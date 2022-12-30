Read full article on original website
154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosionGodwinPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
West Grove Teen Comes Up with Fix for Car’s Blind Spots
Alaina Gassler, a 14-year-old West Grove engineer in the making, has found a simple, yet ingenious way to remove deadly blind spots from cars, writes Joseph Muna for the website Science and Stuff. Thick pillars on cars that are there to prevent a vehicle from collapsing if it flips over...
Be an Ice Sculpture Sponsor for Media’s First-Ever Ice on State
The Media Business Authority (MBA) is inviting companies, organizations, and individuals to sponsor an ice sculpture for its’ first-ever ICE ON STATE in Media Borough taking place Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15. The event will bring shoppers and diners to downtown Media during a time that is...
wdiy.org
People’s Light Theatre Hires Security Firm After Threats to Its Holiday Panto Featuring a Drag Performer
People’s Light theater in Malvern, Pennsylvania, has been devising holiday plays called pantos every year for two decades - a zany musical genre usually geared toward children. This year they took a critical look at how they create pantos, and made changes to make it more LGBTQ inclusive. But...
sanatogapost.com
Polar Bear Plunge, Polar Run Start Pottstown’s Year
POTTSTOWN PA – A long-time favorite event, and a brand new one, combined Sunday (New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023) to make the start of 2023 even more memorable in the borough’s Riverfront Park. A 14-year Pottstown tradition, the Polar Bear Plunge sponsored by the borough Parks...
fox29.com
Deadly blaze spreads to row of townhomes in Bucks County, fire officials say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A fire in Bucks County became fatal after flames erupted inside a townhome in Bucks County early Sunday morning. Officials say the townhome on Headley Drive in Newtown Township caught fire around 5:30 a.m. Smoke from the blaze filled the home, then spread to at least three other townhomes in the row.
fox29.com
'They’re just plain stupid': Woman, 87, grazed by bullet while celebrating new year on her doorstep
PHILADELPHIA - The city of Philadelphia said goodbye to a violent 2022, and unfortunately, 2023 started off on the same foot. Police are investigating more than ten shootings on New Year's Day, including one homicide. The majority of the shootings happened within hours after midnight—starting off with an 87-year-old woman,...
Parts of U.S. 1, I-95 in Bucks County to Be Reconstructed in Massive Project. Here’s What to Know
As the new year begins, two major roads that go through Bucks County are set to see a large reconstruction take place in the near future. Kenny Cooper and Emily Rizzo wrote about the reconstruction for WHYY. Both U.S. 1 and I-95 will see major reconstruction take place in 2023,...
2 injured after car slams into side of Wanamaker Building in Center City
Two women were injured after their car crashed into the side of the Wanamaker building in Center City Philadelphia early Sunday morning.
Here Are the 2023 Dates for West Chester’s Popular Pandemic-Friendly Market
West Chester's open-air market.Photo bySubmitted Photo, Daily Local News. A pandemic-inspired open-air market is here to stay in West Chester. After much debate between council members and residents on the set dates and times, the market on Gay Street will run Fridays through Sundays. The Council unanimously set the street closure for those days, and it will be in effect from May 5 to Oct. 9 2023, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
Man driving to Wawa on his way home survives Port Richmond explosion
Port Richmond Explosion: Wearing his blood-stained shirt caused by drips from his wounded face, Chris Heinsinger shared his story of survival to reporters that began with a late-night craving for Taco Bell and Wawa.
sanatogapost.com
Casino Slot Machine Player Risks Santa’s Wrath
VALLEY FORGE PA – There’s a lump of coal – and maybe a criminal complaint – potentially awaiting a gaming guest at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., who maybe won’t make Santa’s “good” Christmas list next year. The player,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
WFMZ-TV Online
Serious crash closes American Parkway Bridge in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A serious crash shut down the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown for several hours Monday night. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. The road was closed while investigators reconstructed the accident. Police have yet to provide details of the crash, other than to say it's "serious."
Friends and family asking for help locating missing man
Mansfield, Pa. — Friends and family of Edward Kozaczka are asking for the public's help in finding the 37-year-old who has been missing since October.Kozaczka was formerly of Troy and both attended and taught at Mansfield University. He has brown hair, weighs between 130-140-pounds, and is approximately 5-foot, 9-inches tall. Kozaczka was staying in Northampton, located just north of Allentown, after he transferred from a rehab facility to a halfway house. Ed left the halfway house and went on to live with his sister, Danielle...
phillyvoice.com
Order fried chicken and Prosecco at Amina to benefit the African American Museum in Philadelphia
Diners at Amina can eat and drink for a cause every Wednesday through the end of March. The Old City restaurant is hosting a "Fried Chicken & Prosecco" fundraiser benefitting the African American Museum in Philadelphia. MORE: Watch the '100 greatest films of all time' during year-long series at the...
Fire breaks out at Germantown house up for sale
Crews arrived to fire and smoke showing from a home in the middle of the block.
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
Here's a look at some of the New Year's babies in our area!
Several couples in our area started off the New Year with new additions to their families!
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Manayunk, Philadelphia
Enjoy an urban experience with small-town charm when you visit the neighborhood of Manayunk in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Renovated Victorian storefronts and mill buildings dot the streets of this commercial district along the banks of the Schuylkill River and the Manayunk Canal and Tow Path. Manayunk was originally called the town...
VISTA.Today
