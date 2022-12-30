ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Former Demon Dustin Burns signs with USFL’s Memphis Showboats

Dustin Burns’ post-Northwestern State football journey has taken him more than 7,000 miles from his hometown of Beaumont, Texas. His next stop will be much closer to home. Burns, an honorable mention All-Louisiana offensive lineman while at NSU, signed a free-agent contract with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL on Monday.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Gator found on Natchitoches roadway

CLOUTIERVILLE, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies discovered an alligator in the road on La. Hwy 1 Monday afternoon just north of Cloutierville. The alligator was safely removed with the help of a motorist who stopped to lend a hand. It then proceeded to slowly walk towards a nearby pond.
CLOUTIERVILLE, LA
96.5 KVKI

See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado

Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
JACKSON PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

New Year, New Location!

Our vision is finally a reality. We are excited to be moving into our new location at 123 South Drive. Business and appointments will resume a Tuesday January 3rd. We will be offering the same services of hair, massages, facials, lashes and waxing. With the addition of our express tanning beds that feature state of the art technologies and therapies, and sunless tanning options. We truly hope to be Natchitoches’ one stop shop for all your self care needs.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Sun Shots Fired Alexandria

As we all celebrate the new year, Rapides Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. The Rapides Regional Medical Center has confirmed that a bullet hit the hospital’s tower around 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Pineville police investigating fatal shooting on Wood Street. Updated:...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Notice of Death – January 2, 2023

In following his wishes, a private committal service next to his parents at Beulah Cemetery will be held in the near future. Service: Saturday, January 7 at 10 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Glyndal Elizabeth Berry Gandy. October 14, 1934 – December 20, 2022. Service:...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022: Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on University Parkway

This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 27, 2022. The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two individuals and injured a third person early Saturday morning. On June 25, 2022, around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022: Two suspects sentenced for burning infant in Northwest Louisiana

This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on May 5, 2022. Hannah Barker, 26 of Montgomery, was sentenced today, May 4, in a Natchitoches Parish courtroom as part of a plea agreement with the state in the burning death of her 6-month old son Levi Ellerbe. She was sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 10 years for manslaughter.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Pastor voices goodwill message amid change

The United Methodist Church, one of the largest U.S. denominations, will see an exodus of 58 Louisiana congregations Dec. 31. While the exiting congregations represent a small fraction of the more than 400 United Methodist Churches in Louisiana, the number has garnered attention. Pastor Gary Willis of First United Methodist...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Rapides traffic stop shooting shines light on window tint enforcement

ALEXANDRIA – James Kittling remembers Nov. 6 starting like many other Sundays during football season. He was going to watch the Saints game with his brother, Derrick. “I was gonna smother some pork chops,” James Kittling said, “make some rice and gravy, string beans, probably put some corn on the side. Before he left, I […] The post Rapides traffic stop shooting shines light on window tint enforcement appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Mu Omega Zeta Chapter, Welcomes New Members

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Mu Omega Zeta Chapter, inducted twelve new members, “Twelve Women of Wonder” into their graduate chapter on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the First Baptist Church on Amulet Street in Natchitoches. First Vice President and Membership Intake Process (MIP) Coordinator, Candance Grayson, facilitated the process. The new members are Coretta Conant, LaShanda Dowell, Letrianna Grayer, Claudeidra Houston, Felicia Jackson, Tracy Jackson, Mary Jeter, Christa Johnson, Linda Jones, Shekina Sanders, Alexis Thomas, and JoAnna Washington. Other members of the Mu Omega Zeta graduate chapter include President Josephine Winder, Jessica Askew, Mary Calhoun, Willie Clark, Denise Cornelius, Jamie Flanagan, Sonja Hall, Linda Howard, Sandy Irchirl, Cheryl Jackson, Carletta Jones, Jessica Miller, Lillie Moore-McDonald, Lockey Reliford, Gevonica Smith, Jacqueline Smith, Roshawnda Taylor, Tamika Taylor, Yalaunda Toliver-Taylor, Belinda Turner, Angela Washington, and Sandra Williams.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

The Parish of Natchitoches Office of Community Services (OCS) is announcing the availability of funds to help eligible low-income households in Natchitoches Parish with their active heating account. To request an appointment for help call (318) 357-2220 on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, starting at 8:30 a.m. All interested households MUST call for an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
WINNFIELD, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man with 25-Year History of Drug Charges Arrested Again Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man with 25-Year History of Drug Charges Arrested Again Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs and Other Crimes. Zwolle, Louisiana – A Louisiana man with a 25-year history of drug charges has been arrested again and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
ZWOLLE, LA
kalb.com

APD: Fireworks in city limits are still illegal

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Shooting off fireworks inside the Alexandria city limits is still illegal. The Alexandria Police Department is asking everyone to refrain from using fireworks and especially shooting firearms into the air at midnight on New Year’s Eve. APD is wanting everyone to start the New Year...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

