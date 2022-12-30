Read full article on original website
154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosionGodwinPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Phil Closius, Dean, Wilmington University School of Law
Phil Closius, dean of the Wilmington University School of Law, spent his childhood in two very different environments – New York City and the suburbs of Kansas City – but appreciated both. He had two dreams that remained constant since he was in second grade: to go to the University of Notre Dame and to become a lawyer.
Inclusive Play: Teamwork On and Off the Playground
More and more communities are recognizing the importance of accessible, inclusive play for children of all abilities, including one community in Montgomery Township PA that brought in General Recreation experts to help them plan a vibrant, inclusive playground. General Recreation in Newtown Square worked with Christopher Green, Senior Landscape Architect...
Here Are the 2023 Dates for West Chester’s Popular Pandemic-Friendly Market
West Chester's open-air market.Photo bySubmitted Photo, Daily Local News. A pandemic-inspired open-air market is here to stay in West Chester. After much debate between council members and residents on the set dates and times, the market on Gay Street will run Fridays through Sundays. The Council unanimously set the street closure for those days, and it will be in effect from May 5 to Oct. 9 2023, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans
West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
Splitting Edge Axe Throwing Opens Its Third Location in Coatesville
Splitting Edge Axe is opening its third location in Coatesville. There is a new place in Coatesville where residents and visitors looking to have a fun night out can enjoy one of the country’s latest favorite pastimes: sticking an axe into the bullseye, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
Firstrust Bank Execs, Having Conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, Return with New Outlooks, Deep Friendships, and Professional Takeaways
Despite being home two weeks after a life-changing climb of Mount Kilimanjaro, Firstrust EVP Michael Dinda still sported the sunburnt face he got during the adventure. But if anything, Dinda’s rosy glow caused the commercial banking division manager’s smile appear yet more dazzling white. His climbing partner and...
Holy Family University Distinguished Writers Series Enters Third Year Featuring Acclaimed Novelist
The author will be part of the literary event in February.Photo byHoly Family University. Holy Family University will launch the third year of its Distinguished Writers Series featuring Sara Nović, author of the novels True Biz and Girl at War.
WCU Confers Honorary Degree on Gary Smith, Awards President’s Medallions to The Merions
On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized three individuals who have made a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).
Di Bruno’s Wine Collaboration Series Highlights Local Connections
Sande Friedman is the wine manager for Di Brunos. Gourmet food and gift hub Di Brunos is cashing in on Pennsylvania’s loosening liquor laws by introducing wine to its pallet. The shop’s wine buyers oversee collaboration with indie winemakers from across the country, writes Craig La Ban for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The collaboration series showcases these selected wines to pair with one of their 500 specialties cheeses.
West Chester Woman Keeps Memory Alive of Big-Leager Who Died on Christmas a Century Ago
The gravestone of Weston Fisler at the Laurel Hill Cemetery.Photo byMonica Herndon, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Karen Penn, a former Phillies hostess from West Chester, is keeping the memory alive of Weston Dickson Fisler, a big-leaguer who died on Christmas a century ago, writes Dave Caldwell for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
VISTA Careers: CCRES is looking to hire for these following positions.
CCRES is hiring for several key dedicated staff positions. It specializes in matching qualified candidates for local careers working with children and adults in their community.
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Kennett Square Brewers Germinate to Pittsburgh
Lolev Brewing has all the elements needed to make a hip brewery. Based in a trendy Pittsburgh neighborhood, the newly opened establishment is housed in an old, refurbished building, is rife with food trucks, and has humble beginnings. It all started in the former home of Kennett Square natives Tedd...
Phoenixville Content Creator Started Sharing His Insights on Street Designs and Development on TikTok, and People Are Listening
Nathan Allebach, a Phoenixville native, started sharing his insights about zoning, street design, and development on TikTok, and people are listening to what he has to say, writes Lauren Fisher for the online blog of the non-profit Strong Towns. Allebach was raised in Souderton, but his heart always remained with...
Obsession with Waves Helped Phoenixville Photographer Capture Perfect Photo
An obsession with waves helped Nathaniel Hawes, a Phoenixville photographer, capture the perfect photo of “Frame of a Frozen A-Frame,” he writes for The Inertia. Hawes, who also loves taking photos of snow, does not mind driving for hours in hopes of finding the right spot or the right moment for a great shot. That is why he headed out to New Jersey for the state’s first blizzard since 2018.
Be an Ice Sculpture Sponsor for Media’s First-Ever Ice on State
The Media Business Authority (MBA) is inviting companies, organizations, and individuals to sponsor an ice sculpture for its’ first-ever ICE ON STATE in Media Borough taking place Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15. The event will bring shoppers and diners to downtown Media during a time that is...
Philadelphia’s Big Banks Subject of Two New Books That Look at Their Rise and Fall, and Survivor That Has Grown in Vacuum They Created
Big banks like PSFS once dominated Philadelphia's skyline and the Delaware Valley's business scene. Philadelphia’s big banks, including Girard and Fidelity, Provident and PSFS, and PNB and First Pennsylvania, thrived for generations and financed factories, transportation, and trade in the region, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford On the Rebound After Being Destroyed by Hurricane Ida
Hank’s Place in Chadds Ford plans to return better than ever after it was destroyed by Hurricane Ida in September last year, writes J.F. Pirro for Main Line Today. When the storm hit, the river flooded the restaurant, leaving everything inside the restaurant floating in more than seven feet of water. Owners Katie and Anthony Young were devastated.
WCU Grad’s Role in New Whitney Houston Biopic Tells Untold Side of Her Story
Nafessa Williams plays Robyn Crawford in new Whitney biopic coming to theaters Dec. 23. West Chester University alumna Nafessa Williams hits the big screen today, in the Sony Pictures’ production, I Wanna Dance with Somebody. This biopic of pop princess Whitney Houston’s life and journey to stardom takes a different approach than previous recounts, writes Elizabeth Wellington for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
For 47 Years, General Recreation has Helped Clients With Recreation Needs
General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square has been assisting clients for 47 years with their recreational needs thanks to its affiliation with national manufacturers to find the most innovative recreation products available. Through the years, General Recreation experts have guided and helped install thousands of local recreation projects in public...
