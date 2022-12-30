ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia

It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Polar Bear Plunge, Polar Run Start Pottstown’s Year

POTTSTOWN PA – A long-time favorite event, and a brand new one, combined Sunday (New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023) to make the start of 2023 even more memorable in the borough’s Riverfront Park. A 14-year Pottstown tradition, the Polar Bear Plunge sponsored by the borough Parks...
POTTSTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Here Are the 2023 Dates for West Chester’s Popular Pandemic-Friendly Market

West Chester's open-air market.Photo bySubmitted Photo, Daily Local News. A pandemic-inspired open-air market is here to stay in West Chester. After much debate between council members and residents on the set dates and times, the market on Gay Street will run Fridays through Sundays. The Council unanimously set the street closure for those days, and it will be in effect from May 5 to Oct. 9 2023, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
WEST CHESTER, PA
sanatogapost.com

Casino Slot Machine Player Risks Santa’s Wrath

VALLEY FORGE PA – There’s a lump of coal – and maybe a criminal complaint – potentially awaiting a gaming guest at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., who maybe won’t make Santa’s “good” Christmas list next year. The player,...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Serious crash closes American Parkway Bridge in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A serious crash shut down the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown for several hours Monday night. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. The road was closed while investigators reconstructed the accident. Police have yet to provide details of the crash, other than to say it's "serious."
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Friends and family asking for help locating missing man

Mansfield, Pa. — Friends and family of Edward Kozaczka are asking for the public's help in finding the 37-year-old who has been missing since October.Kozaczka was formerly of Troy and both attended and taught at Mansfield University. He has brown hair, weighs between 130-140-pounds, and is approximately 5-foot, 9-inches tall. Kozaczka was staying in Northampton, located just north of Allentown, after he transferred from a rehab facility to a halfway house. Ed left the halfway house and went on to live with his sister, Danielle...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Manayunk, Philadelphia

Enjoy an urban experience with small-town charm when you visit the neighborhood of Manayunk in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Renovated Victorian storefronts and mill buildings dot the streets of this commercial district along the banks of the Schuylkill River and the Manayunk Canal and Tow Path. Manayunk was originally called the town...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County's prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county.

