ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
q973radio.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Celebratory gunfire finds Shreveport woman inches from tragedy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Most people celebrate New Year’s with fireworks. But as the holiday approached, celebratory gunshots were another loud sound heard by residents in the city of Shreveport. New Year’s Day found one resident just inches away from tragedy. It’s normal to hear fireworks outside...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

Severe weather damages Union County homes, buildings

UNION COUNTY, Ar. (KNOE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office says that residents believe a possible small tornado has hit Union County. UCSO is looking to verify the possibility of a tornado. No reports of injuries have been reported, but there has been structural damage. UCSO says storage buildings...
UNION COUNTY, AR
96.5 KVKI

Thousands in NWLA Now Without Power After Storms

The National Weather Service in Shreveport still has all of Northwest Louisiana, portions of East Texas and Southern Arkansas under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 am today, Tuesday, January 3. Though the chances are slim, we might not be done with this nasty weather yet. The storms that slammed the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
calcasieu.info

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26. Shreveport, Louisiana – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a teen who walked away from her residence and has not been seen since. According to authorities, on December 26, 2022, 16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left her residence...
SHREVEPORT, LA
gocentenary.com

Alana Jones, Ladies Basketball

Sophomore G Alana Jones (Shreveport, La.) had a big weekend as she helped lead the Ladies to their first victory of the season (68-62 on Saturday at home over Austin College) and had a pair of big games. She led the Ladies with 17 points and 12 rebounds against Dallas on Dec. 30 in 34 minutes with two steals for her third double-double of the season, recorded her sixth double-figure scoring game as well as sixth double-digit rebounding effort. In Saturday's NYE win over the 'Roos, she just missed another double-double as she scored nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds with a team-high five assists, two steals, and blocked a shot in 28 minutes of action.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Police investigating vandalism of Louisiana Tech Engineering building

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police Department is investigating the Integrated Engineering and Science Building vandalism that occurred on Dec. 31, 2022. Tech Police say they believe a firearm was used to cause damage to the building. Several of the building’s windows were destroyed. This is an ongoing...
RUSTON, LA
KSLA

Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after a home invasion that happened on New Year’s Day in Bossier City. The Bossier City Police Department says they responded to the call in the 1400 block of Traffic Street on Jan. 1 just before 4 p.m. The suspect was found and arrested that same evening.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash

DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. According to a statement released by LSP, 95-year-old Walter Johnson was killed in a two-vehicle crash just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say that...
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Springhill hospital among North Louisiana sites receiving federal grants

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded grants to hospitals across North Louisiana totaling more than $4 million to construct and renovate rural health care facilities. The Union General Hospital, Morehouse Community Medical Centers, North Caddo Hospital Service District, Willis-Knighton Medical Center (Caddo Parish), the LaSalle Parish Hospital Service District No. 2, Springhill Medical Center, and North Caddo Medical Center will all benefit from this grant.
LOUISIANA STATE
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Harold Levell Matthews, 4/20/1993; 707 Rodeo Circle, Farmerville, La; Poss. Of Sch I Misd, contraband in Penal Institution Prohibited Anthony Gregg Woods, 10/12/1973; 259 Ruggs Circle, Farmerville, La; Domestic Abuse Battery Strangulation, False Imprisonment, Agg. Battery, domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, Cruelty to the Infirm. December 22. Hayley Danielle Crenshaw, 9/8/1992;...
UNION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy