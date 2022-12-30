Read full article on original website
Monday Sports for 1/2/23
In High School Girls Basketball action tonight, 8-6 Vincennes Lincoln plays at. 12-2 Linton. Tip off is set for 7:30 and you can hear the game on WZDM 92.1fm and. Also, Evansville North plays at Evansville Mater Dei. At the Gibson County Classic…with games being played at Princeton,. Gibson...
NK Boys Face Sullivan Tonight; Swim Meet Time and Place Moved
The North Knox Warriors hit the road tonight to face Sullivan. Tipoff is at 7:30; hear the game tonight on 105.7, WUZR. A swim meet set for Tuesday of next week has been moved. The January ninth meet that was set for Southridge will now be held in the Deaconess Aquatic Center. That meet will also start that night at 7:15 Eastern time. The meet includes Vincennes Lincoln, Evansville Central, Southridge, and Forest Park.
Linton Defeats Lincoln in Road Loss for Lady Alices
The Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices dropped a close one to the Linton Lady Miners last night, 47-45, at Linton. The game was close throughout, with Linton willing the second half by two points following a tie at halftime. Ari Gerkin led LHS with 18, with Gracie Kramer adding 7. The...
Less Than a Week Remains for Planned Memorial Bridge Closure
Less than a week remains before a planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes. The closure will start Monday of next week and run through April 30th. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The work is being...
Gas Price Back on Rise Again
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Monday stood at $3.08 a gallon, a penny higher than Sunday and 14-cents lower than Monday’s national average of $3.22 a gallon. Indiana’s average was also 12-cents higher than a week ago, 42-cents lower than a month...
Three Arrested on Saturation Patrols in Knox County
Indiana State Police arrested three people for drunk driving in the Vincennes area Saturday night and early Sunday morning. During a six-hour saturation patrol, state troopers also issued 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, and cited two individuals for minor consumption of alcohol. Arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated...
Two Injured in Vehicle Accident at U-S 41 and Willow Street
Two people were injured last night following a one-vehicle accident with reported entrapment at the U-S 41/Willow Street interchange. The accident happened on U-S 41 northbound on the ramp from Willow Street. The Vehicle left the roadway, causing the accident. One person was taken to an Evansville hospital, while the other was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital.
Bicknell Woman Arrested on Daviess County OWI Charge
The Daviess County Sheriff’s department arrested 40-year-old Brandy Camp of Bicknell Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated .15% or Greater, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance. Camp is being held without bond. Washington Police arrested 24-year-old Jose Mora of Washington Sunday for Operating a...
Government Offices Closed for New Year’s Day
Government Offices are closed in observance of the New Year’s Holiday. In Vincennes Recycling will not be collected until January 9th. Officials with at the Solid Management Office on South 17th Street will have an all-day recycling drop off on Wednesday from 9 AM until 5 PM. In Washington, trash that is normally picked on Monday’s will need to be ready by 7 AM tomorrow. The city bus is not running and the daviess county landfill will be closed.
Lawrence County Not Enforcing Safe-T Act
A Lawrence County, Illinois judge approved a motion made by the county’s state’s attorney and sheriff Friday requesting that the no cash bail and pretrial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act which took effect New Year’s Day not be enforced or applied in Lawrence County. The Motion...
