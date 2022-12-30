Read full article on original website
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
KSLA
Celebratory gunfire finds Shreveport woman inches from tragedy
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Most people celebrate New Year’s with fireworks. But as the holiday approached, celebratory gunshots were another loud sound heard by residents in the city of Shreveport. New Year’s Day found one resident just inches away from tragedy. It’s normal to hear fireworks outside...
KNOE TV8
Severe weather damages Union County homes, buildings
UNION COUNTY, Ar. (KNOE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office says that residents believe a possible small tornado has hit Union County. UCSO is looking to verify the possibility of a tornado. No reports of injuries have been reported, but there has been structural damage. UCSO says storage buildings...
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn. Evelyn, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana resulted in the death of a 95-year-old Coushatta man after his vehicle failed to yield while turning. Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday,...
Thousands in NWLA Now Without Power After Storms
The National Weather Service in Shreveport still has all of Northwest Louisiana, portions of East Texas and Southern Arkansas under a Tornado Watch until 11:00 am today, Tuesday, January 3. Though the chances are slim, we might not be done with this nasty weather yet. The storms that slammed the...
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Teen Missing Since December 26. Shreveport, Louisiana – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a teen who walked away from her residence and has not been seen since. According to authorities, on December 26, 2022, 16-year-old Maliyani Trejo-Hernandez left her residence...
Louisiana man and minor arrested, allegedly burglarized unlocked vehicles
A man and a minor have been arrested following a string of car burglaries in Louisiana.
gocentenary.com
Alana Jones, Ladies Basketball
Sophomore G Alana Jones (Shreveport, La.) had a big weekend as she helped lead the Ladies to their first victory of the season (68-62 on Saturday at home over Austin College) and had a pair of big games. She led the Ladies with 17 points and 12 rebounds against Dallas on Dec. 30 in 34 minutes with two steals for her third double-double of the season, recorded her sixth double-figure scoring game as well as sixth double-digit rebounding effort. In Saturday's NYE win over the 'Roos, she just missed another double-double as she scored nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds with a team-high five assists, two steals, and blocked a shot in 28 minutes of action.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
KNOE TV8
Police investigating vandalism of Louisiana Tech Engineering building
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police Department is investigating the Integrated Engineering and Science Building vandalism that occurred on Dec. 31, 2022. Tech Police say they believe a firearm was used to cause damage to the building. Several of the building’s windows were destroyed. This is an ongoing...
KSLA
Man arrested after home invasion in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested after a home invasion that happened on New Year’s Day in Bossier City. The Bossier City Police Department says they responded to the call in the 1400 block of Traffic Street on Jan. 1 just before 4 p.m. The suspect was found and arrested that same evening.
ktalnews.com
Coushatta man killed in De Soto Parish crash
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Coushatta man was killed in a De Soto Parish crash Saturday afternoon. According to a statement released by LSP, 95-year-old Walter Johnson was killed in a two-vehicle crash just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say that...
Louisiana nurse indicted, charged with illegally distributing controlled substances
A Louisiana nurse has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally distributing controlled substances.
KSLA
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Shreveport neighborhoods over Christmas; activist group speaking out
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is speaking out after antisemitic flyers targeting Jewish people that were distributed in multiple Shreveport neighborhoods over the Christmas weekend. The Shreveport Police Department says it’s aware of the situation. The department gave KSLA the following statement on Wednesday, Dec. 28:
magnoliareporter.com
Springhill hospital among North Louisiana sites receiving federal grants
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded grants to hospitals across North Louisiana totaling more than $4 million to construct and renovate rural health care facilities. The Union General Hospital, Morehouse Community Medical Centers, North Caddo Hospital Service District, Willis-Knighton Medical Center (Caddo Parish), the LaSalle Parish Hospital Service District No. 2, Springhill Medical Center, and North Caddo Medical Center will all benefit from this grant.
magic1029fm.com
Louisiana City on Track to Have Highest Homicide Rate in America
Spoiler alert: It’s not Shreveport. While typically the conversation around our neck of the woods would lead many to believe that Shreveport could be the city in question, however, I bet you can guess the city on your second try. Sad news today out of the bottom of our...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia woman who accuses victim of placing a curse on her goes to prison
Keaundra Beal was sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections earlier this month for threatening to kill her mother twice in one day with a knife and then a gun. She also violated her parole from previous charges. Beal appeared in front of Circuit Court Judge David...
Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for aggravated battery
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting assistance locating the two individuals pictured below. Mikhail Capers and Antonio Mobley are both wanted for aggravated 2nd degree battery. If you or anyone you know has information on the whereabouts of the two subjects, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or […]
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Harold Levell Matthews, 4/20/1993; 707 Rodeo Circle, Farmerville, La; Poss. Of Sch I Misd, contraband in Penal Institution Prohibited Anthony Gregg Woods, 10/12/1973; 259 Ruggs Circle, Farmerville, La; Domestic Abuse Battery Strangulation, False Imprisonment, Agg. Battery, domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, Cruelty to the Infirm. December 22. Hayley Danielle Crenshaw, 9/8/1992;...
