agricultural producers and this year was no different. Businesses struggle through plummeting economy, Velvet...
Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash
A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash in St. Martin Parish according to Louisiana State Police Troopers.
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase that ended with death of two innocent teens
A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a December 31 burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary in...
Louisiana man and minor arrested, allegedly burglarized unlocked vehicles
A man and a minor have been arrested following a string of car burglaries in Louisiana.
This Town in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Louisiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Louisiana-themed 'Celebration Riverboat' takes part in Rose Parade
The crowds might not have been as raucous as on Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but a little bit of Louisiana participated in Monday’s famous Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. The Louisiana-themed Celebration Riverboat float rolled in the annual procession before the 2023 Rose Bowl college football game. Complete with a spinning paddle-wheel, the steamboat-styled float carried 21 fair and festival queens, as well as a former Shriners Hospital patient, the Louisiana Office of Tourism said.
Airbnb experiences you didn’t know were in Louisiana
Aside from pub crawls, walking tours, and photo shoots, Louisiana is home to several unique experiences that can be found on Airbnb.
Threat for severe weather leading us into the first full week of the new year
The first week of 2023 will have a warm start with wake up temperatures in the low 60s, and a high of 71 degrees. We could see some patchy fog and light scattered showers Monday morning as we have warm air advection occurring. The scattered showers become more widespread by the early afternoon before we begin to track out some thunderstorm activity by early Monday evening.
