Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Many and Winnfield Dominates District 3-2A All-District ListUnder The Radar NWLAWinnfield, LA
The Many Tigers Are The 2022 Division III Nonselect State ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Homer and Many Heading To State ChampionshipsUnder The Radar NWLAHomer, LA
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Former Demon Dustin Burns signs with USFL’s Memphis Showboats
Dustin Burns’ post-Northwestern State football journey has taken him more than 7,000 miles from his hometown of Beaumont, Texas. His next stop will be much closer to home. Burns, an honorable mention All-Louisiana offensive lineman while at NSU, signed a free-agent contract with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL on Monday.
KTBS
Gator found on Natchitoches roadway
CLOUTIERVILLE, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies discovered an alligator in the road on La. Hwy 1 Monday afternoon just north of Cloutierville. The alligator was safely removed with the help of a motorist who stopped to lend a hand. It then proceeded to slowly walk towards a nearby pond.
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
natchitochesparishjournal.com
New Year, New Location!
Our vision is finally a reality. We are excited to be moving into our new location at 123 South Drive. Business and appointments will resume a Tuesday January 3rd. We will be offering the same services of hair, massages, facials, lashes and waxing. With the addition of our express tanning beds that feature state of the art technologies and therapies, and sunless tanning options. We truly hope to be Natchitoches’ one stop shop for all your self care needs.
kalb.com
Sun Shots Fired Alexandria
As we all celebrate the new year, Rapides Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. The Rapides Regional Medical Center has confirmed that a bullet hit the hospital’s tower around 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Pineville police investigating fatal shooting on Wood Street. Updated:...
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn. Evelyn, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana resulted in the death of a 95-year-old Coushatta man after his vehicle failed to yield while turning. Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday,...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – January 2, 2023
In following his wishes, a private committal service next to his parents at Beulah Cemetery will be held in the near future. Service: Saturday, January 7 at 10 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Glyndal Elizabeth Berry Gandy. October 14, 1934 – December 20, 2022. Service:...
Louisiana nurse indicted, charged with illegally distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana nurse has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally distributing controlled substances.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022: Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on University Parkway
This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 27, 2022. The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two individuals and injured a third person early Saturday morning. On June 25, 2022, around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022: Two suspects sentenced for burning infant in Northwest Louisiana
This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on May 5, 2022. Hannah Barker, 26 of Montgomery, was sentenced today, May 4, in a Natchitoches Parish courtroom as part of a plea agreement with the state in the burning death of her 6-month old son Levi Ellerbe. She was sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 10 years for manslaughter.
Natchitoches Times
Pastor voices goodwill message amid change
The United Methodist Church, one of the largest U.S. denominations, will see an exodus of 58 Louisiana congregations Dec. 31. While the exiting congregations represent a small fraction of the more than 400 United Methodist Churches in Louisiana, the number has garnered attention. Pastor Gary Willis of First United Methodist...
KSLA
Captured convicted murderer Matthew Edgar to be sentenced in Sabine County
SABINE COUNTRY, Texas (KSLA) - A convicted murderer, who was finally caught after being on the run for 11 months, is to be sentenced Tuesday. On Jan. 3, Tuesday, Matthew Edgar, who was on the run for 11 months and was recently captured on Dec. 28, 2022, will be sentenced in a Sabine County court.
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office gets sweet surprise from family of Kaylen Gehrke
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family of Kaylen Gehrke, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office archeologist who suffered a sudden medical emergency and died; delivered sweet treats as a thank you for the office’s support during their families darkest moment. Kaylen Gehrke, 24, passed away suddenly in Kisactchie...
Rapides traffic stop shooting shines light on window tint enforcement
ALEXANDRIA – James Kittling remembers Nov. 6 starting like many other Sundays during football season. He was going to watch the Saints game with his brother, Derrick. “I was gonna smother some pork chops,” James Kittling said, “make some rice and gravy, string beans, probably put some corn on the side. Before he left, I […] The post Rapides traffic stop shooting shines light on window tint enforcement appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Mu Omega Zeta Chapter, Welcomes New Members
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Mu Omega Zeta Chapter, inducted twelve new members, “Twelve Women of Wonder” into their graduate chapter on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the First Baptist Church on Amulet Street in Natchitoches. First Vice President and Membership Intake Process (MIP) Coordinator, Candance Grayson, facilitated the process. The new members are Coretta Conant, LaShanda Dowell, Letrianna Grayer, Claudeidra Houston, Felicia Jackson, Tracy Jackson, Mary Jeter, Christa Johnson, Linda Jones, Shekina Sanders, Alexis Thomas, and JoAnna Washington. Other members of the Mu Omega Zeta graduate chapter include President Josephine Winder, Jessica Askew, Mary Calhoun, Willie Clark, Denise Cornelius, Jamie Flanagan, Sonja Hall, Linda Howard, Sandy Irchirl, Cheryl Jackson, Carletta Jones, Jessica Miller, Lillie Moore-McDonald, Lockey Reliford, Gevonica Smith, Jacqueline Smith, Roshawnda Taylor, Tamika Taylor, Yalaunda Toliver-Taylor, Belinda Turner, Angela Washington, and Sandra Williams.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program
The Parish of Natchitoches Office of Community Services (OCS) is announcing the availability of funds to help eligible low-income households in Natchitoches Parish with their active heating account. To request an appointment for help call (318) 357-2220 on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, starting at 8:30 a.m. All interested households MUST call for an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
KNOE TV8
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
kalb.com
Tree House Children’s Museum plans to rebuild after vehicle crashes into wall
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - While most of us were anticipating a visit from Santa on Christmas Eve, the Tree House Children’s Museum in Alexandria received a surprise from a different kind of visitor. In the early morning hours of December 23, a driver lost control of his pickup truck...
Louisiana Man with 25-Year History of Drug Charges Arrested Again Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs and Other Crimes
Louisiana Man with 25-Year History of Drug Charges Arrested Again Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs and Other Crimes. Zwolle, Louisiana – A Louisiana man with a 25-year history of drug charges has been arrested again and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
kalb.com
APD: Fireworks in city limits are still illegal
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Shooting off fireworks inside the Alexandria city limits is still illegal. The Alexandria Police Department is asking everyone to refrain from using fireworks and especially shooting firearms into the air at midnight on New Year’s Eve. APD is wanting everyone to start the New Year...
Comments / 0