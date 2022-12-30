ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Campti’s Elected Officials Sworn In

Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court David Stamey swore in elected officials for the Town of Campti on Dec. 30. Council Members – Mary Collins, Bence Nicholas, Chris James, Etta Prudhomme, and Kevin Smith. Etta was unable to make the ceremony, so she was sworn in earlier at the Clerk...
CAMPTI, LA
Rapides Regional Medical Center hit by bullet on NYE

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Regional Medical Center has confirmed that a bullet hit the hospital’s tower on New Year’s Eve. The Alexandria Police Department said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. and believes the incident was a result of celebratory gunfire. No one was injured. RRMC...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Gator found on Natchitoches roadway

CLOUTIERVILLE, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies discovered an alligator in the road on La. Hwy 1 Monday afternoon just north of Cloutierville. The alligator was safely removed with the help of a motorist who stopped to lend a hand. It then proceeded to slowly walk towards a nearby pond.
CLOUTIERVILLE, LA
Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

The Parish of Natchitoches Office of Community Services (OCS) is announcing the availability of funds to help eligible low-income households in Natchitoches Parish with their active heating account. To request an appointment for help call (318) 357-2220 on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, starting at 8:30 a.m. All interested households MUST call for an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
New Year, New Location!

Our vision is finally a reality. We are excited to be moving into our new location at 123 South Drive. Business and appointments will resume a Tuesday January 3rd. We will be offering the same services of hair, massages, facials, lashes and waxing. With the addition of our express tanning beds that feature state of the art technologies and therapies, and sunless tanning options. We truly hope to be Natchitoches’ one stop shop for all your self care needs.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
BEST OF 2022: Two suspects sentenced for burning infant in Northwest Louisiana

This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on May 5, 2022. Hannah Barker, 26 of Montgomery, was sentenced today, May 4, in a Natchitoches Parish courtroom as part of a plea agreement with the state in the burning death of her 6-month old son Levi Ellerbe. She was sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 10 years for manslaughter.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Robeline Officials Sworn In

Five new elected officials for the Village of Robeline were sworn in by Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court David Stamey on Jan. 2. Left to right Mayor Gordon O’Con, Chief of Police Shelby Borders, and Aldermen Rodney French, Lovace Sowell and Mike Solice Sr. They were all elected for four year terms.
ROBELINE, LA
Notice of Death – January 2, 2023

In following his wishes, a private committal service next to his parents at Beulah Cemetery will be held in the near future. Service: Saturday, January 7 at 10 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Glyndal Elizabeth Berry Gandy. October 14, 1934 – December 20, 2022. Service:...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Pastor voices goodwill message amid change

The United Methodist Church, one of the largest U.S. denominations, will see an exodus of 58 Louisiana congregations Dec. 31. While the exiting congregations represent a small fraction of the more than 400 United Methodist Churches in Louisiana, the number has garnered attention. Pastor Gary Willis of First United Methodist...
LOUISIANA STATE
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Mu Omega Zeta Chapter, Welcomes New Members

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Mu Omega Zeta Chapter, inducted twelve new members, “Twelve Women of Wonder” into their graduate chapter on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the First Baptist Church on Amulet Street in Natchitoches. First Vice President and Membership Intake Process (MIP) Coordinator, Candance Grayson, facilitated the process. The new members are Coretta Conant, LaShanda Dowell, Letrianna Grayer, Claudeidra Houston, Felicia Jackson, Tracy Jackson, Mary Jeter, Christa Johnson, Linda Jones, Shekina Sanders, Alexis Thomas, and JoAnna Washington. Other members of the Mu Omega Zeta graduate chapter include President Josephine Winder, Jessica Askew, Mary Calhoun, Willie Clark, Denise Cornelius, Jamie Flanagan, Sonja Hall, Linda Howard, Sandy Irchirl, Cheryl Jackson, Carletta Jones, Jessica Miller, Lillie Moore-McDonald, Lockey Reliford, Gevonica Smith, Jacqueline Smith, Roshawnda Taylor, Tamika Taylor, Yalaunda Toliver-Taylor, Belinda Turner, Angela Washington, and Sandra Williams.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Miss Merry Christmas rides state float at Rose parade

The festival season is winding down in Natchitoches but for Emma Rose Giddens the Christmas celebration extends into the new year. As Miss Merry Christmas, Giddens is one of a handful of Louisiana luminaries selected to represent the state in the annual Rose Parade Jan. 2 in Pasadena, Calif. She considers public events such as the Tournament of Roses an opportunity to share the things she loves with the rest of the world. “Being Miss Merry Christmas provides me with a platform to share my love for Natchitoches and God with others,” she says. “I think it’s going to be great to bring more awareness and tourism to Natchitoches through this platform because I’ve lived in Natchitoches all my life and I love it here.”
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Alexandria responds to viral traffic stop lawsuit

The farming community is always at the mercy of the weather, and that has been especially true this year as local farmers have faced extreme droughts, heavy rainfall and frigid cold temperatures. AG Landry writes letter to governor about contract with Caremark PCS Health. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Louisiana...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I was the legal guardian of my child Nateo and he told me my son had been deceased.”
NATCHITOCHES, LA

