Miss Merry Christmas reps Natchitoches on Louisiana’s float for Tournament of Roses Parade
Louisiana’s float for the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade, the Celebration Riverboat, won the Showmanship Award for most outstanding display of showmanship and entertainment. The parade was aired on television on Jan. 2 rolling down the streets in Pasadena California. During a brief video interview, Miss Merry Christmas Emma...
New Year, New Location!
Our vision is finally a reality. We are excited to be moving into our new location at 123 South Drive. Business and appointments will resume a Tuesday January 3rd. We will be offering the same services of hair, massages, facials, lashes and waxing. With the addition of our express tanning beds that feature state of the art technologies and therapies, and sunless tanning options. We truly hope to be Natchitoches’ one stop shop for all your self care needs.
BEST OF 2022: Two suspects sentenced for burning infant in Northwest Louisiana
This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on May 5, 2022. Hannah Barker, 26 of Montgomery, was sentenced today, May 4, in a Natchitoches Parish courtroom as part of a plea agreement with the state in the burning death of her 6-month old son Levi Ellerbe. She was sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 10 years for manslaughter.
BEST OF 2022: Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on University Parkway
This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 27, 2022. The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two individuals and injured a third person early Saturday morning. On June 25, 2022, around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched...
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Mu Omega Zeta Chapter, Welcomes New Members
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Mu Omega Zeta Chapter, inducted twelve new members, “Twelve Women of Wonder” into their graduate chapter on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the First Baptist Church on Amulet Street in Natchitoches. First Vice President and Membership Intake Process (MIP) Coordinator, Candance Grayson, facilitated the process. The new members are Coretta Conant, LaShanda Dowell, Letrianna Grayer, Claudeidra Houston, Felicia Jackson, Tracy Jackson, Mary Jeter, Christa Johnson, Linda Jones, Shekina Sanders, Alexis Thomas, and JoAnna Washington. Other members of the Mu Omega Zeta graduate chapter include President Josephine Winder, Jessica Askew, Mary Calhoun, Willie Clark, Denise Cornelius, Jamie Flanagan, Sonja Hall, Linda Howard, Sandy Irchirl, Cheryl Jackson, Carletta Jones, Jessica Miller, Lillie Moore-McDonald, Lockey Reliford, Gevonica Smith, Jacqueline Smith, Roshawnda Taylor, Tamika Taylor, Yalaunda Toliver-Taylor, Belinda Turner, Angela Washington, and Sandra Williams.
Campti’s Elected Officials Sworn In
Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court David Stamey swore in elected officials for the Town of Campti on Dec. 30. Council Members – Mary Collins, Bence Nicholas, Chris James, Etta Prudhomme, and Kevin Smith. Etta was unable to make the ceremony, so she was sworn in earlier at the Clerk...
Former Demon Dustin Burns signs with USFL’s Memphis Showboats
Dustin Burns’ post-Northwestern State football journey has taken him more than 7,000 miles from his hometown of Beaumont, Texas. His next stop will be much closer to home. Burns, an honorable mention All-Louisiana offensive lineman while at NSU, signed a free-agent contract with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL on Monday.
Robeline Officials Sworn In
Five new elected officials for the Village of Robeline were sworn in by Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court David Stamey on Jan. 2. Left to right Mayor Gordon O’Con, Chief of Police Shelby Borders, and Aldermen Rodney French, Lovace Sowell and Mike Solice Sr. They were all elected for four year terms.
