The festival season is winding down in Natchitoches but for Emma Rose Giddens the Christmas celebration extends into the new year. As Miss Merry Christmas, Giddens is one of a handful of Louisiana luminaries selected to represent the state in the annual Rose Parade Jan. 2 in Pasadena, Calif. She considers public events such as the Tournament of Roses an opportunity to share the things she loves with the rest of the world. “Being Miss Merry Christmas provides me with a platform to share my love for Natchitoches and God with others,” she says. “I think it’s going to be great to bring more awareness and tourism to Natchitoches through this platform because I’ve lived in Natchitoches all my life and I love it here.”

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO