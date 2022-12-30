Read full article on original website
Here Are the 2023 Dates for West Chester’s Popular Pandemic-Friendly Market
West Chester's open-air market.Photo bySubmitted Photo, Daily Local News. A pandemic-inspired open-air market is here to stay in West Chester. After much debate between council members and residents on the set dates and times, the market on Gay Street will run Fridays through Sundays. The Council unanimously set the street closure for those days, and it will be in effect from May 5 to Oct. 9 2023, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
phillyvoice.com
Jim's Steaks plans to reopen in 2023 with a second-story addition
Jim's loyalists will be reunited with their cheesesteaks soon enough. The South Street sandwich shop rang in the new year by posting plans for its rebuild to Twitter. A rendering features a second-story addition that matches the shop's well-known Art Deco style. "Can't wait to see you again in 2023!"...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Department Store Chain Closing Big Location in Center City Philadelphia, PA
As the city wraps up a brutal year with rampant crime and murders, the retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a store along Market Street in Center City. Too dangerous for hoagies and coffee. Earlier this year, Wawa made headlines when they...
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
PhillyBite
The Most Popular Historical Sites in Pennsylvania
- If you're looking to learn about Pennsylvania's history, there are many places you can visit that will be both educational and fun. These include the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Fort Ligonier, Valley Forge, the Johnstown Flood Museum, and the Erie Maritime Museum. Independence Hall. Independence Hall, located in Independence...
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
Join the South Jersey towns opposing LNG terminal | Opinion
There is a plan to transport massive quantities of liquified natural gas (LNG) through our communities in South Jersey via rail and/or truck. But grassroots activism could derail this multimillion-dollar fossil-fuel scheme, which involves creating a marine export facility in Greenwich Township (Gibbstown), Gloucester County. The gas export deal is...
Giant offshore wind turbines take shape as NJ turns on major manufacturing plant
A section of an offshore wind monopile sitting on the banks of the Delaware River, at a new offshore wind manufacturing facility located at the Port of Paulsboro. Construction of buildings and commissioning of machinery will continue at the 70-acre port site until the end of 2024. Developers said it’s the largest offshore wind manufacturing plant in the U.S. [ more › ]
Chester County Leadership: Phil Closius, Dean, Wilmington University School of Law
Photo byWilmington University. Phil Closius, dean of the Wilmington University School of Law, spent his childhood in two very different environments – New York City and the suburbs of Kansas City – but appreciated both. He had two dreams that remained constant since he was in second grade: to go to the University of Notre Dame and to become a lawyer.
thenjsentinel.com
Gloucester County NJ’s 1st New Year’s Baby of 2023 born at Jefferson Health – NJ
Washington Township, NJ, January 1, 2023 — Gloucester County’s first baby of 2023 was born at 9:59 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, at Jefferson Washington Township Hospital. Little Olive Mattioli was born to parents Francesca and Andrew Mattioli of Glassboro, NJ. Olive has a 13-month old big sister at home named Eliza, who was also born at Jefferson Health – New Jersey.
phillyvoice.com
Order fried chicken and Prosecco at Amina to benefit the African American Museum in Philadelphia
Diners at Amina can eat and drink for a cause every Wednesday through the end of March. The Old City restaurant is hosting a "Fried Chicken & Prosecco" fundraiser benefitting the African American Museum in Philadelphia. MORE: Watch the '100 greatest films of all time' during year-long series at the...
Police identify Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.On Sunday, police identified the victim as Isheena Williams of Philadelphia. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene. Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
firststateupdate.com
Woman Stabbed To Death At Fairfax Motel Identified
The Delaware State Police have identified the victim of the homicide that occurred on December 30, 2022, in Wilmington as Isheena Williams, 26, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred yesterday evening at a Wilmington hotel. Officials said on December 30, 2022, at approximately...
morethanthecurve.com
Restaurant openings expected in 2023 in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Lafayette Hill, and Plymouth Meeting
There are going to be a bunch of new restaurants opening in 2023 in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Lafayette Hill, and Plymouth Meeting. Below is the rundown. Mezeh at the Whitemarsh Shopping Center has just opened softly and is holding a grand opening on January 4th. Mochi Ring Donut, a Korean...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
echo-pilot.com
Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022
Certain work related tasks brought me to Center City in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since I had to wait for these work related tasks to be completed by another department, I decided to walk around a bit while I waited.
Pasta sold to Pennsylvania distributors recalled due to possible listeria risk
The frozen manicotti was sold to various food service distributors, and distributed to restaurants in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Southeastern New York State, and Northeastern Pennsylvania markets.
