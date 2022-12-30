Read full article on original website
Notice of Death – January 2, 2023
In following his wishes, a private committal service next to his parents at Beulah Cemetery will be held in the near future. Service: Saturday, January 7 at 10 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle. Glyndal Elizabeth Berry Gandy. October 14, 1934 – December 20, 2022. Service:...
New Year, New Location!
Our vision is finally a reality. We are excited to be moving into our new location at 123 South Drive. Business and appointments will resume a Tuesday January 3rd. We will be offering the same services of hair, massages, facials, lashes and waxing. With the addition of our express tanning beds that feature state of the art technologies and therapies, and sunless tanning options. We truly hope to be Natchitoches’ one stop shop for all your self care needs.
Gator found on Natchitoches roadway
CLOUTIERVILLE, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies discovered an alligator in the road on La. Hwy 1 Monday afternoon just north of Cloutierville. The alligator was safely removed with the help of a motorist who stopped to lend a hand. It then proceeded to slowly walk towards a nearby pond.
Rapides Regional Medical Center hit by bullet on NYE
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Regional Medical Center has confirmed that a bullet hit the hospital’s tower on New Year’s Eve. The Alexandria Police Department said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. and believes the incident was a result of celebratory gunfire. No one was injured. RRMC...
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Mu Omega Zeta Chapter, Welcomes New Members
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Mu Omega Zeta Chapter, inducted twelve new members, “Twelve Women of Wonder” into their graduate chapter on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the First Baptist Church on Amulet Street in Natchitoches. First Vice President and Membership Intake Process (MIP) Coordinator, Candance Grayson, facilitated the process. The new members are Coretta Conant, LaShanda Dowell, Letrianna Grayer, Claudeidra Houston, Felicia Jackson, Tracy Jackson, Mary Jeter, Christa Johnson, Linda Jones, Shekina Sanders, Alexis Thomas, and JoAnna Washington. Other members of the Mu Omega Zeta graduate chapter include President Josephine Winder, Jessica Askew, Mary Calhoun, Willie Clark, Denise Cornelius, Jamie Flanagan, Sonja Hall, Linda Howard, Sandy Irchirl, Cheryl Jackson, Carletta Jones, Jessica Miller, Lillie Moore-McDonald, Lockey Reliford, Gevonica Smith, Jacqueline Smith, Roshawnda Taylor, Tamika Taylor, Yalaunda Toliver-Taylor, Belinda Turner, Angela Washington, and Sandra Williams.
BEST OF 2022: Two suspects sentenced for burning infant in Northwest Louisiana
This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on May 5, 2022. Hannah Barker, 26 of Montgomery, was sentenced today, May 4, in a Natchitoches Parish courtroom as part of a plea agreement with the state in the burning death of her 6-month old son Levi Ellerbe. She was sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 10 years for manslaughter.
Sun Shots Fired Alexandria
As we all celebrate the new year, Rapides Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. The Rapides Regional Medical Center has confirmed that a bullet hit the hospital’s tower around 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Pineville police investigating fatal shooting on Wood Street. Updated:...
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
Pastor voices goodwill message amid change
The United Methodist Church, one of the largest U.S. denominations, will see an exodus of 58 Louisiana congregations Dec. 31. While the exiting congregations represent a small fraction of the more than 400 United Methodist Churches in Louisiana, the number has garnered attention. Pastor Gary Willis of First United Methodist...
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office gets sweet surprise from family of Kaylen Gehrke
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family of Kaylen Gehrke, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s office archeologist who suffered a sudden medical emergency and died; delivered sweet treats as a thank you for the office’s support during their families darkest moment. Kaylen Gehrke, 24, passed away suddenly in Kisactchie...
BEST OF 2022: Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on University Parkway
This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 27, 2022. The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two individuals and injured a third person early Saturday morning. On June 25, 2022, around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched...
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I was the legal guardian of my child Nateo and he told me my son had been deceased.”
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn. Evelyn, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana resulted in the death of a 95-year-old Coushatta man after his vehicle failed to yield while turning. Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday,...
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
Former Demon Dustin Burns signs with USFL’s Memphis Showboats
Dustin Burns’ post-Northwestern State football journey has taken him more than 7,000 miles from his hometown of Beaumont, Texas. His next stop will be much closer to home. Burns, an honorable mention All-Louisiana offensive lineman while at NSU, signed a free-agent contract with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL on Monday.
Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program
The Parish of Natchitoches Office of Community Services (OCS) is announcing the availability of funds to help eligible low-income households in Natchitoches Parish with their active heating account. To request an appointment for help call (318) 357-2220 on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, starting at 8:30 a.m. All interested households MUST call for an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Sabine Sheriff's Office mourns death of one of their own
MANY, La. -- A Sabine Parish sheriff's deputy has died while on vacation with his family, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Friday. Deputy Adam Nelson, 26, died Thursday after suffering a medical event while in Colorado, Mitchell said. Nelson worked for the sheriff's office for almost three years. He started as...
Natchitoches police investigate negligent homicide death of 1-year-old on Christmas Day
Alena Noakes speaks with Lt. Gov. Bill Nungesser to share the latest on the state's preparations for the Rose Parade in California. On December 18, the Village of Simpson held a special meeting in order for the council to select an interim police chief, which has sparked concerns over ethical violations.
Robeline Officials Sworn In
Five new elected officials for the Village of Robeline were sworn in by Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court David Stamey on Jan. 2. Left to right Mayor Gordon O’Con, Chief of Police Shelby Borders, and Aldermen Rodney French, Lovace Sowell and Mike Solice Sr. They were all elected for four year terms.
WSCVFD Activity Report Includes Car Crash, House Fire
January 2, 2023 - West Shelby County Volunteer Fire Department (WSCVFD) had a single vehicle crash on State Highway 7 West on the night of Friday December 30, 2022. The driver was westbound towards Nacogdoches when he left the roadway and struck a tree. Responders set up traffic control and assisted with getting the vehicle out of the trees and were present until the scene was clear.
