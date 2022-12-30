ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Closius, Dean, Wilmington University School of Law

Phil Closius, dean of the Wilmington University School of Law, spent his childhood in two very different environments – New York City and the suburbs of Kansas City – but appreciated both. He had two dreams that remained constant since he was in second grade: to go to the University of Notre Dame and to become a lawyer.
NEW CASTLE, DE
VISTA.Today

Inclusive Play: Teamwork On and Off the Playground

More and more communities are recognizing the importance of accessible, inclusive play for children of all abilities, including one community in Montgomery Township PA that brought in General Recreation experts to help them plan a vibrant, inclusive playground. General Recreation in Newtown Square worked with Christopher Green, Senior Landscape Architect...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
VISTA.Today

Here Are the 2023 Dates for West Chester’s Popular Pandemic-Friendly Market

West Chester's open-air market.Photo bySubmitted Photo, Daily Local News. A pandemic-inspired open-air market is here to stay in West Chester. After much debate between council members and residents on the set dates and times, the market on Gay Street will run Fridays through Sundays. The Council unanimously set the street closure for those days, and it will be in effect from May 5 to Oct. 9 2023, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester University Honored for Exceptional Service to Veterans

West Chester University and the Greg and Sandra Weisenstein Veterans Center have been honored for exceptional service to veterans. On Dec. 15 at the Veterans Center, Colonel Joseph Kirlin, PA Department Commander of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars (MOWW), presented the Bronze Patrick Henry award to Vince DeMarro ’90, M’99, the university’s VA School Certifying Official and a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Firstrust Bank Execs, Having Conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, Return with New Outlooks, Deep Friendships, and Professional Takeaways

Despite being home two weeks after a life-changing climb of Mount Kilimanjaro, Firstrust EVP Michael Dinda still sported the sunburnt face he got during the adventure. But if anything, Dinda’s rosy glow caused the commercial banking division manager’s smile appear yet more dazzling white. His climbing partner and...
HORSHAM, PA
VISTA.Today

WCU Confers Honorary Degree on Gary Smith, Awards President’s Medallions to The Merions

On Saturday, Dec. 17, West Chester University recognized three individuals who have made a significant impact on the university and its students. At the 9 AM commencement ceremony for students in all Colleges within the Graduate School, the university awarded an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree to Gary Smith, president and CEO of the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC).
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Di Bruno’s Wine Collaboration Series Highlights Local Connections

Sande Friedman is the wine manager for Di Brunos. Gourmet food and gift hub Di Brunos is cashing in on Pennsylvania’s loosening liquor laws by introducing wine to its pallet. The shop’s wine buyers oversee collaboration with indie winemakers from across the country, writes Craig La Ban for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The collaboration series showcases these selected wines to pair with one of their 500 specialties cheeses.
WAYNE, PA
VISTA.Today

Kennett Square Brewers Germinate to Pittsburgh

Lolev Brewing has all the elements needed to make a hip brewery. Based in a trendy Pittsburgh neighborhood, the newly opened establishment is housed in an old, refurbished building, is rife with food trucks, and has humble beginnings. It all started in the former home of Kennett Square natives Tedd...
PITTSBURGH, PA
VISTA.Today

Phoenixville Content Creator Started Sharing His Insights on Street Designs and Development on TikTok, and People Are Listening

Nathan Allebach, a Phoenixville native, started sharing his insights about zoning, street design, and development on TikTok, and people are listening to what he has to say, writes Lauren Fisher for the online blog of the non-profit Strong Towns. Allebach was raised in Souderton, but his heart always remained with...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Obsession with Waves Helped Phoenixville Photographer Capture Perfect Photo

An obsession with waves helped Nathaniel Hawes, a Phoenixville photographer, capture the perfect photo of “Frame of a Frozen A-Frame,” he writes for The Inertia. Hawes, who also loves taking photos of snow, does not mind driving for hours in hopes of finding the right spot or the right moment for a great shot. That is why he headed out to New Jersey for the state’s first blizzard since 2018.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Philadelphia’s Big Banks Subject of Two New Books That Look at Their Rise and Fall, and Survivor That Has Grown in Vacuum They Created

Big banks like PSFS once dominated Philadelphia's skyline and the Delaware Valley's business scene. Philadelphia’s big banks, including Girard and Fidelity, Provident and PSFS, and PNB and First Pennsylvania, thrived for generations and financed factories, transportation, and trade in the region, writes Joseph N. DiStefano for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

WCU Grad’s Role in New Whitney Houston Biopic Tells Untold Side of Her Story

Nafessa Williams plays Robyn Crawford in new Whitney biopic coming to theaters Dec. 23. West Chester University alumna Nafessa Williams hits the big screen today, in the Sony Pictures’ production, I Wanna Dance with Somebody. This biopic of pop princess Whitney Houston’s life and journey to stardom takes a different approach than previous recounts, writes Elizabeth Wellington for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

