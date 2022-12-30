ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

cbs17

Owner sought after 3 starved, dead dogs dumped along roadside in Edgecombe County, deputies say

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County authorities are looking for the owner of three dogs that were starved to death — and dumped along a road this weekend. On New Year’s Day around 2:30 p.m., the Animal Services unit of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office was told about dead dogs along Baker Street Extension, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman charged after man shot in face during argument in Edgecombe County

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said an argument on New Year’s Day ended with a man being shot in the face. Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to a shooting in the 1700 block of U.S. 301 in Whitakers. They found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face, the sheriff’s office said.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

1 killed in deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting at a home in Lillington involving multiple deputies has left a man dead, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Maj. McNeil told CBS 17 no deputies were injured in the shooting, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Monday on Capitol Hill Road. Officials have not yet […]
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police believe juveniles in a Chevy SUV destroyed a park gazebo in NC

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police have identified the suspects involved in the destruction of the gazebo at Holloway Park on Dec. 31. Police are classifying the incident as a hit-and-run and believe juveniles were involved. Investigators said they were in a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Surburban at the time of the incident.
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Woman dies after car crash in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died in a vehicle crash in Fayetteville Monday night, police said. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Langdon Street, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. When police arrived, they found the cars involved in the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Two hospitalized after large house fire in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. — Two people were hospitalized Monday after a house fire in Lenoir County. Around 3 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-story home on Hillcrest Road in Kinston. Officials said two people inside the home were able to escape before firefighters arrived. One person was taken to ECU...
KINSTON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

WITN

POLICE: Man robs two Rocky Mount convenience stores minutes apart

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man that held up two convenience stores within minutes of each other. Rocky Mount police said that the first robbery happened Monday morning around 6:41 at the Kangaroo at 240 South Wesleyan Boulevard. About ten minutes later police said that they got a call for a second robbery at the L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Raleigh officials take new steps to slow down speeders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In 2023, 19 streets in Raleigh will receive traffic projects meant to make them safer. The Raleigh City Council approved these projects in November 2022. One design the city has used to try and slow drivers down is chicanes. Chicanes are alternating blocks in the...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County woman facing multiple charges after chase

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Lenoir County woman is facing multiple charges after a high-speed chase led to her arrest on Friday. Elizabeth Marie Tucker was arrested by troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol and charged with: She received a $5,000 secured bond for those charges. She was also facing charges from the Lenoir […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC

