ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Bird Droppings: Celebrating J.J. Watt, Colt McCoy to start for the Arizona Cardinals, getting to know Billy Price and more

By Seth Cox
Revenge of the Birds
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Damar Hamlin's family releases statement: 'Please keep Damar in your prayers'

Damar Hamlin's family thanked fans for their support in a statement Tuesday via Jordan Rooney, Hamlin's marketing representative and longtime friend. "On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," Hamlin's family said in the statement. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country." ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Gainesville Sun

World Boxing Council knocks some sense into trans debate

Welcome to another year of sports quirkiness. I’d like to start it with a sports decision that’s far too enlightened for these crazy times. Men won’t be allowed to hit women. That’s the old-fashioned and impolitic way of saying people “assigned male at birth” will not be allowed to fight against people “assigned female...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy