BBC

Rays Farm attraction near Bridgnorth closes after 32 years

A countryside attraction for young people has closed after 32 years. Rays Farm Country Matters near Bridgnorth, Shropshire, said it took the decision "due to several reasons outside of our control". It has been contacted for further detail. On social media, the family-run attraction, based in Billingsley, thanked people for...
BBC

Stiff Person Syndrome: 'Nature helps me manage my Stiff-Person Syndrome'

When Celine Dion revealed she had Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS) and was postponing her tour, it was the first time many people had heard of the rare neurological disorder. For Jon Kelf, it was an emotional moment as the world learned about the incurable condition he has lived with for three years. Here in his own words, he describes what it is like to have SPS and how he finds comfort in nature, photography and a vole called Vernon.
ktalnews.com

Black-eyed peas and cabbage are more than a southern tradition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Black-eyed peas and cabbage are a New Year’s Eve tradition across the American south, but these dishes with distinctly separate heritages are bound together because southerners chose to defy status quos that pre-date the formation of the United States. More than six thousand years...
LOUISIANA STATE
blufashion.com

Roucou Oil for Hair: Benefits and How to Use It

Roucou oil is a natural ingredient gaining popularity in the beauty industry as a nourishing oil for healthy hair. It is derived from the annatto plant, also known as the achiote plant, which is native to Latin America. It has a deep orange-red color and natural moisturizing properties that help...

