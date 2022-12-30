Read full article on original website
154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosionGodwinPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Phil Closius, Dean, Wilmington University School of Law
Phil Closius, dean of the Wilmington University School of Law, spent his childhood in two very different environments – New York City and the suburbs of Kansas City – but appreciated both. He had two dreams that remained constant since he was in second grade: to go to the University of Notre Dame and to become a lawyer.
Inclusive Play: Teamwork On and Off the Playground
More and more communities are recognizing the importance of accessible, inclusive play for children of all abilities, including one community in Montgomery Township PA that brought in General Recreation experts to help them plan a vibrant, inclusive playground. General Recreation in Newtown Square worked with Christopher Green, Senior Landscape Architect...
Phoenixville Content Creator Started Sharing His Insights on Street Designs and Development on TikTok
Nathan AllebachPhoto byAllebach Communications. Nathan Allebach, a Phoenixville native, started sharing his insights about zoning, street design, and development on TikTok, and people are listening to what he has to say, writes Lauren Fisher for the online blog of the non-profit Strong Towns.
Be an Ice Sculpture Sponsor for Media’s First-Ever Ice on State
The Media Business Authority (MBA) is inviting companies, organizations, and individuals to sponsor an ice sculpture for its’ first-ever ICE ON STATE in Media Borough taking place Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15. The event will bring shoppers and diners to downtown Media during a time that is...
wdiy.org
People’s Light Theatre Hires Security Firm After Threats to Its Holiday Panto Featuring a Drag Performer
People’s Light theater in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has been devising holiday plays called pantos every year for two decades - a zany musical genre usually geared toward children. This year they took a critical look at how they create pantos, and made changes to make it more LGBTQ inclusive. But...
Firstrust Bank Execs, Having Conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, Return with New Outlooks, Deep Friendships, and Professional Takeaways
Despite being home two weeks after a life-changing climb of Mount Kilimanjaro, Firstrust EVP Michael Dinda still sported the sunburnt face he got during the adventure. But if anything, Dinda’s rosy glow caused the commercial banking division manager’s smile appear yet more dazzling white. His climbing partner and...
Crowds in Philadelphia welcome 2023 with the Mummers; Fancy Brigade winner announced
People welcomed 2023 in Philadelphia at the one and only place to be on New Year's Day: along South Broad Street for the Mummers Parade!
Here Are the 2023 Dates for West Chester’s Popular Pandemic-Friendly Market
A pandemic-inspired open-air market is here to stay in West Chester. After much debate between council members and residents on the set dates and times, the market on Gay Street will run Fridays through Sundays. The Council unanimously set the street closure for those days, and it will be in effect from May 5 to Oct. 9 2023, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
Di Bruno’s Wine Collaboration Series Highlights Local Connections
Sande Friedman is the wine manager for Di Brunos. Gourmet food and gift hub Di Brunos is cashing in on Pennsylvania’s loosening liquor laws by introducing wine to its pallet. The shop’s wine buyers oversee collaboration with indie winemakers from across the country, writes Craig La Ban for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The collaboration series showcases these selected wines to pair with one of their 500 specialties cheeses.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
PhillyBite
Healthy Restaurants in Philadelphia
- If you're trying to eat healthier, there are plenty of places to choose from in Philadelphia. You can find American, Ethiopian, Asian, Middle Eastern, or vegetarian options for your lunch or dinner. In addition, most of these restaurants also offer healthy alternatives for kids. Laser Wolf - Middle Eastern...
The Philadelphia Mummers Parade: A tradition 120 plus years in the making
The Philadelphia Mummers Parade is an annual New Year's Day tradition, and one of the oldest and largest folk festivals in the country, dating back to the early 20th century. For 123 years, South Broad Street has been taken over by the mummers on New Year's Day. This year, the parade expects to attract more than 20,000 spectators and up to 10,000 mummers. The parade celebrates the new year and...
Bacon Brothers: Ocean City, NJ & Philadelphia Story About Their Father
Here’s another very cool thing that happened in 2022. The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael) have made the Ocean City, New Jersey Music Pier a regular stop each and every summer in recent years. This 2022 year was no exception. They last performed in New Jersey in Ocean City...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Manayunk, Philadelphia
Enjoy an urban experience with small-town charm when you visit the neighborhood of Manayunk in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Renovated Victorian storefronts and mill buildings dot the streets of this commercial district along the banks of the Schuylkill River and the Manayunk Canal and Tow Path. Manayunk was originally called the town...
Take A Tour Of The Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia!
Last week I shared the post, A Great Use For A Hyatt Free Night: New Years Eve II!. I didn’t do a great job keeping track of our hotel free nights. Luckily, AwardWallet sent an alert reminding us of a Hyatt Free Night which was soon expiring. With no...
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible City
Philadelphia is a city located in eastern Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first hospital and the first daily newspaper, to its iconic landmarks and vibrant arts scene, Philadelphia has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
Editor’s Note: WHYY News is committed to telling stories about Philly’s fight to curb gun violence, and the reporting can be traumatic
DOWNLOAD: “Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a WHYY News and Temple University Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting podcast and check out the special section here. As 2022 sunsets, the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection logs a grim statistic – 514 homicides. Surpassing the 500...
West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans
West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
