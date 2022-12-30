ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

VISTA.Today

Here Are the 2023 Dates for West Chester’s Popular Pandemic-Friendly Market

West Chester's open-air market.Photo bySubmitted Photo, Daily Local News. A pandemic-inspired open-air market is here to stay in West Chester. After much debate between council members and residents on the set dates and times, the market on Gay Street will run Fridays through Sundays. The Council unanimously set the street closure for those days, and it will be in effect from May 5 to Oct. 9 2023, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
WEST CHESTER, PA
phillyvoice.com

Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition

Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

The Most Popular Historical Sites in Pennsylvania

- If you're looking to learn about Pennsylvania's history, there are many places you can visit that will be both educational and fun. These include the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Fort Ligonier, Valley Forge, the Johnstown Flood Museum, and the Erie Maritime Museum. Independence Hall. Independence Hall, located in Independence...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Join the South Jersey towns opposing LNG terminal | Opinion

There is a plan to transport massive quantities of liquified natural gas (LNG) through our communities in South Jersey via rail and/or truck. But grassroots activism could derail this multimillion-dollar fossil-fuel scheme, which involves creating a marine export facility in Greenwich Township (Gibbstown), Gloucester County. The gas export deal is...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

Gloucester County NJ’s 1st New Year’s Baby of 2023 born at Jefferson Health – NJ

Washington Township, NJ, January 1, 2023 — Gloucester County’s first baby of 2023 was born at 9:59 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital. Little Olive Mattioli was born to parents Francesca and Andrew Mattioli of Glassboro, NJ. Olive has a 13-month old big sister at home named Eliza, who was also born at Jefferson Health – New Jersey.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police identify Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.On Sunday, police identified the victim as Isheena Williams of Philadelphia. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene. Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Woman Stabbed To Death At Fairfax Motel Identified

The Delaware State Police have identified the victim of the homicide that occurred on December 30, 2022, in Wilmington as Isheena Williams, 26, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred yesterday evening at a Wilmington hotel. Officials said on December 30, 2022, at approximately...
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list

The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
