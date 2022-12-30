Our vision is finally a reality. We are excited to be moving into our new location at 123 South Drive. Business and appointments will resume a Tuesday January 3rd. We will be offering the same services of hair, massages, facials, lashes and waxing. With the addition of our express tanning beds that feature state of the art technologies and therapies, and sunless tanning options. We truly hope to be Natchitoches’ one stop shop for all your self care needs.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO