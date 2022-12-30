ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTHI

Local historic building has a new purpose in 2023

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A historic building that helped define downtown Terre Haute will have a new purpose. It's a mission that could be a part of shaping the area's future. The Hulman & Company building opened at 9th Street and Wabash Avenue in 1892. In its early days,...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

VU Scholarship Applications

College scholarship deadlines are quickly approaching. Vincennes University Alumni Association & Foundation wants to remind students that January 15th is the deadline to submit their scholarship applications. Once you submit your application, they will work to find scholarships you qualify for in the VU listings. Those who file by the...
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Less Than a Week Remains for Planned Memorial Bridge Closure

Less than a week remains before a planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes. The closure will start Monday of next week and run through April 30th. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The work is being...
VINCENNES, IN
wuzr.com

Gas Price Back on Rise Again

The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Monday stood at $3.08 a gallon, a penny higher than Sunday and 14-cents lower than Monday’s national average of $3.22 a gallon. Indiana’s average was also 12-cents higher than a week ago, 42-cents lower than a month...
INDIANA STATE
wuzr.com

Lawrence County Not Enforcing Safe-T Act

A Lawrence County, Illinois judge approved a motion made by the county’s state’s attorney and sheriff Friday requesting that the no cash bail and pretrial release provisions of the SAFE-T Act which took effect New Year’s Day not be enforced or applied in Lawrence County. The Motion...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EFD gives latest on massive Evansville warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire crews are still on scene of a large warehouse fire in the area of Garvin and Tennessee Street that started around 10:30 Saturday morning. EFD Division Fire Chief Mike Larson spoke with our crews to give us the latest on the blaze. He estimates 260,000 square feet of the building […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Local families celebrated the new year before midnight

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some families got to celebrate the new year way before midnight. The Terre Haute Children's Museum hosted their annual New Year's Noon Party. Families could visit the museum to ring in the new year earlier than most. This is the first time this celebration has...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Handgun raffle to help a service dog

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – An American Legion post in Newburgh is raising money to help a service dog. Earlier this year we told you about Newburgh veteran, Joey McBride, and his service dog Brave when they were recognized by the National Veterans of Foreign Wars Still Serving Campaign. Now, we’ve learned Brave is in need of […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

There’s a new sheriff in town in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is adding a new name to their long-running list of sheriffs. Over 200 years of history has led up to Sheriff Bruce Vanoven being sworn in as new sheriff. “Sheriff Vanoven is now in command of the Sheriff’s Office,” officials with the sheriff’s department shared […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

24 hours pass as Evansville warehouse fire burns on

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A full day and night has gone by as firefighters continue to extinguish an Evansville warehouse fire that painted the sky black Saturday morning. The Evansville Fire Department shared photos on scene 24 hours after the first 911 call came in. The images came with a warning. “The 1400 block of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Warehouse fire draws neighbors out from their homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A massive warehouse fire in Evansville on Saturday had many residents feeling déjà vu. The blaze, which is being compared to the Morton warehouse fire, drew many neighbors out from their homes to watch. Many people living in the area woke up to see a plume of smoke towering over their […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com

In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
NEWBURGH, IN
WTHI

Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
VINCENNES, IN

