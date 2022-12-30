Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures to climb near 60°

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (12/30) 02:57

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Temperatures could get to the 60's today!

Daily average High: 38° Low: 24°

Sunrise: 7:43 AM Sunset: 5:02 PM

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Snow will continue to melt today

A strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and light winds have led to an Air Quality Action Day for the Liberty/Clairton area until 4:00pm.

KDKA Weather Center

Any young children, elderly, and those with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities. People in those areas should reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

There are a few light showers this morning to the northwest but those will move to the northeast. Most of us will stay dry and warm making a run for 60° with lows already in the 50s!

KDKA Weather Center

If you're going out for New Year's Eve, there will be a few light rain showers, but temperatures will stay near 50. There will be a few pockets of heavy rain through the morning and afternoon, but flooding doesn't look to be a concern with river levels still low and ice already breaking apart.

KDKA Weather Center

What snow is left will continue to gradually melt away as lows stay in the 40s through the week and highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain showers will linger into New Year's Day and then high pressure builds back in drying us out for Monday.

KDKA Weather Center

Tuesday looks like the warmest day where highs are looking likely to get to the mid 60s which is almost 30 degrees above normal.

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!