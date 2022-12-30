Openings and closures for popular SC businesses, banks and services for New Year’s weekend

The end of the year is here and we will celebrate the start of 2023 this Sunday. However, this means many businesses will be closed to observe the federal holiday.

Although many businesses will remain open on Saturday, New Year’s Eve, as it is not a federal holiday, many banks and government offices within South Carolina will be closed on Monday in observance of New Year’s Day.

Here’s what you need to know about what businesses will be open and closed on New Year’s Day and the day following in South Carolina.

Banks

If you know you may need your bank’s services within the next few days, it will be important to check with your local bank to see if they will be closed or if there will be any processing delays.

Although New Year’s Eve is a normal business day, hours may be shortened or vary from normal, typical, day-to-day branch hours.

Many, if not all, banks will be closed on New Year’s Day and Monday, Jan. 2, popular examples of these include:

Regions Bank

Coastal States Bank

South State Bank

Bank of America

Wells Fargo

Capital One

Synovus

First Citizens Bank

Mail Services

United States Postal Service post office locations will be closed for New Year’s Day and in observance of the holiday on Monday.

Post office locations will be closed on Sunday and Monday, meaning mail will not be picked up from blue collection boxes and regular mail will also not be delivered.

However, priority mail express will still be delivered on those days, according to the USPS holiday schedule .

On Monday, UPS services will be limited. There will be no UPS pickup or delivery services, but the UPS Express Critical service will still be available. For those in need, you may call 1-800-714-8779 or visit upsexpresscritical.com . Normal services, such as pickup and delivery, will resume on Tuesday, according to the UPS year-end holiday schedule .

FedEx will offer modified services for FedEx Express and FedEx Freight on Friday. On New Years Eve on Saturday, there will be modified hours, services and closures with a few services remaining open. On New Year’s Day, all services will be closed with the exception of the FedEx Same Day City service, which will have modified services.

As for Monday, many services will remain open with the exception of FedEx Express and FedEX Freight, which will be closed, according to the company’s holiday shipping schedule . For more details specific to your area, contact your local FedEx location.

Pharmacies

Popular pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens will primarily remain open during regular hours depending on the location. However, some store locations may have reduced holiday hours.

Whether you choose to visit CVS, Walgreens or another local pharmacy, contact your local store’s location for specific details regarding openings, closures and hours of operation.

If you use Publix , the grocery store will remain open, but the pharmacy will be closed.

Grocery Stores

Although many grocery stores remain open through the beginning of the new year, many may have reduced or altered hours.

Examples include but are not limited to,

The Fresh Market: Locations will be open on New Year’s Eve, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on New Year’s Day, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. The Fresh Market will resume normal operating hours on Monday.

Walmart: Just like last year, the retailer will remain open during normal hours of operation, which are generally from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Kroger: Locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check your local store for specific details and hours of operation.

Target: Locations will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check your local Target for specific details and hours of operation.

Sam’s Club: Locations will be closed on New Year’s Day, but will resume operation on Monday.

Publix: Locations will be open during normal operating hours, but some may close as early as 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

All grocery store hours of operation, including the examples, can vary per location. If unsure, check with your local grocer for specific details.